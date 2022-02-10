The Athlete's Foot Reports Record-Breaking Sales for 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the acquisition by the Arklyz Group, the specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), reported record sales of $503 million with a 24-percent retail sales growth in 2021.

The Arklyz Group has successfully integrated The Athlete's Foot (TAF) into its organization and it has continued to thrive as a leader in the specialty footwear and lifestyle category. The iconic brand is poised to reach new heights due in part to the new ownership and seasoned leadership of the Arklyz Group and the addition of new executive team members.

The Athlete's Foot in Pooler, GA

"We are proud to say that we have hit the ambitious sales target of $500 million in such a short amount of time, said owner and CEO of Arklyz Group, Param Singh. "We are intensively working on further growth initiatives, including entering new markets as current fashion and streetwear trends continue to become more popular. We want to continue this momentum to be a powerful partner, in delivering amazing consumer experience and driving incremental revenue, for our sports lifestyle brands around the globe."

In addition to The Athlete's Foot (TAF) record-breaking year, the company strengthens its board by announcing the appointment of Martin Künzi, former CFO of IIC-INTERSPORT International Corporation, to The Athlete's Foot (TAF) Board of Directors to support ambitious growth of the business.

For further information please go to www.theathletesfoot.com and www.arklyz.com .

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland and in Atlanta, Ga. in the United States.

About Arklyz – Arklyz Group AG:

Arklyz is a fast-growing powerhouse in the arena of sports, lifestyle, athleisure and workwear. Arklyz covers a vertically connected set of activities with a special focus on brand management, distribution, retail & ecommerce and manufacturing.

