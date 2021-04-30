The Bachelor's Grant Kemp Debuts His First Single, "No More Roses" with Terrible Children Records, Releasing on May 14th

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the winner of the 3rd Season of The Bachelor in Paradise, a contestant on The Bachelor of Paradise Australia, AND a contestant on The Bachelorette, Grant Kemp is no stranger to Hollywood-- and the personalities that come along with it.

His debut single, "No More Roses," releasing on May 14 via Terrible Children Records, is a punk-pop-rock ballad that tells of Kemp's struggles with heartbreak, fallout, and finding genuine relationships on the reality show.

No More Roses Out May 14th 2021 Photo by Alex Lebroski

"I wrote 'No More Roses' because I was sick of people asking me if I found love on TV. People don't understand everything that goes on behind the scenes with reality shows. It would've been more fun if people just admitted they were there for clout," Kemp laments.

While he may have a recognizable face from the reality show, Kemp has always had an affinity for rock-and-roll and creating music.

"I've been involved in music since I was a little skater kid that played drums. I remember playing drums with no shirt on and a spitfire hat thinking I was Travis Barker." This song encapsulates that young fury of heartbreak and is sure to get everyone off their feet.

