The Athlete's Foot Expands Its Retail Presence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with Two New Store Locations

Sneaker Culture Gets a Boost in Baton Rouge with TAF's Latest Expansion

BATON ROUGE, La., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Athlete's Foot (TAF) , the global retailer known for its athletic-inspired lifestyle and streetwear, is thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of two new locations in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The stores at 3332 Highland Road and 4373 Florida Boulevard are slated for grand opening celebrations on April 19 (Highland Road) and April 20 (Florida Boulevard).

The Athlete's Foot's Newest Location at 3332 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

In a special highlight for the grand opening at the Highland Road store on April 19, TAF's 2024 Brand Ambassador, Flau'jae Johnson , will be in attendance. This meet and greet event offers fans and customers a unique opportunity to connect with Flau'jae, celebrating her new partnership with The Athlete's Foot and her inspiring journey as an athlete and artist.

The new retail store additions to the Baton Rouge area underscore TAF's commitment to expanding its footprint and bringing its unique blend of footwear, apparel, and accessories to more communities. Each location promises to offer the personalized service and curated product selection that The Athlete's Foot customers have come to know and love.

"We are excited to grow our presence in Baton Rouge and to bring The Athlete's Foot experience to even more customers in the region," said Darius Billings , Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement at The Athlete's Foot. "These openings represent our ongoing commitment to growth and to providing top-tier products and experiences to our customers."

The Athlete's Foot is eager to become an integral part of the Baton Rouge community, contributing to the local economy and offering a destination for those passionate about fashion and sneaker culture. Customers can look forward to a shopping experience that is not only about the latest trends but also about celebrating athletic lifestyle in every aspect.

For more information about the new Baton Rouge locations, including the complete addresses and details about the grand opening events, please visit https://theathletesfootstores.com/ .

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are in Stans, Switzerland, and Atlanta, Ga. in the United States. For further information, please go to www.theathletesfootstores.com .

