The Audit Software Market size to grow by USD 999.24 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America to contribute 43% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The audit software market is expected to grow by USD 999.24 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 13.36% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 43% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. This is driven by the need to optimize corporate finance frameworks and meet regulatory requirements. The US and Canada are important revenue-generating countries in the region. Furthermore, many U.S. companies face obstacles in effectively managing new and unusual risks when structuring financing. Aligning strategic goals with the financial structure is also a challenge. To overcome these obstacles, organizations are increasingly adopting audit software to facilitate seamless coordination of the entire audit lifecycle. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audit Software Market

Audit Software Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rise in the adoption of audit software due to several benefits is a key factor driving market growth. The application of technology in auditing is increasingly favored by auditors because of the benefits it brings, including automating the entire audit process from planning to reporting. Auditing software streamlines data management and centralizes financial and business documents. Furthermore, it offers improved performance, time and cost savings, and increased efficiency for companies that use it during audits. The software also helps companies comply with national audit regulations. Hence, these advantages are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The emergence of audit software with predictive analytics is a major trend in the market. Integrating predictive analytics into audit software improves the efficiency, reliability, and relevance of audit evidence. Audits using predictive analytics can predict future outcomes by leveraging the insights provided by data. In addition, predictive analytics helps to identify a company's financial vulnerabilities and gain insight into customer activity. Through analysis, links between the entity's financial framework and operational processes can be created, making it easier to identify potential risk factors. Hence, these advantages are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Audit Software Market Players:

The audit software market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AuditBoard Inc., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, CaseWare International Inc., ComplianceBridge Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Diligent Corp., Ideagen, International Business Machines Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Kroll LLC, MasterControl Solutions Inc., MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., Netwrix Corp., Optial UK Ltd., Oversight Systems Inc., Perillon Software Inc., SAP SE, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workiva Inc.

Audit Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the audit software market by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Type (Large enterprise and SMEs), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth in the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Deployment of an on-premises deployment model requires a significant initial investment to build a dedicated IT support team for server setup and maintenance. On-site audit software is mainly used by multinational corporations to improve the monitoring of the audit process, especially when dealing with sensitive financial information. In addition, this approach gives companies greater control over the process through secure logging and access control, ensuring the highest level of data security. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Company Landscape

Companies covered

Company classification

Market positioning of companies

Competitive scenario

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Related Reports

The software as a service (SaaS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 313.45 billion.

The enterprise asset management (EAM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,046.52 million.

Audit Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 999.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AuditBoard Inc., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, CaseWare International Inc., ComplianceBridge Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Diligent Corp., Ideagen, International Business Machines Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Kroll LLC, MasterControl Solutions Inc., MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., Netwrix Corp., Optial UK Ltd., Oversight Systems Inc., Perillon Software Inc., SAP SE, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workiva Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio