The Avamere Family of Companies Selects K4Connect as Technology Partner

"We're continually looking for partners that will enhance the elite care we provide to each individual we serve. Collaborating with K4Connect allows us to bring the latest technology to our residents and staff, today and into the future, further building upon our proven track record of innovation," said Ryan Haller, Vice President of Growth and Development for The Avamere Family of Companies. "We're truly excited to get this partnership up and running."

"K4Connect is committed to serving those underserved by technology – older adults and those living with a disability. Partnering with forward-thinking organizations such as Avamere is core to our mission to serve and empower these populations," said F. Scott Moody, Co-Founder, CEO and Chief Member Advocate of K4Connect. "We have seen our technology improve the lives of the people who use it firsthand. We're thrilled to be working together with a thought leader like Avamere to integrate our technology into their communities and bring our technology to the Pacific Northwest."

K4Community integrates the latest in smart home automation, connected health and wellness products, social engagement tools, and on demand services to enhance the lives of senior community residents. Residents are able to manage multiple aspects of their lives – including their smart living environments, connections with loved ones and other community members, stay up to date with the latest events, dining, and community news and their health via connected wellness products and applications – all through a native (smartphone, tablet and desktop) application designed specifically for older adults. For operators and staff, K4Community provides in-depth management and analytics tools that further enable them to deliver the very best in service and hospitality. By streamlining workflows, improving communication, reducing printing costs, and alleviating rework, K4Community allows communities to optimize and enhance their business processes.

In addition to bringing K4Community's smart home, connected wellness and social communications capabilities to residents, Avamere will also be implementing K4Connect's new Content Management and Digital Signage Module (CMM). The content creation, management and publishing platform, allows community staff to easily create, manage, and share content using a singular system. The CMM greatly improves resident access to real-time information and simplifies publishing for community staff.

About K4Connect

K4Connect is a mission-centered technology company creating connected-life solutions that serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities, and those that support them. K4Connect's products encourage simpler, healthier and happier lives by integrating the latest technologies, enabling more independent and healthier lives, while fostering social connection. The Company's first product, K4Community, is specifically designed for the residents, staff and operators of senior living communities and currently serves thousands across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.k4connect.com.

About Avamere Family of Companies:

Founded in 1995, Avamere began with a single community in Hillsboro, Oregon. Today Avamere employs over 7,300 people in 15 states. The company is comprised of Avamere Living, which operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and transitional care facilities; Signature Hospice, Home Health, Home Care, which specialized in home-based services and primary and palliative care; and Infinity Rehab, which provides contract rehabilitation and outpatient therapy. www.Avamere.com

