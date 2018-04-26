The Bank of Princeton Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.  The Bank reported net income of $3.6 million or $0.52 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.25 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017, and net income of $3.1 million or $0.61 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2017. The increase in net income, when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2017, was primarily due a decline in the Bank's provision for loan losses of $2.7 million. The increase of $531 thousand when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2017 was primarily due to an increase of the net-interest income, and a $277 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset with a $255 thousand in provision for loan losses and a modest increase in non-interest expenses for the three month period ended March 31, 2018.

Highlights for the quarter-ended March 31, 2018 are as follows:

  • Net interest income for the three month period ended March 31, 2018 increased $531 thousand or 5.7% over the same period in 2017.
  • Non-interest income for the three month period ended March 31, 2018 increased $422 thousand, or 115.9% over the same period in 2017.
  • Total net-income before income taxes for the first quarter of 2018 increased $603 thousand or 16.0% when compared to the same period in 2017.
  • Net loans increased an additional $28.7 million from $958.4 million at December 31, 2017.

"We are pleased to report loan growth and positive earnings," stated Edward Dietzler, President/CEO.

Chairman Richard Gillespie noted that, "The Bank began the fiscal 2018 by increasing net loans and recording an earnings level that exceeded the prior year. The Bank is progressing with its growth expectations, along with continuing its efforts to enhance shareholder value."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.18 billion at March 31, 2018, a decline of $16.7 million or 1.4% when compared to $1.20 billion at the end of 2017. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a reduction of $50.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, related to a decline in deposit accounts connected with a cyclical reduction of municipal deposits. Loans increased $28.7 million, primarily in commercial real estate credits.

Total deposits at March 31, 2018 decreased by $50.9 million, or 5.0% when compared to December 31, 2017. The decrease in deposits consists of decreases of $76.3 million in interest checking, partially offset by a $16.8 million increase in money markets, increases of $9.3 million in time deposits and $2.9 million in savings accounts. In addition, during the quarter the Bank borrowed $30.3 million in short-term advances to fund the loan growth.   

Total stockholders' equity increased $3.3 million or 2.0% when compared to the end of 2017. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the first three months of 2018.  The ratio of equity to total assets was 14.5%, 0.5% higher than year-end 2017.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2018, non-performing assets were $11.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 16.4% when compared to $10.0 million at December 31, 2017.  This increase was primarily the result of one large credit placed on non-accrual during the quarter. Total troubled debt restructuring ("TDR's) balance totaled $6.3 million at March 31, 2018, a decline of $88 thousand from year-end 2017. All TDR's are performing to their agreed upon terms.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2017.  The decrease from the previous quarter was a result of a decline in interest income of $198 thousand, or 1.5%, along with an increase in interest expense of $250 thousand.  The net interest margin for the first quarter 2018 was 3.52%, declining 27 basis points, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. This decrease was primarily associated with the high level of average short-term assets maintained during the quarter. When comparing the same three month period ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, net interest income increased $532 thousand, which was primarily due to a higher volume of average earnings assets of approximately $147.9 million.

The provision for credit losses was $255 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2018.  The comparable amounts were $2.9 million and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. The primary reason for the provision in the first quarter of 2018 was due to an increase in the outstanding loans.  The rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.19% at March 31, 2018, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2017 and 1.20% at March 31, 2017, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 increased $422 thousand, to $786 thousand, or 115.9%, when compared to the same period in 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in income from bank-owned life insurance, and loan prepayment penalties. Total non-interest income, compared to the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, reflected a small decrease of $14 thousand, primarily due to a lower level of fees generated on loans recorded between the two periods.

Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 increased $95 thousand, or 1.6% when compared to the same period in 2017.  This increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employees benefit expense and data processing expense, partially offset by a reduction in professional fees and FDIC deposit insurance.  When comparing March 31, 2018 to the prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $562 thousand, or 10.2%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employees benefits' expense and FDIC deposit insurance expense, partially offset by a reduction in professional fees expense and other operating expenses. The increase attributed to salaries and benefits expense was due to the hiring of new employees at the end of 2017 and early 2018 connected with the strategic initiatives, higher benefit cost and salary merit increases.

