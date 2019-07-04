The Bad Seed Book, created by Adam Kidron, a smash hit online satire of the Trump Presidency, releases a new music video "Patriotism: The First Refuge of Fascists," to commemorate Independence Day.

BRONX, N.Y., July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bad Seed Book, a smash hit online satire of the Trump presidency, which has already published 37 illustrated chapters to an audience of more than five million people, released a new online music video, "Patriotism – The First Refuge of Fascists" this morning to protest President Trump's militarization of the Independence Day celebrations in Washington DC.

The Bad Seed sees the President's goal as wanting to build a fascist nation in the U.S.

The video, which is set to the Kronos Quartet's disturbing, nails down the chalkboard interpretation of the Star-Spangled Banner (inspired by Jimi Hendrix) features extraordinary neo-noir illustrations by Catalan artist Ivan Cuadros, can be watched here.

In The Bad Seed Book, Elia Degas, a smart but disillusioned Bronx lawyer, who has been disowned and disinherited by his half-brother, the President, and is determined to bring him down, explains the five steps to absolute power, like this.

Create a nemesis, like a dead Senator, or desperate immigrants from Mexico and Latin America who cannot fight back. Instigate a crisis like a border invasion or a war with Iran where none really exists. Spread fear and undermine news organizations that may expose the President's dastardly plan. Spread largesse to the near so they become even more dear to you. Ride into Washington, DC on a M1A3 Abrams Main Battle Tank to save the day and suspend our freedoms for our own protection. Or save on the gas money, and just tweet it like our President.

The Bad Seed Book is now seeking to inspire resistance throughout the nation, a paradigm shift sure to piss off President Trump and further fuel the opposition to the chaotic-filled Trump presidency, reducing Trump's re-election hopes.

To find out what happens next, click here and visit The Bad Seed Book site.

Watch "Patriotism: The First Refuge of Fascists" Now:

WATCH VIDEO HERE

About The Bad Seed Book

Elia Degas, a bold but disillusioned Bronx lawyer searching for distraction from a career going nowhere and a stack of bills he can't afford to pay, has his life turned upside down when Monica Rivera, a dangerously addictive journalist, gives him a story big enough to change the world.

Degas is the step-brother of James Alexander Kunt, whose unlikely victory in the previous day's Presidential Election had opened the floodgates of bigotry.

Prior to the election Kunt, a master manipulator of public opinion had been both bought and sold. When Degas discovers that Kunt had disinherited him through fraud, he vows to bring him down no matter the consequence, no matter the cost, and together, Degas and Monica take on Kunt, the powers that be and the conspiracy that we were never supposed to see.

The Bad Seed Book is published weekly at BadSeedBook.com.

About Adam Kidron

Adam Kidron, a record producer responsible for many seminal records and soundtracks, as well as the writer and producer of such television series as CATWALK (the cult show that broke out Neve Campbell) and many music videos, animations and visual shorts, founded and led Yonder Music, and its predecessor Beyond Oblivion, which were among the first bundled digital music services. Adam, who lives in New York, but travels the world, writes The Bad Seed, a successful satire on the Trump administration, published weekly online.

