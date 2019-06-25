The Average Solo or Small-Firm Attorney Made $194k in 2018 Amid a Significant Gender Pay Gap, Per New Martindale-Avvo Report

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compensation for the average solo or small-firm attorney dipped to $194,000 in 2018—with business attorneys earning the most—while a significant gender pay gap persists, according to the second annual Martindale-Avvo Attorney Compensation Report, released today.

Average earnings were down $4,000 year-over-year in 2018, according to the report compiled from an in-depth survey of more than 7,800 solo and small-firm attorneys.

The full report can be downloaded here .

Gender Pay Gap

This year's report found gender pay gaps amongst solo and small firm attorneys stretched as high as $77,000. Male attorneys earned an average of $218,000 in 2018, compared to $139,000 for female attorneys.

The report surfaces several reasons that can logically account for the gap in gender pay, including a higher portion of female attorneys representing consumers. The report found that in 2018 consumer attorneys earned far less than those who represent businesses.

Area of Focus

The type of clients an attorney represents has the biggest impact on their annual compensation. The report found attorneys who represent businesses made an average of $249,000 in 2018, while attorneys whose primary focus was representing consumers earned an average of $179,000 last year.

Small-firm attorneys—defined as those working in a practice with 1 to 21 attorneys on staff—earned an average of $213,000 annually, while solo practitioners who in 2018 earned a mean of $159,000.

Biggest Ups and Downs

The biggest increase in annual earnings from 2017 to 2018 was amongst medical malpractice attorneys, who saw earnings rise to $267,000 per year from $218,000 in 2017.

The biggest year-over-year decrease in salary was amongst probate attorneys, who earned an average of $171,000 annually in 2017. This year's report found in 2018 they earned $137,000 annually.

Overall, 49 percent of all attorneys saw their compensation increase. Amongst attorneys under 35 years of age, 68 percent saw their compensation increase.

About The Report

The Martindale-Avvo Attorney Compensation Report surveyed 7,814 United States-based solo practitioner and small law firm attorneys and focused on the 6,891 respondents who practice full-time. New questions this year explored important factors that affect income, such as hours worked, time spent with clients, firm size, location and how attorneys spend their time when they're not at the office.

