The Australian Bragg Centre for Proton Therapy and Research selects RayCare

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that the Australian Bragg Centre for Proton Therapy and Research (ABCPTR) in Adelaide, Australia has placed an order for the oncology information system RayCare®*.

ABCPTR is Australia's first proton therapy center and the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere. It is also RaySearch's first customer in Oceania to order RayCare. Recognizing RaySearch' global market leadership in software solutions for particle therapy, ABCPTR selected the oncology information system RayCare to ensure safe and efficient workflows. At a later stage, ABCPTR plans to place an order for RaySearch's treatment planning system RayStation®*.

Michael Penniment, Associate Professor, medical director at ABCPTR, says: "This partnership with RaySearch marks a significant step in ABCPTR's mission to revolutionize cancer care in Australia. By combining our clinical insights with RaySearch's technology, we're confident that we can push the boundaries of what's possible in proton therapy."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are very pleased that ABCPTR has selected RayCare from RaySearch. By supporting yet another treatment machine, this also confirms our already strong position in the particle therapy industry."

