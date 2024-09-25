The automotive semiconductor market is projected to grow by USD 31.29 Billion from 2024-2028, with AI driving transformation and rising ADAS adoption boosting growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The Global Automotive Semiconductor Market size is estimated to grow by USD 31289.7 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of advanced driver assistance system adas features in vehicles is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles However, lack of standard protocols poses a challenge - Key market players include Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp..

Automotive Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 31289.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries China, US, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Key companies profiled Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Market Driver

The automotive semiconductor market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies in self-driving cars. These vehicles, also known as autonomous or driverless cars, use sensors and processors to read and interpret the environment, enabling minimal human intervention. Companies are investing heavily in sensor-processing technologies, superior quality planning, adaptive algorithms, and communication technologies to expand production capacities and enhance vehicle automation. The adoption of autonomous vehicles is projected to decrease operating costs, increase travel convenience, and encourage long-distance commutes, making it a key market driver during the forecast period.

The Automotive Semiconductor Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for integrated electronics in motor vehicles. Power devices and Logic ICs are popular semiconductor types used in gasoline-powered engines and vehicle electrification. Connectivity devices, including cell phones and GPS receivers, are driving the demand for telematics and infotainment systems in passenger cars, sedans, hatchbacks, vans, and commercial vehicles. Semiconductor content in automobile production units is increasing due to advanced safety systems, comfort features, and vehicle diagnostics. Vehicle production is also adopting semiconductor technology for telematics, location tracking, job dispatch, and vehicle diagnostics. The market includes Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Solar-powered vehicles, Electric Cars, Electric Vans, and Battery Electric Vehicles. Semiconductor technology plays a crucial role in vehicle electrification and the development of advanced safety and comfort systems.

Market Challenges

The automotive semiconductor market faces significant challenges due to the absence of standardized protocols in the industry. Regulations governing vehicle production impact both new and existing products, with various governmental standards dictating safety, theft prevention, and environmental impact. These regulations vary by country or region, requiring automakers to adapt their production processes to meet different market requirements. This results in financial losses as companies must establish separate assembly units to meet these diverse standards. For instance, vehicles in Asia are predominantly right-hand drive, while those in North America are left-hand drive. The constantly evolving regulations pose a major challenge to the expansion of the global automotive semiconductor market during the forecast period.

are predominantly right-hand drive, while those in are left-hand drive. The constantly evolving regulations pose a major challenge to the expansion of the global automotive semiconductor market during the forecast period. The automotive semiconductor market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of integrated electronics in motor vehicles. Semiconductor content in vehicles is on the rise, driven by trends like vehicle electrification, advanced safety systems, comfort systems, and telematics. Electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), solar-powered vehicles, electric cars, and electric vans are leading the charge in this area. However, challenges remain. Power electronics for EVs and HEVs require high accuracy and reliability. Advanced sensors, such as radar, LiDAR, and image sensors, must be secure against spoofing, evasion attacks, and poisoning. Environmental concerns, including emission norms and harmful exhaust emissions, also necessitate the use of emission control devices. The premium segment cars and luxury components are also driving demand for advanced semiconductor technology. Power electronics, microprocessors, cable harnesses, network systems, and analog ICs are essential components in this space. As the industry moves towards autonomous cars, security and reliability will be paramount. The future of automotive semiconductors is bright, with Tesla and other industry leaders pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

1.1 Telematics and infotainment- The automotive semiconductor market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and electric vehicles (EVs). Automakers are integrating more semiconductors into their vehicles to enhance safety features and improve fuel efficiency. Major players in the market include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments Incorporated. These companies are investing in research and development to offer innovative solutions and expand their customer base. The market is expected to continue growing at a steady pace in the coming years.

Research Analysis

The automotive semiconductor market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing integration of semiconductor technology in motor vehicles. Integrated electronics play a crucial role in enabling advanced features such as vehicle electrification, electric and hybrid powertrains, solar power, telematics, on-board infotainment, and safety systems. Semiconductor content in vehicles includes power electronics for electric motor control, emission control devices, luxury components for premium segment cars, and safety features like lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and collision avoidance systems. The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and environmental concerns have led to stringent emission norms and a focus on reducing harmful exhaust emissions. The market for automotive semiconductors is expected to continue growing as the demand for more efficient, connected, and eco-friendly vehicles increases.

Market Research Overview

The automotive semiconductor market is a dynamic and growing sector that focuses on the integration of semiconductor technology into motor vehicles. This includes electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), solar powered vehicles, and traditional gasoline-powered engines. Semiconductor content in vehicles is essential for vehicle electrification, advanced safety systems, comfort systems, telematics, and on-board infotainment. Semiconductor technology plays a crucial role in vehicle handling, safety features, emission control devices, luxury components, and the premium segment cars. Environmental concerns and emission norms are driving the demand for more efficient and cleaner power electronics, leading to the development of autonomous cars and advanced sensors like radar, LiDAR, and image sensors. The market for automotive semiconductors includes various types of semiconductor devices such as microprocessors, power devices, logic ICs, connectivity devices, and analog ICs. The passenger car segment, including sedans and hatchbacks, as well as vans, is a significant market for automotive semiconductors. The integration of semiconductor technology in vehicles also brings challenges such as security concerns, including spoofing, evasion attacks, and poisoning attacks. The market for automotive semiconductors is also influenced by the increasing use of cable harnesses, network systems, and telematics and infotainment systems, which include cell phones, GPS receivers, and location tracking for job dispatch and vehicle diagnostics. Automotive electronics are a critical component of vehicle production and automobile production units, and the market for automotive semiconductors is expected to continue growing as the demand for more advanced and connected vehicles increases.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Telematics And Infotainment



Powertrain



Safety



Body Electronics



Chassis

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle



Light Commercial Vehicle



Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

