The Association of Related Churches celebrates the launch of The Well Church in Queens, New York, led by Pastors Eddie and Lauren Jordan on February 1, marking a significant milestone for the local community.

QUEENS, N.Y., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1, The Well Church officially launched in Queens after postponing its original opening due to a major snowstorm. What began as an unexpected delay became part of a larger story of perseverance, faith, and dedication to the community. Supported by The Association of Related Churches, Pastors Eddie and Lauren Jordan stepped into this new season with courage and deep conviction.

Launching on the first day of Black History Month, in the richly diverse neighborhood they call home, the opening carried cultural and personal significance. For the Jordans, the moment represented more than the start of weekly services. It reflected a commitment to serve Queens with consistency, compassion, and long-term vision.

The path to launch included searching for a gathering space, navigating logistical challenges, and overcoming moments of uncertainty. Through each obstacle, the Jordans remained focused on building a church rooted in authentic relationships and meaningful community engagement.

The Well Church seeks to serve beyond the walls of a building by investing in its neighborhood and reflecting the culture and diversity of Queens. Its vision centers on creating a welcoming environment where individuals and families can grow in faith and connection.

The Association of Related Churches provided coaching, training, and relational support throughout the planting process. As a global church-planting network, The Association of Related Churches equips pastors with the tools and guidance needed to launch strong and build sustainable, life-giving churches.

The launch of The Well Church represents another step forward in the ongoing mission of The Association of Related Churches to support pastors and help establish healthy churches across the nation and around the world.

About The Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches is a global church planting network dedicated to launching, connecting, and equipping local churches. Founded in 2000, The Association of Related Churches provides assessment, training, coaching, and resources to pastors and church planters, helping them build life-giving churches.

Media Contact

The Association of Related Churches

Birmingham, AL

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 205.981.4566

Website: arcchurches.com

SOURCE Association of Related Churches