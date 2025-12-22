The AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP leads CES 2026 with Visionary Look at How AI Will Shape the Future of Aging

New AARP Tech Trends Report Reveals Surge in AI Use Among Adults 50-Plus

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP will return to CES 2026 to demonstrate how artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies are transforming the future of aging. At CES 2026, AARP imagines a future where aging is about living boldly, supported by technology that empowers independence, creativity, and connection at every stage of life.

The AgeTech Collaborative, made up of nearly 700 companies across industries and product categories, plays a unique role in bringing together cutting-edge thinkers and innovative solutions from around the world to make aging easier for everyone. To realize the full potential of the $96-trillion global AgeTech economy, companies and industries need to work together in new ways.

"At AARP, we believe the future of aging will be shaped by how we harness innovation to make life better for everyone," said Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, CEO, AARP. "Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are not just powering convenience, they're transforming how we connect, care, and thrive across generations."

This year at CES, the AgeTech Collaborative booth will feature an immersive experience that offers a forward-looking vision of how technology will redefine longevity and help people live longer, healthier, and more connected lives.

Twenty-two innovative startups will be featured at the AgeTech Collaborative booth this year, nearly a third of which are AI-focused. The booth experience complements a robust lineup of AgeTech Summit sessions featuring leading voices from technology, healthcare, and venture innovation. For a full list of startups featured in this year's exhibitor space, visit: https://ces.agetechcollaborative.org/startups/

AgeTech Summit from AARP

The AgeTech Summit from AARP will feature a full morning of sessions focused on the intersection of innovation, community, and the future of technology.

Wednesday, January 7, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT

Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404

9:00 AM PT: Tech with Intention: Designing the Future of Aging , with Joe Coughlin, Director, MIT Age Lab.

, with Joe Coughlin, Director, MIT Age Lab. 10:00AM PT: Fueling Innovation: Ecosystems That Empower Startups , with Sally Ann Frank, Global Lead of Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft for Startups / Microsoft; Joshua Di Frances, Vice President & Head of Incubation, LG NOVA Zenith Electronics LLC; and Andy Miller, Senior Vice President of Innovation & Product Development, AgeTech Collaborative from AARP, in a conversation moderated by Sidney Collin, Clinical VP of Product Management, Drive Medical.

, with Sally Ann Frank, Global Lead of Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft for Startups / Microsoft; Joshua Di Frances, Vice President & Head of Incubation, LG NOVA Zenith Electronics LLC; and Andy Miller, Senior Vice President of Innovation & Product Development, AgeTech Collaborative from AARP, in a conversation moderated by Sidney Collin, Clinical VP of Product Management, Drive Medical. 11:00AM PT: The Startup Inside: How Big Companies Innovate Like Founders, with Ken Honeycutt, Director of Samsung Health, Samsung Electronics; John Luna, Executive Advisor, EssilorLuxottica; Sami Hassanyeh, Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy, AARP in a conversation moderated by Cris Gardner, VP of Futurecasting, AARP.

Thursday January 8, 3:30PM, CES Foundry Stage, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

AI and Aging: Designing for Longevity and Personalization, with Dominic King, VP of Health, Microsoft AI; and Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, CEO, AARP, in a conversation moderated by Meg Barron, Peterson Health Technology Institute (PHTI).

The 2026 AARP Tech Trends Report reveals interest and use of AI-powered tools are growing quickly among adults 50-plus.

AI usage has nearly doubled, up from 18% in 2024 to 30% in 2025. And more than half of AI users (58%) have interacted with a specific AI platform or app.

The report also shows that compared to other new AI-powered tools on the market, older adults express the most interest in AI-health monitoring devices and indicate using AI tools to answer health questions or provide health or nutritional guidance.

Trust, privacy and data security remain top concerns, as about half cite them as reasons for hesitating to adopt new tech in general, and specifically when it comes to trying AI tools.

The AgeTech Collaborative from AARP at CES 2026

Throughout CES, the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP will host daily programming on the booth stage, featuring entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders showcasing real-world innovations that make aging easier. Visit AARP's booth stage throughout CES 2026, January 6-9 at the Venetian Expo, Level 2, Hall A-D at Booth #54123. A full list of sessions can be found at https://ces.agetechcollaborative.org.

About AgeTech Collaborative ™ from AARP

AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP is an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances to make aging easier for everyone. AARP's decades of exclusive longevity insights, the breakthrough collaborative ecosystem and community of innovators positions the AgeTech Collaborative to lead the future of AgeTech.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest-circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPLatino and @AARPadvocates on social media.