For the three month period ended March 31, 2018, the Bank recorded income tax expense of $790 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.1%, compared to $1.0 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 37.6% for the three month period ended December 31, 2017 and compared to $678 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.0% for the three month period ended March 31, 2017. The current effective tax yield for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was reduced as a result of the new corporate tax rate of 21.0% from the prior rate of 34.0%.  With respect to the effective tax rate of 37.6% in the fourth quarter of 2017, tax expense included a one-time excise tax related to the Bank's REIT subsidiary and the first quarter of 2017 effective tax rate was impacted by a tax benefit related to the exercise of warrants and stock options.  

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007.  The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with ten branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, and New Brunswick.  There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, operating as MoreBank, a division of The Bank of Princeton. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The Bank of Princeton

Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data

(unaudited).

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Mar 31,
2018 
vs 
Dec 31,
2017

Mar 31,
2018 
vs 
Dec 31,
2017

Mar 31,
2018 
vs  
Mar 31,
2017

Mar 31,
2018 
vs 
Mar 31,
2017


March 31, 

2018

Dec 31, 
2017

March 31, 
2017

$
Change

%
 Change

$
Change

%
 Change















ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$     32,871

$     82,822

$     22,785

$     (49,951)

(60.31)%

$      10,086

44.27%

Securities available for sale taxable

54,539

53,770

56,187

769

1.43

(1,648)

(2.93)

Securities available for sale tax exempt

49,142

47,974

48,444

1,168

2.43

698

1.44

Securities held to maturity

263

264

339

(1)

(0.38)

(76)

(22.42)

Loans receivable, net of deferred

998,923

969,947

880,573

28,976

2.99

118,350

13.44

Allowance for loan losses

(11,849)

(11,591)

(10,649)

(258)

2.23

(1,200)

11.27

Other assets

59,991

57,405

46,729

2,586

4.50

13,262

28.38

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,183,880

$ 1,200,591

$ 1,044,408

$     (16,711)

(1.39)%

$     139,472

13.35%






























LIABILITIES













Non interest checking

$     97,282

$   100,633

$     97,307

$       (3,351)

(3.33)%

$           (25)

(0.03)%

Interest checking

205,743

282,076

139,676

(76,333)

(27.06)

66,067

47.30

Savings

108,146

105,475

102,852

2,671

2.53

5,294

5.15

Money market

263,702

246,898

277,404

16,804

6.81

(13,702)

(4.94)

Time deposits over $250,000 

118,097

102,586

39,490

15,511

15.12

78,607

199.06

Other time deposits

184,758

191,000

157,826

(6,242)

(3.27)

26,932

17.06

Total Deposits

977,728

1,028,668

814,555

(50,940)

(4.95)

163,173

20.03

Borrowings

30,300

-

117,500

30,300

-

(87,200)

(74.21)

Other liabilities

4,241

3,628

4,982

613

16.90

(741)

(14.87)

    TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,012,269

1,032,296

937,037

(20,027)

(2.14)%

75,232

8.03%















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













 Common stock 

33,000

32,756

23,766

244

0.74

9,234

38.85

 Paid-in capital 

76,864

76,350

32,386

514

0.67

44,478

137.34

 Retained earnings 

62,702

59,122

51,198

3,580

6.06

11,504

22.47

 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(955)

67

21

(1,022)

(1,525.37)

(976)

(4,647.62)

     TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

171,611

168,295

107,371

3,316

1.97%

64,240

59.83%















TOTAL LIABILITIES 













     AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,183,880

$ 1,200,591

$ 1,044,408

$     (16,711)

(1.39)%

$     139,472

13.35%















Book value per common share

$      26.00

$      25.69

$      22.84

$          0.31

1.22%

$          3.16

13.83%

Tangible book value per common share1

$      26.00

$      25.69

$      22.84

$          0.31

1.22%

$          3.16

13.86%















1Reconciliation of non-GAAP tangible 













     book value per common share:













