The Andersons, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons of $36 million , or $1.05 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $39 million , or $1.15 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA was $98 million for the quarter

Renewables reported pretax income of $39 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $23 million on strong operating performance and ethanol margins

Trade generated increased pretax income of $5 million and adjusted pretax income of $9 million

Nutrient & Industrial delivers pretax income of $23 million

"Overall, our second quarter results were consistent with our expectations given the shift in ag markets over the past several months. Renewables had a very solid quarter with increased ethanol production and higher margins but didn't match last year's results on declining co-product values. Trade results were slightly improved from last year despite lower prices and volatility. With the majority of fertilizer applications occurring in the second quarter, Nutrient & Industrial had solid results although well behind last year's outsized performance given weather-related delays and lower margins," said Chairman and CEO Pat Bowe. "Farmer selling remains relatively quiet with adequate supply in this low-price commodity environment. We are seeing the benefits of our portfolio mix with grain assets and our growing premium ingredients business helping to offset a reduction in merchandising opportunities."

"We actively pursue opportunities for growth. In early June, we announced plans to acquire an ownership interest in Skyland Grain LLC, which holds a large grain and agronomy footprint spread across Kansas, Eastern Colorado, and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. We are devoting significant resources to this opportunity and expect to provide an update later in the third quarter," continued Bowe. "Our longer-term Renewables projects are moving forward, and we are focused on lowering the carbon intensity of our ethanol plants. We continue to manage a robust pipeline with meaningful growth opportunities in each of our businesses."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Variance YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Variance Pretax Income $ 57.3 $ 104.4 $ (47.1) $ 71.3 $ 39.4 $ 31.9 Pretax Income Attributable to the Company1 40.9 76.8 (35.9) 47.7 56.1 (8.4) Adjusted Pretax Income Attributable to the Company1 44.9 72.5 (27.6) 51.5 80.6 (29.1) Trade1 9.5 7.2 2.3 18.2 30.9 (12.7) Renewables1 22.7 32.4 (9.7) 35.3 38.7 (3.4) Nutrient & Industrial 23.4 42.6 (19.2) 21.6 32.1 (10.5) Other (10.7) (9.7) (1.0) (23.6) (21.2) (2.4) Net Income Attributable to the Company 36.0 55.0 (19.0) 41.6 40.3 1.3 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Company1 39.5 51.8 (12.3) 45.1 58.6 (13.5) Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") 1.05 1.61 (0.56) 1.21 1.18 0.03 Adjusted EPS1 1.15 1.52 (0.37) 1.31 1.72 (0.41) EBITDA1 94.2 148.7 (54.5) 145.7 132.6 13.1 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations1 $ 98.3 $ 144.4 $ (46.1) $ 149.4 $ 199.7 $ (50.3) 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses generate consistent cash flows and we've continued to reduce debt," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "With the strong cash flows and lower commodity prices, we continue to show a higher-than-normal cash position at this point in the year. We remain well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times and are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet. We expect to invest in additional growth projects utilizing a disciplined approach to ensure that projects align with our stated strategy and meet appropriate financial hurdles."

The company generated cash from operating activities of $304 million and $541 million in the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Cash from operations before working capital changes in the same periods was $89 million and $118 million, respectively. Cash spent on capital projects in the quarter totaled $29 million, a $21 million decrease from 2023. We do have several larger projects planned for the last half of the year.

Second Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Results Resilient in Less Volatile Markets

The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $5 million and adjusted pretax income of $9 million for the quarter compared to pretax income of $5 million and adjusted pretax income of $7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Results from our grain asset footprint were better than the prior year, due to improved wheat storage income in the eastern grain belt. Trade's growing premium food and feed ingredients business also showed year-over-year improvement, driven by the addition of ACJ International, acquired in July 2023, and other recent growth capital investments. The merchandising business remained profitable but below 2023. Commodity markets are currently well-supplied with limited volatility. Farmer engagement remains slow due to overall market prices. While these carry markets benefit our assets, reduced volatility and lower prices limit opportunities for the merchandising business.

Our portfolio mix of assets, ingredients, and merchandising businesses provide a solid foundation for us to benefit from large crops and carry markets, as well as tight, demand-driven markets. Our assets are well-positioned for the grains to flow in due course. Domestic premium ingredient demand is also expected to stay solid and should continue to support recent capital growth investments.

Trade's second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $24 million, compared to second quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $27 million.

