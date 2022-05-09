The Ankylosing Spondylitis Market to Surge at a Significant CAGR of 5.4% by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

The Ankylosing Spondylitis market size is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to the launch of several new products with novel mechanisms of action for Ankylosing Spondylitis treatment, including anti-IL17A, JAK inhibitors, and biologics. Moreover, private and government organizations have taken certain initiatives to raise awareness about the disease. Last year, the Spondylitis Association of America (SAA) officially celebrated SpA Awareness.

Key Takeaways from the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Report

According to DelveInsight, the Ankylosing Spondylitis market size in the 7MM was around USD 4,200 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the analysis, the total Ankylosing Spondylitis prevalent population in 7MM was around 2.2 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading Ankylosing Spondylitis companies UCB, AbbVie, Astellas, Amgen, Pfizer, Janssen Biotech, Pozen, Novartis, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Syntex Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, and others are currently dominating the Ankylosing Spondylitis market.

and others are currently dominating the Ankylosing Spondylitis market. The Ankylosing Spondylitis therapies in the pipeline include Bimekizumab, CC-99677, ABY- 035, and others.

and others. The Ankylosing Spondylitis market is expected to grow by factors like an increase in the prevalent patient and the expected entry of emerging therapies into the Ankylosing Spondylitis market.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Overview

Ankylosing Spondylitis, commonly known as Bechterew's disease, is a common inflammatory rheumatic disease that affects the axial skeleton. Ankylosing Spondylitis causes typical inflammatory back pain, which can lead to structural and functional deficits as well as a decline in quality of life. Genetics plays an important role in ankylosing spondylitis occurrence, over 90% of patients with this condition have a particular genetic marker in their white blood cells, called HLA-B27. The HLA-B27 Ankylosing Spondylitis genetic marker appears to play a role in over 90% of the cases. The primary Ankylosing Spondylitis risk factors responsible for the development of the disease are age, gender, other genes, and heredity. Ankylosing Spondylitis life expectancy can be considered somewhat similar to that of the general population if the non-serious form of the disease is present, on the contrary patients who have the most severe forms of the disease can experience serious complications.

Early Ankylosing Spondylitis symptoms may include discomfort and stiffness in the lower back and hips, particularly in the morning and after periods of inactivity. Neck pain and fatigue are also prevalent. Signs of Ankylosing Spondylitis may intensify, improve, or cease at unpredictable periods throughout time.

Ankylosing Spondylitis diagnosis criteria might be challenging because the disorder progresses slowly and there is no definitive Ankylosing Spondylitis test. For Ankylosing Spondylitis, the modified New York classification is now utilized for both research and therapeutic purposes. Physical exam, individual medical history, and a family history of Ankylosing Spondylitis, as well as blood tests (including a test for HLA-B27), are factors responsible for Ankylosing Spondylitis diagnosis. Ankylosing Spondylitis x-ray is also an important tool for diagnosis.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there was around 2.2 million Ankylosing Spondylitis prevalent population in the 7MM in 2021.

Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest Ankylosing Spondylitis prevalence in 2021.

The Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Gene-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Ankylosing Spondylitis

Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market

There is no Ankylosing Spondylitis cure, however, therapies can alleviate Ankylosing Spondylitis symptoms and perhaps delay disease development. Recent research indicates that newer biologics for Ankylosing Spondylitis may be able to delay disease development in certain patients. Different people respond to different Ankylosing Spondylitis medications with varying levels of effectiveness. Thus, it may take time to find the most effective course of treatment for Ankylosing Spondylitis.

Ankylosing Spondylitis medications include Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Disease-modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Corticosteroids, Biologics, TNF Inhibitors, Interleukin Inhibitors, and pain medications.

Medication, exercise, physical therapy, good posture practices, and other options such as applying heat/cold to help relax muscles and reduce joint pain are common Ankylosing Spondylitis treatment regimens for the various forms of spondyloarthritis. In extreme situations, posture-correction surgery may be considered. Ankylosing Spondylitis treatment options may differ depending on the kind of spondyloarthritis. In the case of psoriatic arthritis, for example, both the skin and the joint components must be addressed. Ankylosing Spondylitis medications may need to be changed in enteropathic arthritis (spondylitis/arthritis linked with inflammatory bowel disease) so that the gastrointestinal component of the disease is also addressed and not aggravated.

Furthermore, Ankylosing Spondylitis pipeline includes prospective monotherapies as well as combo treatments. Overall, the Ankylosing Spondylitis market is likely to grow further over the forecast period (2022–2032).

Ankylosing Spondylitis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma

CC-99677: Celgene

ABY- 035: Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Dynamics

Certain efforts, such as Ankylosing Spondylitis Awareness Month in May, have been implemented by corporate and public sector groups to promote awareness of the condition. These initiatives will impact the growth of the Ankylosing Spondylitis market. In addition, pharmaceutical companies have increased their investments in drug research and development, thereby driving the Ankylosing Spondylitis market growth. Furthermore, newer, more novel therapies have been discovered to break the inflammatory cycle in Ankylosing Spondylitis by selectively targeting cytokines that cause inflammation, such as IL17A, thus, impacting the Ankylosing Spondylitis market positively. Moreover, the increase in Ankylosing Spondylitis prevalence will also create a lucrative opportunity for the Ankylosing Spondylitis market.

However, there is still an unmet need to identify individuals who may safely cease therapy. In addition, tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) is a primary pharmacologic therapy that most people do not react to. These are among the major factors acting as a barrier to the Ankylosing Spondylitis market. Moreover, many years pass between the onset of symptoms and the diagnosis, and over-diagnosis is prevalent, thereby impeding the growth of the Ankylosing Spondylitis market.

Furthermore, the introduction of biosimilars into the Ankylosing Spondylitis market will raise competition and may stymie the Ankylosing Spondylitis market for both approved and future drugs if they are shown to be more effective and promising. It has also been noticed that enhanced regulatory systems are permitting and simplifying the approval of biosimilars. The approval of biosimilars will result in a decrease in sales, illustrating the rising possibility of significant income loss following the patent expiration of already approved drugs.

Scope of the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Ankylosing Spondylitis Companies: UCB, AbbVie, Astellas, Amgen, Pfizer, Janssen Biotech, Pozen, Novartis, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Syntex Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, and others

UCB, AbbVie, Astellas, Amgen, Pfizer, Janssen Biotech, Pozen, Novartis, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Syntex Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin, Celgene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals, and others Key Ankylosing Spondylitis Therapies : Bimekizumab, CC-99677, ABY- 035, and others

: Bimekizumab, CC-99677, ABY- 035, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Ankylosing Spondylitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Ankylosing Spondylitis current marketed and emerging therapies Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Dynamics: Ankylosing Spondylitis market drivers and barriers

Ankylosing Spondylitis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Key Insights 2. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Report Introduction 3. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment and Management 7. Ankylosing Spondylitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Ankylosing Spondylitis Marketed Drugs 10. Ankylosing Spondylitis Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Analysis 12. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Drivers 16 Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

