The Bank of Princeton Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Bank reported net income of $3.6 million or $0.52 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $1.7 million or $0.25 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017, and net income of $3.1 million or $0.61 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2017. The increase in net income, when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2017, was primarily due a decline in the Bank's provision for loan losses of $2.7 million. The increase of $531 thousand when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2017 was primarily due to an increase of the net-interest income, and a $277 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset with a $255 thousand in provision for loan losses and a modest increase in non-interest expenses for the three month period ended March 31, 2018.
Highlights for the quarter-ended March 31, 2018 are as follows:
- Net interest income for the three month period ended March 31, 2018 increased $531 thousand or 5.7% over the same period in 2017.
- Non-interest income for the three month period ended March 31, 2018 increased $422 thousand, or 115.9% over the same period in 2017.
- Total net-income before income taxes for the first quarter of 2018 increased $603 thousand or 16.0% when compared to the same period in 2017.
- Net loans increased an additional $28.7 million from $958.4 million at December 31, 2017.
"We are pleased to report loan growth and positive earnings," stated Edward Dietzler, President/CEO.
Chairman Richard Gillespie noted that, "The Bank began the fiscal 2018 by increasing net loans and recording an earnings level that exceeded the prior year. The Bank is progressing with its growth expectations, along with continuing its efforts to enhance shareholder value."
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $1.18 billion at March 31, 2018, a decline of $16.7 million or 1.4% when compared to $1.20 billion at the end of 2017. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a reduction of $50.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, related to a decline in deposit accounts connected with a cyclical reduction of municipal deposits. Loans increased $28.7 million, primarily in commercial real estate credits.
Total deposits at March 31, 2018 decreased by $50.9 million, or 5.0% when compared to December 31, 2017. The decrease in deposits consists of decreases of $76.3 million in interest checking, partially offset by a $16.8 million increase in money markets, increases of $9.3 million in time deposits and $2.9 million in savings accounts. In addition, during the quarter the Bank borrowed $30.3 million in short-term advances to fund the loan growth.
Total stockholders' equity increased $3.3 million or 2.0% when compared to the end of 2017. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the first three months of 2018. The ratio of equity to total assets was 14.5%, 0.5% higher than year-end 2017.
Asset Quality
At March 31, 2018, non-performing assets were $11.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 16.4% when compared to $10.0 million at December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily the result of one large credit placed on non-accrual during the quarter. Total troubled debt restructuring ("TDR's) balance totaled $6.3 million at March 31, 2018, a decline of $88 thousand from year-end 2017. All TDR's are performing to their agreed upon terms.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net interest income was $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2017. The decrease from the previous quarter was a result of a decline in interest income of $198 thousand, or 1.5%, along with an increase in interest expense of $250 thousand. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2018 was 3.52%, declining 27 basis points, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. This decrease was primarily associated with the high level of average short-term assets maintained during the quarter. When comparing the same three month period ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, net interest income increased $532 thousand, which was primarily due to a higher volume of average earnings assets of approximately $147.9 million.
The provision for credit losses was $255 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The comparable amounts were $2.9 million and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. The primary reason for the provision in the first quarter of 2018 was due to an increase in the outstanding loans. The rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.19% at March 31, 2018, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2017 and 1.20% at March 31, 2017, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.
Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 increased $422 thousand, to $786 thousand, or 115.9%, when compared to the same period in 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in income from bank-owned life insurance, and loan prepayment penalties. Total non-interest income, compared to the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, reflected a small decrease of $14 thousand, primarily due to a lower level of fees generated on loans recorded between the two periods.
Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 increased $95 thousand, or 1.6% when compared to the same period in 2017. This increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employees benefit expense and data processing expense, partially offset by a reduction in professional fees and FDIC deposit insurance. When comparing March 31, 2018 to the prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $562 thousand, or 10.2%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employees benefits' expense and FDIC deposit insurance expense, partially offset by a reduction in professional fees expense and other operating expenses. The increase attributed to salaries and benefits expense was due to the hiring of new employees at the end of 2017 and early 2018 connected with the strategic initiatives, higher benefit cost and salary merit increases.
For the three month period ended March 31, 2018, the Bank recorded income tax expense of $790 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.1%, compared to $1.0 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 37.6% for the three month period ended December 31, 2017 and compared to $678 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.0% for the three month period ended March 31, 2017. The current effective tax yield for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was reduced as a result of the new corporate tax rate of 21.0% from the prior rate of 34.0%. With respect to the effective tax rate of 37.6% in the fourth quarter of 2017, tax expense included a one-time excise tax related to the Bank's REIT subsidiary and the first quarter of 2017 effective tax rate was impacted by a tax benefit related to the exercise of warrants and stock options.
About The Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with ten branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, and New Brunswick. There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, operating as MoreBank, a division of The Bank of Princeton. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").
Forward-Looking Statements
The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.
The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
|
The Bank of Princeton
|
Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data
|
(unaudited).
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Mar 31,
|
Mar 31,
|
Mar 31,
|
Mar 31,
|
March 31,
2018
|
Dec 31,
|
March 31,
|
$
|
%
|
$
|
%
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 32,871
|
$ 82,822
|
$ 22,785
|
$ (49,951)
|
(60.31)%
|
$ 10,086
|
44.27%
|
Securities available for sale taxable
|
54,539
|
53,770
|
56,187
|
769
|
1.43
|
(1,648)
|
(2.93)
|
Securities available for sale tax exempt
|
49,142
|
47,974
|
48,444
|
1,168
|
2.43
|
698
|
1.44
|
Securities held to maturity
|
263
|
264
|
339
|
(1)
|
(0.38)
|
(76)
|
(22.42)
|
Loans receivable, net of deferred
|
998,923
|
969,947
|
880,573
|
28,976
|
2.99
|
118,350
|
13.44
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(11,849)
|
(11,591)
|
(10,649)
|
(258)
|
2.23
|
(1,200)
|
11.27
|
Other assets
|
59,991
|
57,405
|
46,729
|
2,586
|
4.50
|
13,262
|
28.38
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 1,183,880
|
$ 1,200,591
|
$ 1,044,408
|
$ (16,711)
|
(1.39)%
|
$ 139,472
|
13.35%
|
LIABILITIES
|
Non interest checking
|
$ 97,282
|
$ 100,633
|
$ 97,307
|
$ (3,351)
|
(3.33)%
|
$ (25)
|
(0.03)%
|
Interest checking
|
205,743
|
282,076
|
139,676
|
(76,333)
|
(27.06)
|
66,067
|
47.30
|
Savings
|
108,146
|
105,475
|
102,852
|
2,671
|
2.53
|
5,294
|
5.15
|
Money market
|
263,702
|
246,898
|
277,404
|
16,804
|
6.81
|
(13,702)
|
(4.94)
|
Time deposits over $250,000
|
118,097
|
102,586
|
39,490
|
15,511
|
15.12
|
78,607
|
199.06
|
Other time deposits
|
184,758
|
191,000
|
157,826
|
(6,242)
|
(3.27)
|
26,932
|
17.06
|
Total Deposits
|
977,728
|
1,028,668
|
814,555
|
(50,940)
|
(4.95)
|
163,173
|
20.03
|
Borrowings
|
30,300
|
-
|
117,500
|
30,300
|
-
|
(87,200)
|
(74.21)
|
Other liabilities
|
4,241
|
3,628
|
4,982
|
613
|
16.90
|
(741)
|
(14.87)
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
1,012,269
|
1,032,296
|
937,037
|
(20,027)
|
(2.14)%
|
75,232
|
8.03%
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock
|
33,000
|
32,756
|
23,766
|
244
|
0.74
|
9,234
|
38.85
|
Paid-in capital
|
76,864
|
76,350
|
32,386
|
514
|
0.67
|
44,478
|
137.34
|