Renewables Reported Strong Quarter on Record Production and Favorable Ethanol Margins

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $39 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $23 million in the second quarter. For the same period in 2023, the segment reported a pretax income of $67 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $32 million.

Margins on ethanol production improved year-over-year on lower corn basis in the east. Production facilities continued to operate efficiently in the quarter with increased volume and higher ethanol yields. Plant co-product values, particularly feed ingredients, were lower with feed ingredients following the overall price reduction of corn; however, feed ingredient demand improved year-over-year. Renewable diesel feedstock volumes continue to grow albeit with compressed margins on industry fundamentals. With a continued strong export environment, the ethanol margin environment should remain favorable.

Renewables had second quarter EBITDA of $52 million in 2024, compared to 2023 second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $74 million.

Nutrient & Industrial Ag Businesses Decline on Lower Prices and Delayed Application Season

The Nutrient & Industrial segment reported pretax income of $23 million, compared to a very strong 2023 second quarter pretax income of $43 million. Volumes were negatively impacted by a late and wet spring application season in our market areas and declining nutrient prices did not provide outsized margin opportunities we've seen in prior years. Also impacting the year-over-year comparison was a 2023 second quarter that had a significant shift of income from Q1 into Q2. The engineered granules business saw improvement in the quarter on higher sales volume. Looking forward, second half agronomy sales and applications are dependent on the timing of harvest and grower's overall profitability.

Nutrient & Industrial's second quarter EBITDA was $32 million compared to 2023 second quarter EBITDA of $52 million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company recorded income tax expense at an effective rate of 9% for the quarter. This rate was impacted by the tax treatment of non-controlling interests, reversals of uncertain tax positions relating to research and development and other tax credits. We currently anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 14% - 18%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2024. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 8135247). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/JnmRj0k6l9G and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., named for 2024 to Forbes list of America's Most Successful Small Companies, Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, and one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient & industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,795,205

$ 4,020,183

$ 5,513,422

$ 7,901,421 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 2,619,834

3,798,246

5,209,731

7,531,473 Gross profit 175,371

221,937

303,691

369,948 Operating, administrative and general expenses 116,614

116,007

235,972

233,242 Asset impairment —

—

—

87,156 Interest expense, net 6,611

13,953

13,133

30,578 Other income, net 5,200

12,441

16,728

20,445 Income before income taxes 57,346

104,418

71,314

39,417 Income tax provision 4,876

21,732

6,179

15,848 Net income 52,470

82,686

65,135

23,569 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 16,494

27,640

23,578

(16,727) Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 35,976

$ 55,046

$ 41,557

$ 40,296















Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:













Basic earnings: $ 1.06

$ 1.63

$ 1.22

$ 1.20 Diluted earnings: $ 1.05

$ 1.61

$ 1.21

$ 1.18

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 530,386

$ 643,854

$ 96,293 Accounts receivable, net 743,550

762,549

1,030,271 Inventories 686,540

1,166,700

990,789 Commodity derivative assets – current 180,189

178,083

347,684 Other current assets 108,634

55,777

72,228 Total current assets 2,249,299

2,806,963

2,537,265 Property, plant and equipment, net 694,136

693,365

663,441 Other assets, net 356,378

354,679

369,340 Total assets $ 3,299,813

$ 3,855,007

$ 3,570,046











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 4,021

$ 43,106

$ 102,752 Trade and other payables 607,083

1,055,473

641,376 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 124,424

187,054

189,947 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 128,847

90,849

251,101 Current maturities of long-term debt 27,671

27,561

27,511 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 192,683

232,288

180,552 Total current liabilities 1,084,729

1,636,331

1,393,239 Long-term debt, less current maturities 549,378

562,960

576,489 Other long-term liabilities 145,444

139,329

161,836 Total liabilities 1,779,551

2,338,620

2,131,564 Total equity 1,520,262

1,516,387

1,438,482 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,299,813

$ 3,855,007

$ 3,570,046

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Operating Activities





Net income $ 65,135

$ 23,569 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 61,218

62,585 Asset impairment —

87,156 Other 10,821

952 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 15,284

207,867 Inventories 477,723

734,855 Commodity derivatives 36,010

102,753 Other current and non-current assets (50,587)

(1,247) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (550,797)

(1,011,086) Net cash provided by operating activities 64,807

207,404 Investing Activities





Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (9,561)

— Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (55,389)

(74,991) Other 6,812

3,318 Net cash used in investing activities (58,138)

(71,673) Financing Activities





Net payments under short-term lines of credit (37,705)

(173,384) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —

100,000 Payments of long-term debt (13,752)

