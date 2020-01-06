The Application of Blockchain in Southeast Asian Countries, 2019-2023 Study
Jan 06, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Application of Blockchain in Southeast Asian Countries, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blockchain market is growing very fast and it is forecast that its market size will reach US$23.3 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 81% over the period from 2018 to 2023.
The global fintech market also showed a significant increase in 2018, reflecting greater application of blockchain in financial services around the world. It is also predicted that the global fintech market will grow faster and its future market value looks promising.
In countries covered in this study (Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) the future fintech market is forecast to be optimistic and promising considering the transaction values in each country.
Countries in Southeast Asia are also trying to improve their regulatory environment to gain more benefits from different applications of blockchain technology.
Key Issues Addressed
- Who are the main blockchain regulatory authorities in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam and which country has a better regulatory environment for investments in blockchain technology market?
- Looking at digital currencies, how is the regulatory environment for digital currencies' initial coin offerings (ICOs) in these countries?
- What are the main blockchain projects currently running in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam?
- What are the main current applications of blockchain in each one of these countries?
- What is the future market value of fintech in these countries (up to the year 2022)?
- Which banks and companies are using the blockchain technology currently in these countries for their financial services?
- So far, what have been the applications of blockchain technology in these countries?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- CEO's Perspective
2. Overview
- Market Definitions
- Overview of Blockchain Application
3. Introduction to Blockchain
- What is Blockchain?
- Blockchain Market Size
- The Application of Blockchain
- The Application of Blockchain - Cryptocurrencies
- The Application of Blockchain - International Trade
- The Application of Blockchain - Fintech
4. Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulations and Applications in Malaysia
- Malaysia's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulatory Authorities
- Banks and Main Companies/Institutions Involved
- Reporting Institutions Dealing With Digital Currencies
- Malaysia's Main Blockchain Projects
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
- Blockchain Application
- Malaysia's Fintech Market Value
5. Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulations and Applications in Singapore
- Singapore's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulatory Authorities
- Banks and Main Companies/Institutions Involved
- Singapore's Main Blockchain Projects
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
- Blockchain Application
- Singapore's Fintech Market Value
6. Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulations and Applications in Thailand
- Thailand's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulatory Authorities
- Banks and Main Companies/Institutions Involved
- Thailand's Main Blockchain Projects
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
- Blockchain Application
- Thailand's Fintech Market Value
7. Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulations and Applications in Vietnam
- Vietnam's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulatory Authorities
- Banks and Main Companies/Institutions Involved
- Vietnam's Main Blockchain Projects
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
- Blockchain Application
- Vietnam's Fintech Market Value
8. The Future of Blockchain
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Geographical Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Investments in Fintech
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Appendix
- Key Source Documents
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3weklj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article