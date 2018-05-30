The Archaeological Survey of India Signs MoU With Yatra

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTCQX: YTROF), one of India's leading online travel companies, in an industry first, has signed a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a premier organization under the Ministry of Culture for the archaeological researches and protection of the cultural heritage of India. This MoU will enable overseas and domestic tourists to conveniently book their tickets online for 141 historical monuments, museums and sites in India, such as the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Ajanta and Ellora caves, Red Fort, Sun Temple, all of which fall under the purview of ASI.

This move, aimed towards supporting Government of India's 'Digital India' initiative, will facilitate digitization of ASI's service offerings, thereby providing fast track access and a world-class e-ticket booking experience to visitors. The partnership with Yatra, the only OTA to provide this facility, will also be significant in promoting tourism and cultural heritage in India. The online booking services comes at no additional cost to a customer.

Speaking on the partnership, Dhruv Shringi, Co - Founder & CEO, Yatra.com, said , "India has an extraordinary and diverse pool of cultural heritage and footfalls to such destinations are astounding. Therefore, we want to provide a high quality visitor experience, which will empower the visitors (both Indian and International) to book their tickets to these monuments online. In addition to providing online booking services, Yatra will be extending its platform for promoting cultural heritage and featuring all the essential information that a tourist needs, to plan their visits along with a synopsis of the monuments. We believe that this initiative, in partnership with The Archaeological Survey of India, will drive the convenience of 'digital' to all those planning to visit these sites and reiterate Yatra's position of being 'India's travel planner'."

Tickets for all the 141 monuments, museums and sites, managed by ASI, are now available online on Yatra (website, mobile app and mobile web).

