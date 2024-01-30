The Art of Design: A First Look Inside the Luxurious All-new, All-electric Jeep® Wagoneer S

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand is looking to its legendary history as it crafts its electrified future.

The industry's first modern SUV – the iconic 1963 Jeep Wagoneer – featured a luxurious interior, upscale materials and premium appointments. Today, the Jeep brand shares more details of its first global all-electric SUV, providing a first look at the interior of the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S.

Built on the all-new, highly flexible, BEV-native STLA-Large platform, the all-electric Jeep® Wagoneer S offers standard 4xe capability with all-terrain management, advanced Jeep brand-focused technology and impressive performance credentials, including 600 horsepower and a lightning fast 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds. Driven by aerodynamic efficiency, its sleek exterior design is uniquely marked by a reimagined LED-lit class-exclusive seven-slot Jeep brand grille. Built on the all-new, highly flexible, BEV-native STLA-Large platform, the all-new Jeep® Wagoneer S interior features premium technology seamlessly integrated with meticulously crafted artisan details. Mindful materials and design-focused features include a tailored driver control center with a unique Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain toggle and dynamic, color-selectable ambient lighting. The Jeep Wagoneer S will also feature a standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof and, expanding the Jeep brand’s exclusive collaboration with McIntosh, will offer a discerningly tuned, segment-exclusive, 19-speaker, premium flagship McIntosh audio system.

Built on the all-new, highly flexible, BEV-native STLA-Large platform, the Jeep Wagoneer S boasts impressive performance numbers. Its tech-focused interior is equally remarkable and radiates a seamless integration of art with technology.

