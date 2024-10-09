The Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market is projected to grow by USD 269.5 million (2024-2028), driven by the need for accuracy in quality control, with AI redefining the market landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 269.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. Growing importance of accuracy in quality control processes is driving market growth, with a trend towards reshoring of manufacturing industry. However, lack of effective interoperability poses a challenge - Key market players include ABB Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., IVISYS, KEYENCE CORP., MasterControl Solutions Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NANOTRONICS IMAGING INC., OMRON Corp., Renishaw Plc, RNA Automation Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Shelton Machines Ltd., Siemens AG, Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automated industrial quality control (QC) market 2024-2028

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The reshoring trend, which involves bringing production back to a company's home country, is gaining momentum due to rising labor costs in Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific. Manufacturers, particularly in developed countries, have expanded their manufacturing bases in these regions since the year 2000. However, increasing wages in these countries are eroding profit margins. Consequently, many manufacturers are considering shifting their production back to their home countries. With the implementation of automation in manufacturing, these restored markets are adopting automated industrial quality control systems. These systems offer enhanced precision and accuracy in complex inspections, boosting productivity in the plants. The global automated industrial quality control market is poised to benefit from this trend, as the demand for advanced quality control solutions increases in developed countries.

The Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies like Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Learning, Physics-based Modeling, Cloud Computing, SCADA, and HMI in industrial automation. Industrial sensors play a crucial role in this market, providing real-time data for quality control in sectors like Defense, In Vitro Diagnostics, Immunochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hospital, Home Care, and Pharmaceuticals. Key industries, such as Defense, HIV testing, and Autoimmune Disorders, require fast and accurate diagnosis systems for chronic diseases like Cancer. Quality control products and data management solutions are in high demand for sectors dealing with burdensome diseases, including Antiretroviral Medication and Infectious Illnesses. Industrial control systems are being transformed through automation devices, digital technology, and industrial robots. Cloud-based services enable remote supervision and data analysis, benefiting industries like Pharmaceuticals, Oil and Gas, and Electrical Power. The integration of AR and Machine Learning in QC processes enhances efficiency and accuracy, while Physics-based Modeling ensures product consistency. The future of QC lies in digital transformation, with self-testing kits, IVD devices, reagent kits, and clinical chemistry analysis tools leading the way.

Market Challenges

Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) market growth may be hindered due to interoperability challenges. With increasing complexity in modern industrial systems, integrating various devices and systems with different configurations becomes a significant hurdle for end-users. This is particularly true in industries such as automotive, electronics, metal, and food and beverage, which heavily rely on legacy systems. Interoperability issues prevent automated industrial QC vendors from providing software upgrades, affecting both system performance and field instrument responses. Replacing legacy systems can also be costly, making it essential for vendors to find interoperability solutions to expand their market reach.

The Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for fast and accurate diagnosis in industries dealing with infectious illnesses, autoimmune disorders, chronic diseases, and cancer. Quality Control Products, such as self-testing kits, IVD devices, reagent kits, and clinical chemistry equipment, play a crucial role in this market. Data management solutions and quality assurance services ensure efficient data handling and analysis. The burden of diseases in sectors like Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Electrical Power, and others necessitates automation through industrial control systems, automation devices, digital technology, industrial robots, cloud-based services, and remote supervision. Technologies like fast diagnosis systems, antiretroviral medication, and hematology, coagulation and hemostasis, microbiology, and sensors are essential for industries dealing with complex diseases. The integration of human machine interfaces and remote terminal units enhances operational efficiency. Digital transformation is key to addressing the challenges posed by the increasing prevalence of diseases and the need for remote monitoring and automation.

Segment Overview

This automated industrial quality control (qc) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Automotive industry

1.2 Metal industry

1.3 Electronics industry

1.4 Others Solution 2.1 Hardware and software

2.2 Service Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automotive industry- The automotive industry relies heavily on continuous production to meet demand, reduce waste, and maintain machine performance. This requires significant investment and presents potential safety risks. To optimize manufacturing processes, automakers incorporate automated industrial quality control systems. These systems enhance the performance of assembly and material handling equipment, conveyor systems, industrial robots, and welding equipment. By increasing accuracy in traditional manufacturing processes, automated industrial quality control enables streamlined methods and higher productivity. With growing demand for automobiles in oil-importing countries like India and China, the global automated industrial quality control market will see increased opportunities. The expanding automotive industry, driven by population growth and rising disposable income levels in developing countries, will necessitate increased production capacity. Additionally, the shift towards electric vehicles and the need for efficient, high-performing vehicles will fuel demand for automated industrial quality control systems in the automotive sector during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Learning, Physics-based Modeling, and Cloud Computing. These technologies enable real-time monitoring and analysis of industrial processes, improving efficiency and accuracy in quality control. SCADA and HMI systems facilitate the monitoring and control of industrial automation market processes, while industrial sensors provide critical data for analysis. Digital technology, including in vitro diagnostics, immunochemistry, molecular diagnostics, and even applications in hospitals and home care, are also driving the market's expansion. The market encompasses various industries, including HIV, infectious illnesses, autoimmune disorders, chronic diseases, and cancer. Quality Control Products, industrial control systems, automation devices, and cloud-based services are essential components of this market, which caters to various sectors, including hospital, home care, and industrial automation. Industrial robots are also playing a crucial role in the market's growth by automating repetitive tasks and enhancing productivity.

Market Research Overview

The Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Learning, Physics-based Modeling, and Cloud Computing. These technologies enable real-time monitoring and analysis of industrial processes, ensuring optimal performance and reducing human error. SCADA and HMI systems play a crucial role in Industrial Automation Market by providing a centralized platform for controlling and monitoring industrial processes. Industrial sensors are essential components of automated QC systems, providing real-time data on various parameters. The Defense Industry, In Vitro Diagnostics, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, and Electrical Power sectors are major consumers of automated QC solutions. Digital technology, including industrial robots and cloud-based services, is driving automation and digital transformation in various industries. Remote supervision and self-testing kits are becoming increasingly popular for quality assurance services in various sectors, including HIV, Infectious Illnesses, Autoimmune Disorders, Chronic Diseases, and Cancer. Quality Control Products and Data Management Solutions are key offerings in this market, with IVD Devices, Reagent Kits, Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry/Immunoassay, Hematology, Coagulation and Hemostasis, Microbiology, and Burden of Diseases being major application areas. Antiretroviral Medication and Fast Diagnosis Systems are critical components of QC solutions in the Healthcare sector. The market for automated QC solutions is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for fast and accurate diagnosis systems and the need for remote monitoring and control in various industries.