(35,861) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (47,405)

(24,344) Dividends paid (12,993)

(12,527) Value of shares withheld for taxes (8,071)

(6,616) Other —

(2,255) Net cash used in financing activities (119,926)

(154,987) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (211)

280 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (113,468)

(18,976) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 643,854

115,269 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 530,386

$ 96,293

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc. A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 52,470

$ 82,686

$ 65,135

$ 23,569 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 16,494

27,640

23,578

(16,727) Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 35,976

55,046

41,557

40,296 Adjustments:













Transaction related compensation 4,049

939

6,900

2,607 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(6,544)

(3,117)

(6,544) Insured inventory expenses (recoveries) —

1,310

—

(16,080) Asset impairment —

—

—

44,450 Income tax impact of adjustments1 (531)

1,074

(252)

(6,108) Total adjusting items, net of tax 3,518

(3,221)

3,531

18,325 Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 39,494

$ 51,825

$ 45,088

$ 58,621















Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ 1.05

$ 1.61

$ 1.21

$ 1.18















Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.10

$ (0.09)

$ 0.10

$ 0.54 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.15

$ 1.52

$ 1.31

$ 1.72

















1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of certain transaction related compensation in both 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended June 30, 2024

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 1,757,741

$ 686,127

$ 351,337

$ —

$ 2,795,205 Gross profit 79,648

46,727

48,996

—

175,371 Operating, administrative and general expenses 72,803

7,756

25,393

10,662

116,614 Other income (loss), net 4,033

1,176

509

(518)

5,200 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,424

39,200

23,419

(10,697)

57,346 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

16,494

—

—

16,494 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 5,424

$ 22,706

$ 23,419

$ (10,697)

$ 40,852 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 4,049

—

—

—

4,049 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 9,473

$ 22,706

$ 23,419

$ (10,697)

$ 44,901



















Three months ended June 30, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,696,810

$ 877,781

$ 445,592

$ —

$ 4,020,183 Gross profit 80,711

68,292

72,934

—

221,937 Operating, administrative and general expenses 69,146

7,568

28,886

10,407

116,007 Other income, net 4,328

7,468

500

145

12,441 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,990

66,604

42,565

(9,741)

104,418 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

27,640

—

—

27,640 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 4,990

$ 38,964

$ 42,565

$ (9,741)

$ 76,778 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 2,249

(6,544)

—

—

(4,295) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 7,239

$ 32,420

$ 42,565

$ (9,741)

$ 72,483



1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)





















(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Six months ended June 30, 2024

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,651,600

$ 1,343,166

$ 518,656

$ —

$ 5,513,422 Gross profit 157,930

73,297

72,464

—

303,691 Operating, administrative and general expenses 145,061

15,753

50,836

24,322

235,972 Other income (loss), net 9,566

5,926

1,557

(321)

16,728 Income (loss) before income taxes 11,348

61,991

21,569

(23,594)

71,314 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

23,578

—

—

23,578 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 11,348

$ 38,413

$ 21,569

$ (23,594)

$ 47,736 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 6,900

(3,117)

—

—

3,783 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 18,248

$ 35,296

$ 21,569

$ (23,594)

$ 51,519



















Six months ended June 30, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 5,574,590

$ 1,717,297

$ 609,534

$ —

$ 7,901,421 Gross profit 197,889

84,095

87,964

—

369,948 Operating, administrative and general expenses 141,126

16,472

53,018

22,626

233,242 Other income, net 10,311

8,309

1,346

479

20,445 Income (loss) before income taxes 44,354

(15,909)

32,127

(21,155)

39,417 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests —

(16,727)

—

—

(16,727) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 44,354

$ 818

$ 32,127

$ (21,155)

$ 56,144 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 (13,473)

37,906

—

—

24,433 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 30,881

$ 38,724

$ 32,127

$ (21,155)

$ 80,577



1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of a $42.7 million difference in the Renewables segment which represents the asset impairment expense attributable to the non-controlling interest that is reflected in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended June 30, 2024

















Net income (loss) $ 5,424

$ 39,200

$ 23,419

$ (15,573)

$ 52,470 Interest expense (income) 5,454

947

693

(483)

6,611 Tax provision —

—

—

4,876

4,876 Depreciation and amortization 9,314

11,719

7,965

1,271

30,269 EBITDA 20,192

51,866

32,077

(9,909)

94,226 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 4,049

—

—

—

4,049 Total adjusting items 4,049

—

—

—

4,049 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,241

$ 51,866

$ 32,077

$ (9,909)