Total stockholders' equity

$   171,611

$   168,295

$   107,371







Intangible assets

-

-

(28)







Tangible stockholders' equity

$   171,611

$   168,295

$   107,343






















Common shares outstanding

6,599,929

6,551,229

4,700,395






















Tangible book value per common share

$      26.00

$      25.69

$      22.84







The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended




March 31,




2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)



Interest and Dividend Income














Loans and fees

$ 11,650

$  10,589

1,061

10.0%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:






Taxable

294

292

2

0.7

Tax-exempt

335

349

(14)

(4.0)

Held-to-Maturity debt securities

4

4

-

-

Other interest and dividend income

309

88

221

251.1








Total Interest and Dividends

12,592

11,322

1,270

11.2








Interest expense














Deposits

2,683

1,796

887

49.4

Borrowings

14

162

(148)

(91.4)








Total Interest Expense

2,697

1,958

739

37.7








Net Interest Income

9,895

9,364

531

5.7








Provision for Loan Losses

255

-

255

-








Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

9,640

9,364

276

2.9








Non-Interest income














Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net

-

4

(4)

(100.0)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

302

174

128

73.6

Fees and service charges

160

144

16

11.1

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities

308

32

276

862.5

Other 

16

10

6

60.0








Total Non-Interest Income

786

364

422

115.9








Non-Interest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits

3,687

3,460

227

6.6

Occupancy and equipment

858

840

18

2.1

Professional fees

419

560

(141)

(25.2)

Data processing and communications

524

460

64

13.9

Federal deposit insurance

88

158

(70)

(44.3)

Advertising and promotion

61

47

14

29.8

Office expense

66

51

15

29.4

Other 

352

384

(32)

(8.3)








Total Non-Interest Expense

6,055

5,960

95

1.6








Income before income tax expense/(benefit)

4,371

3,768

603

16.0








Income tax expense/(benefit)

790

678

112

16.5








Net Income

$   3,581

$    3,090

491

15.9%








Net income per common share - basic

0.55

0.66

(0.11)

(16.7)%

Net income per common share - diluted

0.52

0.61

(0.09)

(14.8)%








Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,576

4,716

1,860

39.4%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,855

5,036

1,819

36.1%

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ending




Mar 31,

Dec 31,




2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)



Interest and Dividend Income














Loans and fees

$    11,650

$ 12,082

$  (432)

(3.6)%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:






Taxable

294

289

5

1.7

Tax-exempt

335

295

40

13.6

Held-to-Maturity debt securities

4

3

1

33.3

Other interest and dividend income

309

121

188

155.4








          Total Interest and Dividends

12,592

12,790

(198)

(1.5)








Interest expense














Deposits

2,683

2,432

251

10.3

Borrowings

14

15

(1)

(6.7)








Total Interest Expense

2,697

2,447

250

10.2








Net Interest Income

9,895

10,343

(448)

(4.3)








Provision for Loan Losses

255

2,915

(2,660)

(91.3)








Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

9,640

7,428

2,212

29.8








Non-Interest income














Income from bank-owned life insurance

302

298

4

1.3

Fees and service charges

160

160

-

-

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities

308

327

(19)

(5.8)

Other 

16

15

1

6.7








Total Non-Interest Income

786

800

(14)

(1.8)








Non-Interest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits

3,687

3,073

614

20.0

Occupancy and equipment

858

874

(16)

(1.8)

Professional fees

419

481

(62)

(12.9)

Data processing and communications

524

511

13

2.5

Federal deposit insurance

88

(19)

107

(563.2)

Advertising and promotion

61

58

3

5.2

Office expense

66

70

(4)

(5.7)

OREO Expense  

-

2

(2)

(100.0)

Other 

352

443

(91)

(20.5)








Total Non-Interest Expense

6,055

5,493

562

10.2








Income before income tax expense/(benefit)

