The Art of Preserving and Packing King Tut's Treasures

"We are pleased that our guests who come to see KING TUT: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh will have the opportunity to get a rare look at how the exhibit came together," said Jeff Rudolph, President and CEO of the California Science Center. "This photo narrative reveals the scientific knowledge and creative talent that go into the curation of an international touring exhibit of this caliber."

Gil Garcetti has been a photographer since about the age of 13. But it wasn't until he left his position as Los Angeles County District Attorney in 2000, that he made photography his profession. Since 2002 he has published seven books. The photographs from these books have been featured in exhibitions around the world including at the United Nations, UNESCO, and the National Building Museum in Washington D.C., in October, at LACMA and in various publications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

His most recent book, "Japan: A Reverence For Beauty," focuses on the questions of why the Japanese people and culture are so unique in their reverence, respect, and need for beauty and what Westerners can learn from this ancient culture and people.

Garcetti was appointed UNESCO - IHE Cultural Ambassador in about 2014 and speaks around the world about the issue of safe water in developing countries and especially how bringing safe water to rural villages in West Africa directly affect the lives of women and girls. Gil's work as producer includes the hit TNT television series MAJOR CRIMES and THE CLOSER.

He has been married to his wife Sukey for 53 years. His daughter, Dana, is a lawyer and acupuncturist. His son, Eric, is the Mayor of Los Angeles.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive. The Science Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 pm. Parking is $12, cash only.

