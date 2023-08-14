The Automated Test Equipment Market to grow by USD 2,049.89 million from 2022 to 2027; Advantest Corp. and ADVINT LLC emerge as Key Contributors to growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated test equipment (ATE) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,049.89 million. The augmented production of electronic goods is a key factor driving market growth. The increase in exports of electronic goods was recorded in China, Japan, and Singapore. Although smartphone sales have stagnated, smartphone shipments are increasing, and this will aid the growth of test and measurement equipment. Furthermore, the increase in smartphone sales is the main driving factor in this segment. Therefore, before the introduction of more and more low-cost smartphones, the number of people accessing the Internet is increasing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Test Equipment Market

Automated Test Equipment Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automated test equipment market report covers the following areas:

Automated Test Equipment Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market companies also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Advantest Corp., ADVINT LLC, Aemulus Holdings Bhd, Aimil Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Astronics Corp., Averna Technologies Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Ltd., Cohu Inc., INNOTECH Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, ROOS INSTRUMENTS Inc., SPEA Spa, Teradyne Inc., TESEC Inc., and The Marvin Group are among some of the major market participants.

Company Offering

Advantest Corp. - The company offers automated test equipment solutions such as V93000, T2000, and T6391.

The company offers automated test equipment solutions such as V93000, T2000, and T6391. Aemulus Holdings Bhd - The company offers automated test equipment solutions such as AMB5600.

The company offers automated test equipment solutions such as AMB5600. Astronics Corp. - The company offers automated test equipment solutions such as ATS 5000 Functional Test Systems.

Automated Test Equipment Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Automotive wireless technologies are one of the major trends in the market. The automotive sector is shifting from the production of traditional vehicles to cars equipped with the latest electronic devices. As a result, it is helping to improve vehicle performance and meet the entertainment needs of people. In addition, as passenger cars are now equipped with advanced GPS systems and connect to the internet via 3G, 4G, or Wi-Fi, the use of such wired and wireless systems in vehicles will increase the demand for automatic testing equipment. Hence, the increase in the implementation of these technologies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The necessity for price-sensitive and multiple technology solutions is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The continuous increase in raw material costs has led to an increase in the cost of manufacturing test equipment. Furthermore, it also restricts new end-user purchases, as price-sensitive end-users look for low-priced products. Moreover, the need for continuous product development with a high brand image, additional features and technologies, and after-sales service, has become essential for businesses. These factors add to the overall cost of test equipment, which limits investment in new markets. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Automated Test Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Automated Test Equipment Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Consumer Electronics



Telecommunications



Aerospace And Defense



Others

Product

Non-memory ATE.



Memory



Discrete

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is due to the high demand for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. In addition, the mobility and multifunctional advantages offered by mixed-signal integrated circuits are also driving growth. Shorter mobile device replacement cycles due to advances in technology and changing consumer preferences have driven mobile device sales, respectively increasing demand for mixed-signal ICs. In addition, major consumer electronics products include smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, digital cameras, digital watches, and smart home appliances. Hence, the increasing demand for ICs is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Major electronics manufacturers globally are currently outsourcing manufacturing and assembling components to Asian countries. Furthermore, the governments of many countries such as India and China are promoting many initiatives such as "Make in India" and "New Open Door Policy" to promote economic growth in the region. Also, attracts investment from several foreign companies to expand their business in their respective countries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Automated Test Equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated test equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated test equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated test equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automated test equipment market and companies.

Automated Test Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,049.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantest Corp., ADVINT LLC, Aemulus Holdings Bhd, Aimil Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Astronics Corp., Averna Technologies Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham Ltd., Cohu Inc., INNOTECH Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, ROOS INSTRUMENTS Inc., SPEA Spa, Teradyne Inc., TESEC Inc., and The Marvin Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

