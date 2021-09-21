The Appraisal Foundation Releases Statement on Freddie Mac Appraisal Bias Report

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Foundation issued the following statement today on the release of a research analysis from Freddie Mac on appraisal bias:

"The results of this analysis are deeply troubling," said The Appraisal Foundation President Dave Bunton. "Having data like this publicly available is critical to continuing to address issues of discrimination and promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the appraisal profession. I hope that we will see even more data released on this issue in the near future so we can better understand the best ways to build and uphold public trust in the appraisal profession. The Appraisal Foundation will continue its efforts to create an appraisal profession that is reflective of the United States we live in today and trusted by all Americans. We look forward to working with professional appraisal organizations, federal and state agencies and other stakeholders to address this sobering report."

Media Contact:

Amy Timmerman

(202) 624-3048

[email protected]

SOURCE The Appraisal Foundation

Related Links

http://APPRAISALFOUNDATION.ORG