Retained earnings
|
62,702
|
59,122
|
51,198
|
3,580
|
6.06
|
11,504
|
22.47
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(955)
|
67
|
21
|
(1,022)
|
(1,525.37)
|
(976)
|
(4,647.62)
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
171,611
|
168,295
|
107,371
|
3,316
|
1.97%
|
64,240
|
59.83%
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 1,183,880
|
$ 1,200,591
|
$ 1,044,408
|
$ (16,711)
|
(1.39)%
|
$ 139,472
|
13.35%
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 26.00
|
$ 25.69
|
$ 22.84
|
$ 0.31
|
1.22%
|
$ 3.16
|
13.83%
|
Tangible book value per common share1
|
$ 26.00
|
$ 25.69
|
$ 22.84
|
$ 0.31
|
1.22%
|
$ 3.16
|
13.86%
|
1Reconciliation of non-GAAP tangible
|
book value per common share:
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
$ 171,611
|
$ 168,295
|
$ 107,371
|
Intangible assets
|
-
|
-
|
(28)
|
Tangible stockholders' equity
|
$ 171,611
|
$ 168,295
|
$ 107,343
|
Common shares outstanding
|
6,599,929
|
6,551,229
|
4,700,395
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$ 26.00
|
$ 25.69
|
$ 22.84
|
The Bank of Princeton
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest and Dividend Income
|
Loans and fees
|
$ 11,650
|
$ 10,589
|
1,061
|
10.0%
|
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
|
Taxable
|
294
|
292
|
2
|
0.7
|
Tax-exempt
|
335
|
349
|
(14)
|
(4.0)
|
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
|
4
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
Other interest and dividend income
|
309
|
88
|
221
|
251.1
|
Total Interest and Dividends
|
12,592
|
11,322
|
1,270
|
11.2
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
2,683
|
1,796
|
887
|
49.4
|
Borrowings
|
14
|
162
|
(148)
|
(91.4)
|
Total Interest Expense
|
2,697
|
1,958
|
739
|
37.7
|
Net Interest Income
|
9,895
|
9,364
|
531
|
5.7
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
255
|
-
|
255
|
-
|
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|
9,640
|
9,364
|
276
|
2.9
|
Non-Interest income
|
Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net
|
-
|
4
|
(4)
|
(100.0)
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
302
|
174
|
128
|
73.6
|
Fees and service charges
|
160
|
144
|
16
|
11.1
|
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
|
308
|
32
|
276
|
862.5
|
Other
|
16
|
10
|
6
|
60.0
|
Total Non-Interest Income
|
786
|
364
|
422
|
115.9
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
3,687
|
3,460
|
227
|
6.6
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
858
|
840
|
18
|
2.1
|
Professional fees
|
419
|
560
|
(141)
|
(25.2)
|
Data processing and communications
|
524
|
460
|
64
|
13.9
|
Federal deposit insurance
|
88
|
158
|
(70)
|
(44.3)
|
Advertising and promotion
|
61
|
47
|
14
|
29.8
|
Office expense
|
66
|
51
|
15
|
29.4
|
Other
|
352
|
384
|
(32)
|
(8.3)
|
Total Non-Interest Expense
|
6,055
|
5,960
|
95
|
1.6
|
Income before income tax expense/(benefit)
|
4,371
|
3,768
|
603
|
16.0
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
790
|
678
|
112
|
16.5
|
Net Income
|
$ 3,581
|
$ 3,090
|
491
|
15.9%
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
0.55
|
0.66
|
(0.11)
|
(16.7)%
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
0.52
|
0.61
|
(0.09)
|
(14.8)%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
6,576
|
4,716
|
1,860
|
39.4%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
6,855
|
5,036
|
1,819
|
36.1%
|
The Bank of Princeton
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)
|
