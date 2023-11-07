The Athlete's Foot Celebrates Skate Culture with 'The Athlete of the Rink' Nationwide Tour

A leading retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories launches a Nationwide Tour Celebrating Skate Culture and Community Excellence.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Athlete's Foot (TAF), in partnership with the KXNGPXN Skating Alliance , has presented "The Athlete of the Rink: Showcasing Skate Talent Nationwide." This electrifying skate competition, crafted to celebrate and uplift the revitalized skate culture, was held on Friday, November 3rd, at QC Sound Stage in Charlotte, NC, from 7 PM - 11 PM. The celebration was filled with renowned skaters who displayed their exceptional skills. The judging panel included celebrity skater instructor Kyle 'Push' Dutcher and vibe curator Lina 'Skate Goddess' Camboulin , complemented by special guest judge Benjamin 'QC' Sullivan.

The Athlete's Foot Logo Champion Dylan Morton, trophy in hand, celebrates alongside judges Kyle 'Push' Dutcher, Lina 'Skate Goddess' Camboulin, Benjamin 'QC' Sullivan, and event host Dai Time, with fellow competitors in the backdrop at The Athlete's Foot 'The Athlete of the Rink' event in Charlotte, NC, on November 3rd. Photo by Garrick Wes.

Darius Billings, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement at The Athlete's Foot, shares, "The Athlete of the Rink goes beyond a showcase of talent - it's an embodiment of our dedication to amplifying the vibrant pulse of the skate community. By uniting skaters nationwide and celebrating their unparalleled skills, we aim to foster a deeper appreciation for the artistry of skating and its power to inspire, connect, and elevate."

Charlotte's edition saw a night filled with exhilaration as talk show host, influencer, and roller skater Dai Time took the stage as the event's host and had the whole crowd entertained throughout the evening. The atmosphere was unmatched as the beats of DJ Avi-X charged it.

While victory was a coveted goal, the competition aimed at more than just winning. The champion in Charlotte, Dylan Morton , not only received a grand prize of $3,500 but also advanced and has been given the chance to compete in the next city's competition, offering even more opportunities to showcase his prowess.

Beyond the contest, "The Athlete of the Rink" is a testament to the vibrant skate culture, fostering community engagement through performances, interactive displays, and various activities. The Athlete's Foot remains committed to its ethos of community development, launching several initiatives to empower youth, promote wellness, and encourage creativity.

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland, and in Atlanta, Ga. in the United States. For further information please go to www.theathletesfootstores.com .

Media Contact:

Tiffany Cummins at Talent Resources

[email protected] / 925-212-4200

Andrew Fern at Talent Resources

[email protected] / 612-669-8103

SOURCE The Athlete's Foot