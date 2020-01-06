The Application of Blockchain in Southeast Asian Countries, 2019-2023 Study

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Application of Blockchain in Southeast Asian Countries, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain market is growing very fast and it is forecast that its market size will reach US$23.3 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 81% over the period from 2018 to 2023.

The global fintech market also showed a significant increase in 2018, reflecting greater application of blockchain in financial services around the world. It is also predicted that the global fintech market will grow faster and its future market value looks promising.

In countries covered in this study (Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) the future fintech market is forecast to be optimistic and promising considering the transaction values in each country.



Countries in Southeast Asia are also trying to improve their regulatory environment to gain more benefits from different applications of blockchain technology.



Key Issues Addressed

Who are the main blockchain regulatory authorities in Malaysia , Singapore , Thailand , and Vietnam and which country has a better regulatory environment for investments in blockchain technology market?

, , , and and which country has a better regulatory environment for investments in blockchain technology market? Looking at digital currencies, how is the regulatory environment for digital currencies' initial coin offerings (ICOs) in these countries?

What are the main blockchain projects currently running in Malaysia , Singapore , Thailand , and Vietnam ?

, , , and ? What are the main current applications of blockchain in each one of these countries?

What is the future market value of fintech in these countries (up to the year 2022)?

Which banks and companies are using the blockchain technology currently in these countries for their financial services?

So far, what have been the applications of blockchain technology in these countries?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

CEO's Perspective

2. Overview

Market Definitions

Overview of Blockchain Application

3. Introduction to Blockchain

What is Blockchain?

Blockchain Market Size

The Application of Blockchain

The Application of Blockchain - Cryptocurrencies

The Application of Blockchain - International Trade

The Application of Blockchain - Fintech

4. Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulations and Applications in Malaysia

Malaysia's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulatory Authorities

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulatory Authorities Banks and Main Companies/Institutions Involved

Reporting Institutions Dealing With Digital Currencies

Malaysia's Main Blockchain Projects

Main Blockchain Projects Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Blockchain Application

Malaysia's Fintech Market Value

5. Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulations and Applications in Singapore

Singapore's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulatory Authorities

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulatory Authorities Banks and Main Companies/Institutions Involved

Singapore's Main Blockchain Projects

Main Blockchain Projects Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Blockchain Application

Singapore's Fintech Market Value

6. Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulations and Applications in Thailand

Thailand's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulatory Authorities

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulatory Authorities Banks and Main Companies/Institutions Involved

Thailand's Main Blockchain Projects

Main Blockchain Projects Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Blockchain Application

Thailand's Fintech Market Value

7. Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulations and Applications in Vietnam

Vietnam's Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulatory Authorities

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Regulatory Authorities Banks and Main Companies/Institutions Involved

Vietnam's Main Blockchain Projects

Main Blockchain Projects Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Blockchain Application

Vietnam's Fintech Market Value

8. The Future of Blockchain



9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Geographical Expansion

Growth Opportunity 2 - Investments in Fintech

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Appendix

Key Source Documents

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3weklj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

