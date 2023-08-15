The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% from 2022 to 2027; The increase in awareness of ART to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global assisted reproductive technology market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,232.63 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period. Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 32% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The rising elderly population facing infertility issues, particularly due to declining egg quality in women, is a significant factor driving the demand for assisted reproductive technology (ART) in Europe. Also, countries like Italy, the UK, Germany, France, and Spain are key contributors to this trend. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and the availability of advanced ART techniques further support the growth of the fertility treatment market in the region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This market research report segments the assisted reproductive technology market by application (fertility clinics, hospitals, and others), type (IVF and artificial insemination), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The fertility clinics segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the fertility clinics segment is driven by factors like the increased number of fertility centers to meet the unmet demand and the rising number of fertility patients seeking treatment. Hence, factors such as the success of such fertility clinics are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing awareness of ART is a major factor driving the growth of the market. The increasing use of assisted reproductive technology (ART) can be attributed to several crucial factors, including changing public perceptions, increasing infertility rates, and advances in ART technology. Since awareness of the benefits of ART has grown, barriers have been removed, and social stigma has decreased, fertility treatment has become more accessible to individuals and couples. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing number of single-parent families is an emerging trend in the market. The increasing acceptance of single-parent families as well as rising divorce rates, have led to a significant increase in the use of fertility clinics by single women around the world. Also, counseling and other initiatives have helped the single parent overcome obstacles such as finances and stress and facilitated access to health insurance and choice of ART procedures to build a family. Hence, such trends are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The side effects of infertility treatment are a significant challenge hindering market growth. Since the use of assisted reproductive technology increases, there is growing concern about potential side effects on the patient's overall health. Additionally, women undergoing IVF and related treatments may experience stress, complications, and risk of multiple pregnancies. Additionally, such procedures cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, and severe abdominal pain after procedures. Hence, side effects are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Assisted Reproductive Technology Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the assisted reproductive technology market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the assisted reproductive technology market across Europe , North America , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of assisted reproductive technology market vendors

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8232.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.37 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cook Group Inc., CRITEX GmbH, Cryolab Ltd., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Ferring BV, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IMV Technologies, Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc., KITAZATO Corp., Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group Ltd., Pantec Engineering AG, Smiths Group Plc, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health, Vitrolife AB, XiltriX International, and Genea Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

