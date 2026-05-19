The Authority™ Becomes First Company in the World to Authenticate and Grade Published Comic Artwork

Groundbreaking Slabbing and Grading Program introduces new standard of verification for Original Comic Art collectibles

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamics Inc., the leader in security and collectible technologies, today announced the launch of its revolutionary Published Comic Artwork Authentication and Grading program through The Authority™; becoming the first company to slab and grade published comic artwork.

This historic milestone opens a new frontier in the collectibles market, bringing the same rigorous standards of authentication and grading that collectors have come to trust to original, published comic art.

The Authority

Until now, no organization has established a standardized process for authenticating and grading published comic artwork. By developing proprietary tags and slabs, where the slab is the protective, display-ready frame, The Authority has created an entirely new category of certified collectibles intended to bring consistency, transparency and confidence to the market.

"This is a watershed moment for comic art collectors and the broader collectibles community," said Jeffrey Mullen, CEO of Dynamics Inc. "Published comic artwork has never had a trusted grading and authentication standard. We are proud to be the first to bring that legitimacy and confidence to this market."

The Authority's new program is expected to redefine how published comic artwork is authenticated, traded and valued globally. Collectors interested in submitting artwork for authentication and grading can visit https://www.theauthority.com/ for program details, submission guidelines, and pricing.

About Dynamics Inc.

Dynamics has three business units – an electronics, security and safety, and collectible business unit. The Company's electronics division has introduced market defining electronics products such as the world's first high-volume flexible consumer devices. During the pandemic, the Company's security and safety division worked with NIAID biodefense to be the first group in the world to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) using optical energy. Since 2012, Dynamics has also developed collectible platforms and technologies that have managed over 500 million collectibles. Dynamics operates multiple manufacturing facilities with its Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa., APAC headquarters. More information on the company, its technology and applications can be found at www.dynamicsinc.com.

About The Authority™

The Authority™ is the world's first real-time retailer integration, encapsulation, grading, buy/sell marketplace, and fulfillment all on a single platform. The Authority™ is the first trusted, vaulted marketplace for pre-authenticated trading cards, trading card games, comics, comic artwork, coins, digital collectibles, figurines, memorabilia, and associated CoAs. www.TheAuthority.com.

All Trademarks are the property of their respective owners

Media Contact

Russell Pagano

Interdependence

973-303-3237

[email protected]

SOURCE The Authority™