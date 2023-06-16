The Australian Bragg Centre for Proton Therapy and Research selects RayCare

News provided by

RaySearch Laboratories

16 Jun, 2023, 08:19 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that the Australian Bragg Centre for Proton Therapy and Research (ABCPTR) in Adelaide, Australia has placed an order for the oncology information system RayCare®*.

ABCPTR is Australia's first proton therapy center and the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere. It is also RaySearch's first customer in Oceania to order RayCare. Recognizing RaySearch' global market leadership in software solutions for particle therapy, ABCPTR selected the oncology information system RayCare to ensure safe and efficient workflows. At a later stage, ABCPTR plans to place an order for RaySearch's treatment planning system RayStation®*.

Michael Penniment, Associate Professor, medical director at ABCPTR, says: "This partnership with RaySearch marks a significant step in ABCPTR's mission to revolutionize cancer care in Australia. By combining our clinical insights with RaySearch's technology, we're confident that we can push the boundaries of what's possible in proton therapy."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are very pleased that ABCPTR has selected RayCare from RaySearch. By supporting yet another treatment machine, this also confirms our already strong position in the particle therapy industry."

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Also from this source

RaySearch signs agreement with Shinva for large order in China

RaySearch signs agreement with B dot Medical for development of advanced software solutions for proton therapy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.