$ 98,275



















Three months ended June 30, 2023

















Net income (loss) $ 4,990

$ 66,604

$ 42,565

$ (31,473)

$ 82,686 Interest expense (income) 10,903

1,588

1,983

(521)

13,953 Tax provision —

—

—

21,732

21,732 Depreciation and amortization 8,683

12,425

7,097

2,160

30,365 EBITDA 24,576

80,617

51,645

(8,102)

148,736 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 939

—

—

—

939 Insured inventory recoveries 1,310

—

—

—

1,310 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(6,544)

—

—

(6,544) Total adjusting items 2,249

(6,544)

—

—

(4,295) Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,825

$ 74,073

$ 51,645

$ (8,102)

$ 144,441



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Six months ended June 30, 2024

















Net income (loss) $ 11,348

$ 61,991

$ 21,569

$ (29,773)

$ 65,135 Interest expense (income) 11,087

1,479

1,616

(1,049)

13,133 Tax provision —

—

—

6,179

6,179 Depreciation and amortization 18,569

23,684

15,758

3,207

61,218 EBITDA 41,004

87,154

38,943

(21,436)

145,665 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 6,900

—

—

—

6,900 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(3,117)

—

—

(3,117) Total adjusting items 6,900

(3,117)

—

—

3,783 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,904

$ 84,037

$ 38,943

$ (21,436)

$ 149,448



















Six months ended June 30, 2023

















Net income (loss) $ 44,354

$ (15,909)

$ 32,127

$ (37,003)

$ 23,569 Interest expense (income) 22,720

4,685

4,165

(992)

30,578 Tax provision —

—

—

15,848

15,848 Depreciation and amortization 17,328

26,896

14,054

4,307

62,585 EBITDA 84,402

15,672

50,346

(17,840)

132,580 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 2,607

—

—

—

2,607 Insured inventory recoveries (16,080)

—

—

—

(16,080) Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(6,544)

—

—

(6,544) Asset impairment —

87,156

—

—

87,156 Total adjusting items (13,473)

80,612

—

—

67,139 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,929

$ 96,284

$ 50,346

$ (17,840)

$ 199,719



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc. Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended

June 30, 2024 (in thousands) September 30,

2023

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2024

Net income $ 30,523

$ 78,437

$ 12,665

$ 52,470

$ 174,095 Interest expense 8,188

8,101

6,522

6,611

29,422 Tax provision 7,862

13,324

1,303

4,876

27,365 Depreciation and amortization 31,215

31,306

30,949

30,269

123,739 EBITDA 77,788

131,168

51,439

94,226

354,621 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 1,999

3,212

2,852

4,049

12,112 Gain on sale of assets (5,643)

—

—

—

(5,643) Gain on cost method investment (4,798)

—

—

—

(4,798) Impairment on equity method investments 963

—

—

—

963 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

—

(3,117)

—

(3,117) Goodwill impairment —

686

—

—

686 Total adjusting items (7,479)

3,898

(265)

4,049

203 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,309

$ 135,066

$ 51,174

$ 98,275

$ 354,824





















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

Net income (loss) $ 24,880

$ 21,170

$ (59,117)

$ 82,686

$ 69,619 Interest expense 14,982

14,087

16,625

13,953

59,647 Tax provision (benefit) 9,839

9,933

(5,884)

21,732

35,620 Depreciation and amortization 33,322

33,476

32,220

30,365

129,383 EBITDA 83,023

78,666

(16,156)

148,736

294,269 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Insured inventory expenses (recoveries) —

15,993

(17,390)

1,310

(87) Transaction related compensation —

—

1,668

939

2,607 Asset impairment —

9,000

87,156

—

96,156 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

—

—

(6,544)

(6,544) Total adjusting items —

24,993

71,434

(4,295)

92,132 Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,023

$ 103,659

$ 55,278

$ 144,441

$ 386,401





















The Andersons, Inc. Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 304,434

$ 540,939

$ 64,807

$ 207,404 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable (42,441)

82,754

15,284

207,867 Inventories 308,640

556,845

477,723

734,855 Commodity derivatives 64,508

19,605

36,010

102,753 Other current and non-current assets (52,510)

16,296

(50,587)

(1,247) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (62,528)

(250,794)

(550,797)

(1,011,086) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities 215,669

424,706

(72,367)

33,142 Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:













Less: Insured inventory expenses (recoveries) —

1,310

—

(16,080) Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 88,765

$ 117,543

$ 137,174

$ 158,182



Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.