4,371

2,734

1,637

59.9








Income tax expense/(benefit)

790

1,028

(238)

(23.2)








Net Income

$     3,581

$  1,707

$ 1,874

109.8%








Net income per common share - basic

0.55

0.26

0.29

110.1%

Net income per common share - diluted

0.52

0.25

0.27

109.6%








Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,576

6,550

26

0.4%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,855

6,859

(4)

(0.1)%

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

(unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

Average 

Yield/

Average 

Yield/




balance

rate 

balance

rate 

$ Change

% Change

Earning assets










  Loans 

$      962,378

4.91%

$      863,692

4.97%

98,686

-0.06%












Securities






















  Taxable AFS 

53,974

2.18%

58,173

2.01%

(4,199)

0.17%

  Tax exempt AFS

48,792

2.75%

50,599

2.76%

(1,807)

-0.01%

  Held-to-maturity

264

5.22%

339

5.15%

(75)

0.07%












Securities

103,030

2.46%

109,111

2.37%

(6,081)

0.09%












Other interest earning assets










  Interest-bearing bank accounts

74,013

1.66%

15,304

0.88%

58,709

0.78%

  Equities

1,133

7.27%

4,549

4.84%

(3,416)

2.43%












Other interest earning assets

75,146

1.67%

19,853

1.79%

55,293

-0.12%












Total interest-earning assets

1,140,554

4.48%

992,656

4.63%

147,898

-0.15%












Total non earning assets

60,778


37,512

















Total Assets

$    1,201,332


$    1,030,168





























Interest-bearing liabilities










Checking

$      281,166

0.81%

$      161,292

0.66%

119,874

0.15%

Savings

106,993

1.02%

104,957

0.78%

2,036

0.24%

Money Market

248,741

1.19%

279,741

0.88%

(31,000)

0.31%

Certificate of Deposit

291,990

1.55%

205,504

1.43%

86,486

0.12%












    Total interest-bearing deposits

928,890

1.17%

751,494

0.97%

177,396

0.20%












Non interest bearing deposits

95,417


93,439





    Total  deposits

1,024,307

1.06%

844,933

0.86%

179,374

0.20%












Borrowings

3,438

1.64%

76,131

0.86%

(72,693)

0.78%












    Total interest-bearing liabilities 

932,328

1.17%

827,625

0.96%

104,703

0.21%

       (excluding non interest deposits)






















Noninterest-bearing deposits

95,417


93,440





Total Cost of Funds

1,027,745

1.06%

921,066

0.86%

106,679

0.20%












Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,445


3,865





Stockholders' equity

170,142


105,238





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,201,332


$    1,030,168

















Net interest spread

3.31%


3.67%



Net interest margin

3.52%


3.83%















Net interest margin (FTE)*

3.58%


3.83%




  *Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans.

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

(unaudited)


For the Quarter Ended


March 2018

December 2017

Average 

Yield/

Average 

Yield/

balance

rate 

balance

rate 

$ Change

% Change

Earning assets










  Loans 

$      962,378

4.91%

$      948,724

5.05%

13,654

-0.14%












Securities






















  Taxable AFS 

53,974

2.18%

55,831

2.07%

(1,857)

0.11%

  Tax exempt AFS

48,792

2.75%

44,404

2.66%

4,388

0.09%

  Held-to-maturity

264

5.15%

265

5.21%

(1)

-0.06%












Securities

103,030

2.46%

100,500

2.34%

2,530

0.12%












Other interest earning assets










  Interest-bearing bank accounts

74,013

1.66%

33,379

1.18%

40,634

0.48%

  Equities

1,133

7.27%

1,179

7.35%

(46)

-0.08%












Other interest earning assets

75,146

1.67%

34,558

1.39%

40,588

0.28%












Total interest-earning assets

1,140,554

4.48%

1,083,782

4.68%

56,772

-0.20%












Total non earning assets

60,778


57,756

















Total Assets

$    1,201,332


$    1,141,538





























Interest-bearing liabilities










Checking

$      281,166

0.81%

$      209,337

0.75%

71,829

0.06%

Savings

106,993

1.02%

$      108,988

0.92%

(1,995)

