The Authority™ Unveils World's First Rigid Large Format Memorabilia Slab, Where the Slab Is the Frame™

Debuting with the Upper Deck Authenticated Snapshots Release, the Innovation Eliminates the Need for Traditional Framing and Simultaneously Elevates Memorabilia Display

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamics Inc., a leader in security and collectible technologies and creators of The Authority™, the world's first real-time, vertically integrated, multi-category collectible e-commerce platform, today announced the launch of the industry's first rigid, large-format memorabilia slabs, introducing a new standard for how premium collectibles are displayed, protected and experienced.

Slabbed and Graded Justin Thomas Memorabilia

For the first time in the collectibles industry, large-format collectibles can be professionally graded and slabbed, bringing the trusted authentication and encapsulation process traditionally reserved for trading cards to premium, large-format print memorabilia.

Available in display sizes ranging from 8x10 to 20x24 to 24x36 inches, each collectible is encapsulated in a rigid, self-supporting slab that functions as both protection and an elevated decor piece. Unlike traditional flexible sleeves, these slabs are engineered to stand upright on their own, or be easily hung on a wall, eliminating the need for costly external framing.

"Collectors have traditionally had to spend hundreds of dollars buying a frame after buying a memorabilia print," said Jeffrey Mullen, CEO of Dynamics Inc. "With the introduction of a rigid, large-format memorabilia print slab, the step of purchasing a frame disappears entirely. The slab isn't just protection, it's presentation. The slab is the frame."

Traditional framing for large-format memorabilia can cost between $200 and $500 per piece, often limiting accessibility and flexibility for collectors. By integrating framing directly into the slab, The Authority™ unlocks a more cost-effective and versatile solution, allowing collectors to easily swap and display pieces based on season, athlete, or personal preference.

Debuting alongside Upper Deck Authenticated Snapshots, the innovation introduces a simple but transformative concept: "The slab is the frame." Each piece is signed by one or more featured athletes and are instantly transferable from e-Pack® into The Authority™ to vault, sell on the Authority Marketplace™, or instantly grade via its proprietary Reveal Grade™ technology. Each memorabilia piece is sold in single piece packs on Upper Deck e-Pack® and is available for purchase today. The Upper Deck Certificate of Authenticity (COA) for each piece is also encapsulated and digitally linked to each corresponding memorabilia item, ensuring seamless verification and long-term value.

"No one has ever graded or slabbed collectibles of this size before," said Jeffrey Mullen, CEO of Dynamics Inc. "We're introducing a completely new category of authenticated memorabilia. Collectors can now purchase premium signed prints of iconic figures and immediately have them vaulted, graded, and listed on The Authority™ platform. The slabs are rigid and can hold their own weight. They do not need to be framed. You can lean it on a shelf or affix it to a wall and instantly have a display-ready piece."

Large-format slabs expand The Authority™ beyond trading cards, comics, and figurines, combining premium imagery and encapsulation technology to offer collectors a new way to acquire authenticated, display-ready artwork tied to legendary figures.

Dynamics manages The Authority™, the world's first real-time, vertically integrated, multi-category collectible e-commerce platform. The Authority™ enables users to instantly vault, purchase, encapsulate, authenticate, grade, sell, and fulfill a collectible, within minutes. Dynamics is also the technical team behind the Universal Public Grading Standard™, the collectible industries first public grading standard.

To learn more about The Authority, visit https://www.theauthority.com/

About Dynamics Inc.

Dynamics has three business units – an electronics, security and safety, and collectible business unit. The Company's electronics division has introduced market defining electronics products such as the world's first high-volume flexible consumer devices. During the pandemic, the Company's security and safety division worked with NIAID biodefense to be the first group in the world to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) using optical energy. Since 2012, Dynamics has also developed collectible platforms and technologies that have managed over 500 million collectibles. Dynamics operates multiple manufacturing facilities with its Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa., APAC headquarters More information on the company, its technology and applications can be found at www.dynamicsinc.com.

About the Authority™

The Authority is the world's first real-time retailer integration, encapsulation, grading, buy/sell marketplace, and fulfillment all on a single platform. The Authority is the first trusted, vaulted marketplace for pre-authenticated trading cards, TCGs, comics, figurines, memorabilia, and associated CoAs. www.TheAuthority.com.

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SOURCE The Authority™