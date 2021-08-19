The Annual Performance Review is the Most Common Frequency of Appraisal, Finds XpertHR Survey, With Over Six in 10 Employers Conducting Their Appraisals Once a Year

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over three-fifths (63%) of employers conduct formal performance reviews once a year, according to 344 US employers responding to XpertHR's Performance Appraisals Survey 2021. Far fewer organizations conduct their reviews twice a year (18%) or quarterly (8%).

Other frequencies are even rarer, such as: on an ad hoc basis (2%), once a month (1%), less often than once a year (1%), once a week (1%), and on a project-by-project basis (less than 1%). (One percent of organizations were not sure.)

Over three-fifths of employers conduct formal performance reviews once a year. The survey found that a plurality (38%) of employers provide training about how to complete the performance appraisal process for both non-managers and managers.

(For the purposes of this survey, a formal performance review is a meeting (virtual or in-person) with the employee that is designated to appraise their performance.)

"The results show that while there is talk of the demise of the annual performance review, it is still by far the most common frequency of performance appraisal," notes Andrew Hellwege, Surveys Editor, XpertHR.

The survey also asked who provides feedback about the employee during the performance appraisal process and it found that virtually all (99%) of responding organizations noted the employee's manager provides feedback, while just under one-half (47%) use the employee's own feedback (such as via self-assessments).

Other options were less common, such as the employee's colleagues (12%), clients/customers that interact with the employee (7%), the employee's direct reports (7%), or some sort of "other" write-in option (5%). (Respondents could select more than one answer.)

"The survey shows that organizations are split about whether to include the reviewee's input during the appraisal," notes Hellwege, "with just under one-half of employers allowing the worker to provide their own feedback, such as via self-assessments."

Additionally, the survey found that a plurality (38%) of employers provide training about how to complete the performance appraisal process for both non-managers and managers, while 32% provide this training only for managers. About one-quarter (26%) provide no training to any employees. (Four percent were not sure.)

"The results show that while seven in 10 employers provide training to managers about the performance appraisal process, only about four in 10 provide training to non-managers," said Hellwege. "Given this discrepancy in training access, organizations may want to evaluate their performance appraisal training programs to ensure that all employees – not just supervisors – are prepared for performance reviews."

XpertHR's Performance Appraisals Survey 2021 was conducted from June 15, 2021, to July 9, 2021, and published on August 16, 2021. The survey includes the responses from 344 US employers of various industries and workforce sizes. The total estimated number of employees of responding organizations is 771,719. The survey report explores employer trends concerning performance appraisals, such as the frequency of performance reviews, appraisal methods, who provides feedback during reviews, rating scales, training, and more.