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ending
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest and Dividend Income
|
Loans and fees
|
$ 11,650
|
$ 12,082
|
$ (432)
|
(3.6)%
|
Available-for-Sale debt securities:
|
Taxable
|
294
|
289
|
5
|
1.7
|
Tax-exempt
|
335
|
295
|
40
|
13.6
|
Held-to-Maturity debt securities
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
33.3
|
Other interest and dividend income
|
309
|
121
|
188
|
155.4
|
Total Interest and Dividends
|
12,592
|
12,790
|
(198)
|
(1.5)
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
2,683
|
2,432
|
251
|
10.3
|
Borrowings
|
14
|
15
|
(1)
|
(6.7)
|
Total Interest Expense
|
2,697
|
2,447
|
250
|
10.2
|
Net Interest Income
|
9,895
|
10,343
|
(448)
|
(4.3)
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
255
|
2,915
|
(2,660)
|
(91.3)
|
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|
9,640
|
7,428
|
2,212
|
29.8
|
Non-Interest income
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
302
|
298
|
4
|
1.3
|
Fees and service charges
|
160
|
160
|
-
|
-
|
Loan fees, including prepayment penalities
|
308
|
327
|
(19)
|
(5.8)
|
Other
|
16
|
15
|
1
|
6.7
|
Total Non-Interest Income
|
786
|
800
|
(14)
|
(1.8)
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
3,687
|
3,073
|
614
|
20.0
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
858
|
874
|
(16)
|
(1.8)
|
Professional fees
|
419
|
481
|
(62)
|
(12.9)
|
Data processing and communications
|
524
|
511
|
13
|
2.5
|
Federal deposit insurance
|
88
|
(19)
|
107
|
(563.2)
|
Advertising and promotion
|
61
|
58
|
3
|
5.2
|
Office expense
|
66
|
70
|
(4)
|
(5.7)
|
OREO Expense
|
-
|
2
|
(2)
|
(100.0)
|
Other
|
352
|
443
|
(91)
|
(20.5)
|
Total Non-Interest Expense
|
6,055
|
5,493
|
562
|
10.2
|
Income before income tax expense/(benefit)
|
4,371
|
2,734
|
1,637
|
59.9
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
790
|
1,028
|
(238)
|
(23.2)
|
Net Income
|
$ 3,581
|
$ 1,707
|
$ 1,874
|
109.8%
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
0.55
|
0.26
|
0.29
|
110.1%
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
0.52
|
0.25
|
0.27
|
109.6%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
6,576
|
6,550
|
26
|
0.4%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
6,855
|
6,859
|
(4)
|
(0.1)%
|
The Bank of Princeton
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
balance
|
rate
|
balance
|
rate
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Earning assets
|
Loans
|
$ 962,378
|
4.91%
|
$ 863,692
|
4.97%
|
98,686
|
-0.06%
|
Securities
|
Taxable AFS
|
53,974
|
2.18%
|
58,173
|
2.01%
|
(4,199)
|
0.17%
|
Tax exempt AFS
|
48,792
|
2.75%
|
50,599
|
2.76%
|
(1,807)
|
-0.01%
|
Held-to-maturity
|
264
|
5.22%
|
339
|
5.15%
|
(75)
|
0.07%
|
Securities
|
103,030
|
2.46%
|
109,111
|
2.37%
|
(6,081)
|
0.09%
|
Other interest earning assets
|
Interest-bearing bank accounts
|
74,013
|
1.66%
|
15,304
|
0.88%
|
58,709
|
0.78%
|
Equities
|
1,133
|
7.27%
|
4,549
|
4.84%
|
(3,416)
|
2.43%
|
Other interest earning assets
|
75,146
|
1.67%
|
19,853
|
1.79%
|
55,293
|
-0.12%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
1,140,554
|
4.48%
|
992,656
|
4.63%
|
147,898
|
-0.15%
|
Total non earning assets
|
60,778
|
37,512
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,201,332
|
$ 1,030,168
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Checking
|
$ 281,166
|
0.81%
|
$ 161,292
|
0.66%
|
119,874
|
0.15%
|
Savings
|
106,993
|
1.02%
|
104,957
|
0.78%
|
2,036
|
0.24%
|
Money Market
|
248,741
|
1.19%
|
279,741
