The Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes The Arbor Hotel And Conference Center In Texas

The 100-room Arbor Hotel and Conference Center is conveniently located near Texas Tech University and popular local attractions including the National Ranching Heritage Center, Buddy Holly Center and Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater. The hotel is well suited for business and leisure travelers offering convenient amenities which include free Wi-Fi, complimentary hot breakfast, fitness center and outdoor pool. The property offers 3,000 square feet of event space for up to 160 people. Visitors can also unwind in the hotel's hot tub or at the lounge and bar.

The Arbor Hotel and Conference Center participates in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated no. 1 in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list for two consecutive years. Membership is free, offers fast rewards, immediate perks, and exclusive member rates when booking directly at www.choicehotels.com. Members can earn and redeem points towards free nights at participating hotels.

Ascend Hotel Collection: let the destination reach you.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® is a global portfolio of unique, boutique and historic independent hotels and resorts and is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, the Ascend Hotel Collection has more than 200 properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Ascend.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe, and as of February 1, 2018, more than 1,000 hotels were in its development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

