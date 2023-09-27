The automotive wheel alignment system market to grow by USD 592.04 million from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alignment Simple Solutions LLC, ATS ELGI and CEMB Spa, and many more - Technvio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive wheel alignment system market is estimated to grow by USD 592.04 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 7.4%. The automotive wheel alignment system market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive wheel alignment system market are Alignment Simple Solutions LLC, ATS ELGI, CEMB Spa, Dover Corp., Fori Automation Inc., HAWEKA AG, Hunter Engineering Co., ISN Canada Group Holdings Inc., Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Naman Automotive Solutions, Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sunrise Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Tecalemit Garage Equipment Co. Ltd., Techfanatics Equipment Ltd., Technomatic Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd., TechnoVector Group, The Cartek Group, and Yantai Autenf Automobile Services Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

ATS ELGI: The company offers automotive wheel alignment systems such as elegant auto boom, elegant two post lift wheel aligner, and elegant mobi aligner.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, India, Korea, and Japan are significant revenue contributors to the auto wheel alignment system market in the APAC region. Additionally, developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are prominent automobile manufacturers in the APAC region, increasing the demand for automotive wheel alignment systems from auto OEMs in the region. Demand for auto wheel alignment systems from auto OEMs, 4S workshops, and professional auto repair shops is expected to increase with increasing auto production and vehicle fleets during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Improving automotive aftermarket distribution channels and supply chain network

Improving automotive aftermarket distribution channels and supply chain network Key Trend - The development of ADAS-ready wheel alignment systems

- The development of ADAS-ready wheel alignment systems Major Challenges - The growing shortage of skilled automotive technicians

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. passenger car contributes the largest share of the market.

