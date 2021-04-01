The Autism Community in Action (TACA) Launches a Full Month of Activities for April Autism Action Month

"TACA is moving the autism community forward through awareness and acceptance to action. Together we can positively impact the health, well-being, and quality of life of individuals with autism. I'm grateful to the many organizations, corporations, and individuals who are joining us in our effort to drive positive change for children, adolescents, and adults with autism," said Lisa Ackerman, Co-Founder and Executive Director of TACA.

Autism Action Month is sponsored by Flower Child, Fox Restaurant Concepts and healthynest™, with additional partners GritCycle and Humblemakers Coffee Co.

TACA's homepage, www.tacanow.org , dedicated to Autism Action Month, is the resource for vital information and links to registration for free webinars and meetings. In addition, the site highlights the individuals, organizations, and companies across the country conducting fundraisers in support of TACA.

The schedule of free online webinars is April 1 -15 Treating Autism: Top 10 Treatments, but Where Do I Start – Jared Skowron, ND; April 16 – 30 Autism Seizures and Epilepsy – David Millett, MD, Ph. D.; and April 9 at 10am PST/1pm (EST) Brain Inflamed: The Blood Brain Barrier and Neuroinflammation in ASD and Mood Disorders with Kenneth Bock, M.D.

Thursday, April 22, TACA will host – Spark of Hope, National Virtual Parent Meeting Day. In a moderated, roundtable discussion, parents/caregivers of children and adolescents with autism can share their concerns and questions. Zoom Meetings in regions across the U.S. will be hosted by TACA Chapter Coordinators.

TACA was founded in 2000 as an autism support group with ten families as a way for them to share their experiences and challenges while they strived to find answers and resources for their children with autism. Now, after 20 years of service, TACA has transformed into a national organization with 32 chapters in the United States, annually serving more than 75,000 individuals, with an estimated 600 new families seeking support every month.

When TACA was established, 1 in 500 children were diagnosed with autism. Today, rates of autism diagnoses are at epidemic proportions. It is the fastest growing developmental disability in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) most recent report states that 1 in 54 children has autism.

TACA focuses on helping families discover the actions they need to take to get the specific medical, therapeutic, and life-long support needed for their child. TACA's vision is for every individual diagnosed with autism to lead an independent life.

About The Autism Community in Action (TACA)

The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2000 with the mission to provide education, support and hope to families living with autism. Headquartered in Irvine, CA with staff and volunteers working across the country, TACA offers: Coffee Talks – free educational meetings, webinars, a parent mentor program, an online Hope and Help support group, an annual National Autism Conference, and a free Autism Journey Guide given to newly diagnosed families. TACA has a strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. For more information visit www.tacanow.org

