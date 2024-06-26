THE BAHAMAS CULINARY & ARTS FESTIVAL AT BAHA MAR RETURNS THIS OCTOBER FOR THE THIRD SPECTACULAR YEAR

Early Bird Weekend Passes are Available now for the Caribbean's Leading Celebration of

Food, Community & Culture

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the record-breaking success of last year's event, Baha Mar announces the return of The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival , from October 22-27, 2024. The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival showcases the best in culinary and artistic expression headlined by world-renowned chef talent including Marcus Samuelsson of Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Katsuya Uechi of Katsuya, and Dario Cecchini of Carna. Baha Mar's chefs will be joined by Bahamian celebrity chef, Chef Simeon Hall Jr., Food Network stars Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, Maneet Chauhan, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Scott Conant. Also in attendance will be the US' foremost spirits expert and author Noah Rothbaum, sommelier Amanda McCossin, mixology master Karl Williams, and Bahamian mixologist Marv the Mixologist. This year's festival will also feature the return of FUZE Art Expo, the Caribbean's premiere gallery showcase for regional art facilitated by John Cox, Executive Director of Art & Culture at Baha Mar, as well as another show-stopping musical performance, to be announced in the coming weeks.

Culinary Legends Kick Off The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar

"Going into our third year, our goal is clear – to continue to uplift our culinary and arts artisans, furthering Baha Mar's commitment to enrich our Bahamian community and provide world-class offerings for our guests and residents," says Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. "The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival is the ultimate platform to do just that, and this year's programming will be truly spectacular."

The festival kicks off Tuesday, October 22, with the annual Truffle Dinner by Daniel Boulud at Cafe Boulud, followed by five days of unforgettable experiences including the Beach Party Powered by SLS Baha Mar – an entertainment and culinary celebration that brings together the best of SLS Baha Mar's chefs for a truly authentic epicurean experience. Taking place at the award-winning Baha Bay Waterpark, the Welcome Beach Party will feature a special musical performance and a decadent night of culinary experiences with dishes from fan favorites such as Katsuya, Cleo, Carna, and many more. The party doesn't stop there, weekend pass holders will be welcomed by Marcus Samuelsson who will close out the night at Marcus After Dark, a late-night event at Marcus Gardens featuring an exclusive concert after party to celebrate The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival with delicious tropical beverages and bites. The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival will also bring back the two-day Culinary Expo from October 26-27, featuring live entertainment and Bahamian hospitality with mainstage celebrity chef demos by Carla Hall, Geoffrey Zakarian, Maneet Chauhan, and more.

Also returning to The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival is the FUZE Art Expo from October 23-27. Facilitated by John Cox, Executive Director of Art & Culture at Baha Mar, FUZE focuses on decentralizing the art market and creating an epicenter for Bahamian art and the surrounding regions. FUZE brings together island pioneers to display a vast collection of artwork from seven different Caribbean nations, and will feature multi-disciplinary creative programming including artist-led panel discussions, guided tours, live printmaking demonstrations, and a specially curated film series. FUZE is proud to welcome renowned artists and galleries, including Shacqueel Coleby, John Paul Saddleton, June Collie, The Bahamas Music Society and more.

"I participate in a number of festivals and events throughout the year, and The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival is one of my favorites," says Marcus Samuelsson. "There really is no other event that brings such an incredible group of culinary and beverage talent together with renowned artists for an immersive opportunity to experience the flavors, culture, and soul of the island."

Exciting new programming at this year's festival includes a Rose Soiree Pickleball Tournament, Flamingos & Flocktails, Baha Mar Young Chefs Competition and Straw Craft Workshop. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sharpen their culinary skills with leading chefs during special master class sessions such as a Pizza Masterclass & Signature Chef Hosted Lunch with Scott Conant. The week will also feature a series of intimate Signature Chef Dinners hosted by the festival's headlining and guest chefs, as each duo takes guests on a culinary journey with specially curated menus including A Tale of Two Curries with Maneet Chauhan and Simeon Hall Jr. Baha Mar is also featuring incredible, bespoke spirits and wine tastings, cocktail seminars and happy hour mixers from leaders in the industry, including Noah Rothbaum, Karl Williams, Marv the Mixologist, and Amanda McCossin.

Early bird weekend pass tickets for the event are now on sale at www.festival.bahamar.com/weekend-pass-tickets/ and range from $599++ for the Gold Weekend Pass and $799++ for the Platinum Weekend Pass. Guests can enjoy The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar in spectacular fashion with the all-inclusive Festival Gold Weekend Pass which includes access to flagship events and experiences, and early access to some of the most exclusive chef experiences. Gold pass holders also receive admission to the Beach Party with Gold Access and Marcus After Dark, the official beach party after-party, exclusively for weekend pass holders, as well as unlimited access to The Bahamas Culinary Expo and FUZE Arts Expo on Saturday and Sunday, a coveted seat at a Signature Chef Hosted Dinner and a welcome gift bag upon check-in. Festival goers can upgrade their experience with the Platinum Weekend Pass and make it a VIP weekend, granting access to all Gold Weekend Pass activities plus the opportunity to get up close and personal at the Beach Party with Platinum Access, early entry to The Bahamas Culinary Expo and FUZE Arts Expo on Saturday and Sunday, as well as all-day spectator access to the Rose Soiree Pickleball Tournament and a premium welcome gift bag upon check-in.

Additional experiences will be announced in the coming weeks, including intimate culinary and art activities hosted by Baha Mar's leading chefs and artists. For more information about the event, please visit www.bahamar.com/bahamas-culinary-arts-festival/ for full details on featured chefs and artists, event specifics, art exhibitions, and a link for easy ticket purchase.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

SOURCE Baha Mar