The award-winning Tork ® VR Clean Hands Training now available for free on desktop

PHILADELPHIA, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that this year's World Hand Hygiene Day will focus on the theme Seconds save lives – clean your hands! This important topic highlights the life-saving importance of clean hands and aims to improve hygiene standards globally. To contribute to this work and support hand hygiene compliance among healthcare professionals, Tork has made the award-winning Tork VR Clean Hands Training available on any device.

A study shows that 8 out of 10 healthcare professionals would like to improve their hand hygiene compliance.1 But traditional forms of hand hygiene training are often perceived as uninspiring. Tork Clean Hands Training invites users into a digital world where they can interact and train on the WHO's '5 moments of hand hygiene' in a realistic environment.

"Hand hygiene has always been important within healthcare, and the recent pandemic has made it only more so. Healthcare professionals are doing tremendous work to secure hand hygiene compliance to protect their patients and themselves, but at the same time they are looking for ways to improve. By making the Tork Clean Hands Training available on desktop and other platforms, we can make hand hygiene happen by empowering healthcare professionals to train when and where they want," says Tom Bergin, Marketing Director - Healthcare, Essity Professional Hygiene.

Tork VR Clean Hands Training, which was a category winner at last year's Amsterdam Innovation Award 2020, has been developed in collaboration with behavioral scientists, world-leading experts in hand hygiene from the infection Control Program at the University of Geneva Hospitals and Faculty of Medicine Geneva, Switzerland and university hospitals around the world to make it intuitive and efficient as a learning tool.

The addition of a desktop version makes finding time for and being involved in performing hand hygiene training much easier. As part of making the innovative hand hygiene training more accessible for healthcare professionals, the training will also be available in 7 languages including English, German, Polish, Dutch, French, Spanish, and Arabic.

"We are proud to make our hand hygiene training more accessible for healthcare professionals. Hand hygiene is an important subject and improvements have the potential to save lives. Tork is also supporting by supplying high-quality sanitizer systems suitable for use in a demanding hygiene environment. Tork sanitizer dispensers are compatible with care routines, fast and easy to refill. The flexible assortment suits your needs," says Tom Bergin, Marketing Director - Healthcare, Essity Professional Hygiene.

To learn more about our sanitizer assortment, or to access Tork Clean Hands Training, visit torkusa.com/cleanhands.

About Tork®

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkusa.com

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2020 amounted to approximately $13.3 billion. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.



1Source: Survey among 1017 healthcare professionals in five markets: United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany and Poland. The survey was conducted between 23 November to 7 December 2018 by United Minds on behalf of Tork and in collaboration with the panel provider CINT.

