Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Global defense expenditure reached an unprecedented $2.718 trillion in 2024, marking the steepest year-over-year rise since the Cold War as NATO members alone deployed $1.506 trillion to accelerate structural consolidation across autonomous weapons platforms and aerospace aftermarket networks[1]. The artificial intelligence defense market is projected to expand to $22.75 billion by 2029, driven by developments in autonomous weapon systems and high-velocity decision logic that collapse threat evaluation timelines from minutes into microseconds[2]. This convergence positions VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Boeing (NYSE: BA), TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG), Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH), and BAE Systems (OTCPK: BAESY) as specialized engineering nodes across the defense modernization supercycle.

Aerospace and defense analysts forecast aftermarket MRO demand will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through 2035, with US defense AI spending projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2029 as operators prioritize integrated mission systems and engine sustainment contracts[3]. The Department of Defense's $961.6 billion FY2026 budget request and the proposed $175 billion Golden Dome space-based missile defense architecture underscore how layered defensive systems and proprietary command-control intellectual property now establish the primary valuation floor for defense primes navigating the strategic M&A landscape[4].

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) is building a comprehensive autonomy platform that combines advanced radio-frequency sensing, computational acceleration, and industrial robotics across defense and critical energy infrastructure markets worldwide.

The company recently acquired qSpeed, a proprietary computational acceleration engine independently valued at $99.6 million by BDO Consulting Group. This technology addresses a fundamental challenge in modern defense systems: the decision latency that exists between threat detection and response execution. In battlefield scenarios where microseconds determine outcomes, qSpeed is designed to eliminate computational bottlenecks that traditionally slow threat assessment and targeting processes.

VisionWave has announced initial progress integrating qSpeed across multiple operational platforms, including WaveStrike™ RF-enabled fire control systems and Argus™ counter-drone technology. The system works by prioritizing decision-critical computations first, enabling rapid initial conclusions that continuously refine themselves as additional data becomes available. This intelligent approach compresses threat evaluation timelines from minutes into seconds without requiring operators to replace existing hardware infrastructure, reducing both cost and deployment friction.

For WaveStrike specifically, qSpeed integration delivers RF-informed, operator-assisted targeting capabilities by collapsing computation cycles required for range estimation and lead calculation. The result is instantaneous targeting guidance during high-velocity engagement scenarios, providing human operators with real-time firing solutions when they need them most.

VisionWave's intellectual property position strengthened significantly with the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,499,578, which secures enforceable protection for the proprietary radio-frequency sensing and artificial intelligence architecture powering both Argus and its SkyWeave high-frequency communications backbone. This patent establishes defensible market positioning in the rapidly growing space-enabled counter-UAS sector.

Beyond defense applications, VisionWave is executing a strategic expansion into Southern Europe through its Solar Drone Ltd. subsidiary. The company has secured follow-on hardware orders and established distribution agreements covering Italy and Spain, targeting critical infrastructure maintenance markets across the region.

VisionWave's universal Adaptation Kit enables seamless integration of heavy-duty payloads exceeding 200 pounds into any third-party drone fleet. This drone-agnostic approach allows infrastructure operators to deploy VisionWave technology for high-voltage insulator cleaning and power grid maintenance without replacing their existing equipment investments.

To accelerate commercialization timelines, VisionWave plans to invest up to $10 million in U.S.-based development over the next 6 to 12 months, pushing qSpeed toward production readiness while simultaneously expanding its addressable market across defense and energy infrastructure sectors.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

Boeing (NYSE: BA) and the Royal Australian Air Force have successfully executed a force integrated air-to-air autonomous weapon engagement from an MQ-28 Collaborative Combat Aircraft. The landmark mission involved an MQ-28 Ghost Bat teaming with a RAAF E-7A Wedgetail and F/A-18F Super Hornet to destroy a fighter-class target drone using a Raytheon AIM-120 AMRAAM missile, marking the first time an autonomous aircraft has completed an air-to-air weapon engagement.

"This is the first time an autonomous aircraft has completed an air-to-air weapon engagement with an AIM-120 missile, establishing the MQ-28 as a mature combat capable CCA," said Amy List, managing director of Boeing Defence Australia. "This latest achievement proves the advantage specialized CCA platforms bring to defense forces' mission effectiveness, delivering increased operational mass and data exchange for informed decision-making while reducing cost and crewed pilot risk."

The mission demonstrated sophisticated crewed-uncrewed teaming with the E-7A operator maintaining custodianship of the MQ-28 while the F/A-18F provided sensor coverage and shared targeting data across all three platforms. Boeing implemented open architectures and an advanced digital ecosystem to develop the necessary hardware, software and mission systems in under eight months.

TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings for approximately $2.2 billion in cash including certain tax benefits. The companies are leading independent designers and manufacturers of proprietary PMA and OEM-alternative aerospace aftermarket parts, collectively generating approximately $280 million in revenue for calendar year 2025 with nearly 100% commercial aftermarket revenue across commercial airlines, business aviation and general aviation sectors.

"We are excited to have an agreement to acquire Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra, two well run, profitable businesses that will fit well within TransDigm," said Mike Lisman, CEO of TransDigm. "The Companies' highly engineered, proprietary OEM-alternative parts and services generate nearly 100% commercial aftermarket revenue."

JPE serves commercial, regional and cargo airlines with proprietary PMA components across major commercial aerospace platforms from facilities in Washington, Texas, New York, Florida, Alabama and the United Kingdom with approximately 300 employees. VSA offers a complete line of highly engineered PMA, custom design and OEM products through brands including McFarlane Aviation, Tempest Aero Group and Aviation Products Systems from facilities in Kansas, North Carolina and Illinois with approximately 400 employees.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has announced a new collaboration with Andreessen Horowitz to strengthen America's technical supremacy. As the first-ever a16z Technology Acceleration Partner for Governments, Booz Allen will work with companies across the a16z portfolio to build, accelerate and deliver technologies for U.S. missions in national security, civilian services and beyond, leveraging deep mission expertise, strategic networks and leading capabilities in AI, cybersecurity, warfare tech and engineering.

"a16z and Booz Allen have a strong history working with world-class startups to successfully deliver commercial technologies into U.S. missions," said Horacio Rozanski, Chairman and CEO of Booz Allen. "Now we are combining the full capacity of a16z's preeminent VC network and Booz Allen's proven ability to build advanced tech and accelerate its adoption to drive America's tech supremacy."

The partnership aims to help growth-stage companies in the a16z portfolio go faster to market, prepare products for deployment into secure networks and highly regulated government environments, and co-develop IP for new commercial offerings. Booz Allen employs approximately 32,500 people globally as of September 30, 2025 and had revenue of $12.0 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

BAE Systems (OTCPK: BAESY) has received a £453.5 million contract from the UK Ministry of Defence for full production of the ECRS Mk2 advanced radar for UK Typhoon aircraft. The state-of-the-art radar delivers enhanced electronic warfare capability, allowing the aircraft to detect, identify and track multiple targets in the air and on the ground, with the funding directly supporting 1,300 jobs across UK industry in advanced radar development and integration including 400 jobs at Leonardo and more than 120 jobs at BAE Systems predominantly in Scotland and North West England.

"The Typhoon programme is a fundamental pillar of the UK's national defence and security," said Richard Hamilton, Managing Director - Air Operations at BAE Systems Air. "The continued investment in Typhoon capability is crucial and ensures we're able to maximise the UK's investment in the aircraft and accelerate combat air technologies critical for defence capabilities."

BAE Systems and Leonardo UK will lead delivery of 38 ECRS Mk2 radars integrated onto the full fleet of Tranche 3 standard jets with the radar due to enter service with the RAF by the end of the decade. The Typhoon programme supports more than 20,000 jobs throughout the UK annually and has delivered in excess of £30 billion of export value to the UK economy.

Article Sources: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized ﬁnancial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular ﬁnancial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized ﬁnancial advice. Please consult a licensed ﬁnancial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualiﬁed to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is owned by Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for MIQ, who has been paid a fee for VisionWave Holdings, Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have securities of VisionWave Holdings, Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conﬂict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the proﬁled company. Because of this conﬂict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ owns securities of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. which were purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by VisionWave Holdings, Inc.; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless veriﬁed by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. This publication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Forward-looking statements in this document are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technological, regulatory, market, and geopolitical factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially. VisionWave Holdings, Inc. makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of third-party projections or market data cited herein. For more information on risks, see VisionWave Holdings Inc.'s filings with the SEC.

SOURCES:

1. https://editorialge.com/global-defense-inflation/

2. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/01/07/3214699/28124/en/Artificial-Intelligence-in-Defense-and-Security-Global-Research-Report-2025-Market-to-Reach-22-75-Billion-by-2029-Long-term-Forecast-to-2034.html

3. https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/aerospace-defense/aerospace-and-defense-industry-outlook.html

4. https://www.psware.com/2026-aerospace-and-defense-industry-outlook/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838876/5734905/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg