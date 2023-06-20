The Art of Luxury in Baby Care with Bubble Baby Bed - The Crown Jewel in Luxury Cribs and Bassinets

News provided by

Bubble Baby Bed

20 Jun, 2023, 00:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal households and discerning parents around the world are turning to the extraordinary Bubble Baby Bed, a pioneering invention from Lana Agiyan, an award-winning designer and mother of three.

Immaculately designed over two years, Bubble Baby Bed graces nurseries with its revolutionary double-wall transparent design, blending opulence with functionality. Commissioned for Salone Satellite, this product sets a new gold standard in luxury baby care.

Continue Reading
Bubble Baby Bed - Awarded Best Bassinet
Bubble Baby Bed - Awarded Best Bassinet

"The Bubble Baby Bed isn't just a crib; it's a testament to luxury, safety, and avant-garde artistry, effortlessly matching any home's grandeur," says Agiyan.

The transparent crib design, favoured by royal households, allows caregivers to monitor their precious ones effortlessly. Its mattresses, designed with a 3D breathable mesh, guarantee not only unparalleled comfort but also optimal thermoregulation, mould prevention, and a significant reduction in suffocation risk. Designed for hygiene, the mattress is conveniently machine-washable.

Adding a royal touch, the crib mimics a gentle rocking motion akin to a tilt toy, comforting babies while showcasing impressive stability - it stands firm even with an adult sitting on it.

With its striking design and unmatched safety features, Bubble Baby Bed has proudly been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the Salone Satellite Award at Milan Design Week and the Well-Tech Award for technological innovation in Milan.

"Be it a regal living room or a peaceful nursery, Bubble Baby Bed is meticulously crafted to elevate your lifestyle," Agiyan adds.

For more information, visit https://bubble-baby-bed.com/

About Bubble Baby Bed:

Founded by Lana Agiyan, an award-winning designer and mother, Bubble Baby Bed is redefining luxury in the baby crib industry. With an unrivalled design and top-tier safety features, it provides a uniquely secure, lavish, and Eye-catching environment for babies.

Phone: +971 58 568 0055
Email: [email protected]com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105668/Bubble_Baby_Bed.jpg

SOURCE Bubble Baby Bed

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.