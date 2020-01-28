The Andersons to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on February 12

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 after 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The company will host a webcast the following morning at 11 a.m. EST to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen over the phone, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (the participant passcode is 7479245). To watch the webcast, go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/saat5p3z and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors page of www.andersonsinc.com.



About The Andersons, Inc.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