0.10%

Money Market

248,741

1.19%

253,908

1.06%

(5,167)

0.13%

Certificate of Deposit

291,990

1.55%

287,497

1.53%

4,493

0.02%











0.00%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

928,890

1.17%

859,730

1.12%

69,160

0.05%











0.00%

Non interest bearing deposits

95,417


105,586


(10,169)

0.00%












    Total  deposits

1,024,307

1.06%

965,316

1.00%

58,991

0.06%












Borrowings

3,438

1.64%

4,450

1.36%

(1,012)

0.28%












    Total interest-bearing liabilities 

932,328

1.17%

864,180

1.12%

68,148

0.05%

       (excluding non interest deposits)






















Noninterest-bearing deposits

95,417


105,586





Total Cost of Funds

1,027,745

1.06%

969,766

1.01%

57,979

0.05%












Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,445


3,390





Stockholders' equity

170,142


168,382





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,201,332


$    1,141,538





























Net interest spread

3.31%


3.56%



Net interest margin

3.52%


3.79%















Net interest margin (FTE)*

3.58%


3.97%




*Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans. 

The Bank of Princeton

Quarterly Financial Highlights

(unaudited)


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar











     Return on average assets 

1.21%

0.59%

1.17%

1.17%

1.22%

     Return on average equity 

8.54%

4.02%

8.60%

11.10%

11.91%

     Return on average tangible equity (1)                  

8.54%

4.02%

8.60%

11.10%

11.91%

     Net interest margin

3.52%

3.79%

3.82%

3.78%

3.83%

     Net interest margin (FTE)*

3.58%

3.92%

3.96%

3.91%

3.96%

     Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 

56.70%

49.40%

52.67%

60.43%

61.28%










Common Stock Data








     Market value at period end

$   34.50

$   34.34

$   31.99

-

-

     Market range:








        High

$   34.69

$   34.95

$   33.49

-

-

        Low

$   31.50

$   31.10

$   29.43

-

-

     Book value per common share at period end

$   26.00

$   25.69

$   25.47

$   23.15

$   22.84

     Tangible book value per common share at period end (1)

$   26.00

$   25.69

$   25.46

$   23.14

$   22.84










CAPITAL RATIOS








Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

17.04%

17.12%

17.15%

12.34%

12.25%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

15.94%

16.01%

16.06%

11.25%

11.14%

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

14.30%

14.64%

15.29%

10.55%

10.32%

     Period-end equity to assets

14.50%

14.02%

14.90%

10.58%

10.28%

     Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets (1)

14.50%

14.02%

14.90%

10.58%

10.28%










CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END








(Dollars in Thousands)








     Net charge-offs and  (recoveries)

$         (3)

$   2,584

$      235

$          5

$      172










     Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

-0.001%

1.08%

0.10%

0.002%

0.08%










     Nonaccrual loans 

10,832

9,199

11,240

7,258

3,282

     Other real estate owned

802

802

179

179

179

     Total nonperforming assets 

11,634

10,001

11,419

7,437

3,461










     Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 

4,721

4,796

4,846

4,775

4,896










     Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 

$ 16,355

$ 14,797

$ 16,265

$ 12,212

$   8,357










     Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:








     Period-end loans      

1.19%

1.20%

1.19%

1.20%

1.21%

     Nonaccrual loans 

91.42%

79.36%

99.82%

68.18%

30.82%

     Nonperforming assets 

98.19%

86.28%

101.41%

69.86%

32.50%










    As a percent of total loans:








    Nonaccrual loans 

1.08%

0.95%

1.19%

0.82%

0.37%

    Accruing TDRs 

0.47%

0.49%

0.51%

0.54%

0.56%

    Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 

1.64%

1.53%

1.72%

1.37%

0.95%



*Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans (21.0% was used for March 2018 and 34.0 was used for prior quarters).

