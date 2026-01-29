The Autism Community Action Announces Lisa Ackerman's Appointment to the Federal Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autism Community in Action (TACA), a national nonprofit dedicated to providing education, support, and hope to families living with autism, announced that its co-founder and Executive Director, Lisa Ackerman, has been appointed to serve on the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC).

The IACC is a federal advisory committee within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that coordinates autism-related efforts across federal agencies and provides advice to the Secretary of Health and Human Services on autism research, services, and policy. Ackerman joins newly appointed public members alongside federal representatives to ensure a broad range of perspectives are represented in a public forum.

"I'm honored to serve on the IACC and to contribute the perspective of families navigating autism every day," said Ackerman. "I look forward to working collaboratively with federal partners and fellow public members to help advance coordinated, meaningful solutions that improve outcomes for individuals with autism and their families across the lifespan."

Ackerman co-founded TACA in 2000 following her son's autism diagnosis and has led the organization's growth into a nationally recognized nonprofit serving families across the country. Under her leadership, TACA has supported more than 100,000 parents and caregivers through evidence-based education, national conferences, community programs, and direct family support resources.

Through her appointment to the IACC, Ackerman brings both lived experience and nonprofit leadership expertise to the committee's work, offering insight into the real-world impact of federal policy decisions on individuals with autism, caregivers, and service systems nationwide.

About The Autism Community in Action (TACA)

Founded in 2000, The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education, support, and hope to families living with autism. Headquartered in Irvine, California, TACA serves families nationwide through evidence-based education, community programs, and direct family support resources. With more than 61,000 active members across the United States, TACA is a trusted resource for families at every stage of the autism journey. Learn more at www.tacanow.org

