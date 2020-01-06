The Association Of National Advertisers Driving Influence Award Returns To The 2020 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Auto Show has again teamed up with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) on the Driving Influence Award – an annual award given to a manufacturer that harnesses the power of influencer marketing to engage automotive customers authentically, creatively and impactfully.

"Influencer marketing continues gain traction within the automotive industry and, in partnership with the ANA, we have created this award to recognize automakers that effectively utilize the power of influencers to grow brand awareness," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Tony Guido. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the ANA and expanding on this established award."

Now through January 20, automotive manufacturers, public relations firms and marketing agencies are encouraged to submit relevant influencer marketing campaigns executed between the window of Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 1, 2019. Three automaker finalists will be selected to attend a breakfast and special awards ceremony during the Chicago Auto Show's Media Preview on Friday, Feb. 7, where one of the brands will receive the 2020 Driving Influence Award. In tandem with the award presentation, the ANA will expand its influencer event series where it will host approximately 100 of its members to learn best practices from other brand marketers.

"The Driving Influence Award marks the first of an expanded suite of 2020 influencer marketing offerings for ANA members including eight half-day events, one full-day conference and one multi-day national conference," said Leah Marshall, director of influencer marketing for the ANA. "With marketers investing in influencers at higher and higher levels, the ANA is committed to helping its members capitalize on its ROI while navigating its hurdles."

Last year, the ANA presented the 2019 Driving Influence Award to Hyundai for its 2019 Santa Fe launch social media activation. To help launch the all-new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai invited 15 social media influencers and their families to Park City, Utah, to spend quality time together and experience the 2019 Santa Fe. Hyundai said the goal of the campaign was to put influential families behind the wheel of the all-new Santa Fe and encourage them to share their candid opinion of the vehicle in authentic voices on their personal social media channels.

The Chicago Auto Show and the ANA are now accepting campaign submissions: https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/media/2020-ana-award/. The ANA's judging criteria is found within the submission page.

For more information on the ANA, please visit https://www.ana.net/. For more information on the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or watch this promotional video. Media can visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media for more information or to register for media credentials.

About the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America, spanning more than 1 million square feet of production, concept and exotic vehicle exhibit space. In addition to hosting multiple world and North American vehicle debuts, the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity raises more than $2.5 million annually for 18 vital Chicago organizations in a single night. The 2020 public show is Feb. 8-17. For more information, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com or www.Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is one of the nation's largest metropolitan dealer organizations. It is comprised of more than 420 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world-famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit www.CATA.info.

