The Aspen Group (TAG) Invests in the Future of Retail Healthcare, Reporting Strong 2025 Results

2025 marked a year of digital modernization and clinical investment across TAG's consumer healthcare portfolio

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aspen Group (TAG), one of the largest healthcare support organizations in the U.S., today reported nearly double-digit revenue growth across the multi-brand healthcare platform spanning dental, urgent care, veterinary and aesthetics, driven by significant investment in the clinical training, AI-enabled tools and digital infrastructure required to support more advanced care at scale.

"Consumers are making different healthcare choices than they were five years ago, about where they go, what they expect, and how much they're willing to accept the status quo," said Bob Fontana, Chairman and CEO of The Aspen Group. "At TAG, we built a platform that spans dental, urgent care, veterinary and aesthetics because we believe the future of healthcare is multi-category, accessible and consumer-driven. In 2025, we continued to make the clinical, technology, and people investments to back that belief up."

Strength Across the TAG Dental Platform

In 2025, TAG's dental brands -- Aspen Dental and ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers -- continued to expand higher-acuity care capabilities, with implants, AI-enabled diagnostics and digital workflows emerging as key drivers of clinical performance and patient adoption.

Expanding Implant Capabilities

As consumer preference has shifted decisively towards permanent, implant-based solutions, Aspen Dental offices significantly expanded their implant platform in 2025 to meet that demand at scale.

The network grew implant training capacity by more than 25% year-over-year, with several hundred doctors completing advanced implant surgery programs through TAG University, the company's state-of-the-art, industry-leading clinical and leadership development platform.

These training investments were paired with expanded digital lab integration and standardized procedural workflows designed to support implant procedures with greater predictability across supported practices, part of a broader evolution of Aspen Dental's operating model toward higher-acuity care.

ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers also expanded their implant offering to include Essential and Endura Elite, giving patients a broader range of fixed full arch treatment solutions to meet their needs and budget. Endura Elite, the network's most advanced full-arch dental restoration yet, combines modern technology with expert craftsmanship to deliver smiles that mirror the natural beauty of real teeth.

AI-Enabled Diagnostics and Digital Manufacturing

Across the healthcare platform, TAG continued to support investment in the digital infrastructure and AI-enabled tools that promote clinical consistency and efficiency at scale. These investments span diagnostic support, digital manufacturing and clinical documentation and reflect a broader commitment to integrating technology into care delivery across the portfolio.

At Aspen Dental offices, AI-enabled diagnostic support tools scaled across pilot markets in 2025, enhancing imaging analysis and streamlining clinical documentation. In those markets, offices utilizing AI-supported workflows reported a 12% increase in patient acceptance of recommended care, an early indicator of how technology investment translates into clinical and patient outcomes. Across the dental network, supported offices process millions of imaging encounters annually, making AI-supported workflows a meaningful lever for diagnostic consistency at scale.

At ClearChoice offices, digital manufacturing continued to expand, with more than 50,000 3D-printed dental prostheses delivered in 2025, reflecting a clinical model where precision fabrication and standardized delivery are embedded into the implant platform.

TAG also invested in the patient-facing digital experience in 2025, recognizing that access to care starts long before a patient walks through the door. ClearChoice introduced First Look, an AI-powered simulator that empowers prospective patients to preview what a new smile could look like even prior to a consultation in the center. Aspen Dental's website underwent a significant transformation from a content-heavy, one-size-fits-all experience to a modular, patient-led platform designed to guide people from curiosity to scheduled appointment with less friction. Simplified scheduling pathways, clearer navigation and experiences tailored to patient mindset and urgency contributed to measurable improvements in conversion and appointment volume.

The same digital infrastructure investment that supports clinical consistency inside the practice is now working to meet patients where they are before they ever arrive.

Expanding Access to Dental Care

Aspen Dental's model is designed to create owners, not just providers. Through a structured path to practice ownership, clinicians can own their own practice while the TAG platform provides non-clinical support of the business, including technology and training. In 2025, Aspen Dental's network of independent practice owners grew by approximately 15% year-over-year, reflecting the strength of that model and the confidence providers have in it.

Motto™ clear aligner adoption at Aspen Dental offices grew approximately 30% year-over-year, reflecting continued patient demand for accessible clear aligner care alongside more advanced restorative procedures.

Through the Oral Care Center for Excellence, Aspen Dental doctors delivered $15 million in donated care to underserved patients in 2025, a reflection of TAG's commitment to expanding access to quality care beyond those who can easily afford it.

Growth Across the Platform

In 2025, TAG-supported providers served more than nine million patients across more than 1,400 locations in 46 states:

Aspen Dental® supported more than 5.2 million patient visits and opened 21 new locations.

ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers® treated more than 27,500 implant patients and expanded into three new markets.

WellNow Urgent Care® managed approximately 900,000 upper respiratory cases during a high-demand flu season and launched in-house PCR lab services, providing faster diagnostic results for more than 200,000 patients and helping clinicians make more timely treatment decisions to optimize care delivery.

Lovet Pet Health Care® served more than 367,000 pets while continuing multi-state de novo expansion.

Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ delivered tens of thousands of treatments, including 35,000 Botox® and Xeomin® treatments and 19,000 laser hair removal services demand for medically supervised aesthetic services grew.

2026 Outlook

The infrastructure investments made in 2025 support continued advancement of implant capabilities, AI integration and digital workflows in 2026. TAG supported providers will continue expanding specialty and higher-complexity care while reinforcing the training and operating standards that support consistency across a national platform.

ABOUT TAG – THE ASPEN GROUP

The Aspen Group (TAG) was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG supports independent healthcare practices operating more than 1,400 locations in 46 states through five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ and Lovet Pet Health Care. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than nine million patients each year. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