|
0.88%
|
(31,000)
|
0.31%
|
Certificate of Deposit
|
291,990
|
1.55%
|
205,504
|
1.43%
|
86,486
|
0.12%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
928,890
|
1.17%
|
751,494
|
0.97%
|
177,396
|
0.20%
|
Non interest bearing deposits
|
95,417
|
93,439
|
Total deposits
|
1,024,307
|
1.06%
|
844,933
|
0.86%
|
179,374
|
0.20%
|
Borrowings
|
3,438
|
1.64%
|
76,131
|
0.86%
|
(72,693)
|
0.78%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
932,328
|
1.17%
|
827,625
|
0.96%
|
104,703
|
0.21%
|
(excluding non interest deposits)
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
95,417
|
93,440
|
Total Cost of Funds
|
1,027,745
|
1.06%
|
921,066
|
0.86%
|
106,679
|
0.20%
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
3,445
|
3,865
|
Stockholders' equity
|
170,142
|
105,238
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,201,332
|
$ 1,030,168
|
Net interest spread
|
3.31%
|
3.67%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.52%
|
3.83%
|
Net interest margin (FTE)*
|
3.58%
|
3.83%
|
*Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
|
The Bank of Princeton
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited)
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
March 2018
|
December 2017
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
balance
|
rate
|
balance
|
rate
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Earning assets
|
Loans
|
$ 962,378
|
4.91%
|
$ 948,724
|
5.05%
|
13,654
|
-0.14%
|
Securities
|
Taxable AFS
|
53,974
|
2.18%
|
55,831
|
2.07%
|
(1,857)
|
0.11%
|
Tax exempt AFS
|
48,792
|
2.75%
|
44,404
|
2.66%
|
4,388
|
0.09%
|
Held-to-maturity
|
264
|
5.15%
|
265
|
5.21%
|
(1)
|
-0.06%
|
Securities
|
103,030
|
2.46%
|
100,500
|
2.34%
|
2,530
|
0.12%
|
Other interest earning assets
|
Interest-bearing bank accounts
|
74,013
|
1.66%
|
33,379
|
1.18%
|
40,634
|
0.48%
|
Equities
|
1,133
|
7.27%
|
1,179
|
7.35%
|
(46)
|
-0.08%
|
Other interest earning assets
|
75,146
|
1.67%
|
34,558
|
1.39%
|
40,588
|
0.28%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
1,140,554
|
4.48%
|
1,083,782
|
4.68%
|
56,772
|
-0.20%
|
Total non earning assets
|
60,778
|
57,756
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,201,332
|
$ 1,141,538
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Checking
|
$ 281,166
|
0.81%
|
$ 209,337
|
0.75%
|
71,829
|
0.06%
|
Savings
|
106,993
|
1.02%
|
$ 108,988
|
0.92%
|
(1,995)
|
0.10%
|
Money Market
|
248,741
|
1.19%
|
253,908
|
1.06%
|
(5,167)
|
0.13%
|
Certificate of Deposit
|
291,990
|
1.55%
|
287,497
|
1.53%
|
4,493
|
0.02%
|
0.00%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
928,890
|
1.17%
|
859,730
|
1.12%
|
69,160
|
0.05%
|
0.00%
|
Non interest bearing deposits
|
95,417
|
105,586
|
(10,169)
|
0.00%
|
Total deposits
|
1,024,307
|
1.06%
|
965,316
|
1.00%
|
58,991
|
0.06%
|
Borrowings
|
3,438
|
1.64%
|
4,450
|
1.36%
|
(1,012)
|
0.28%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
932,328
|
1.17%
|
864,180
|
1.12%
|
68,148
|
0.05%
|
(excluding non interest deposits)
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
95,417
|
105,586
|
Total Cost of Funds
|
1,027,745
|
1.06%
|
969,766
|
1.01%
|
57,979
|
0.05%
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
3,445
|
3,390
|
Stockholders' equity
|
170,142
|
168,382
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,201,332
|
$ 1,141,538
|
Net interest spread
|
3.31%
|
3.56%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.52%
|
3.79%
|
Net interest margin (FTE)*
|
3.58%
|
3.97%
|
*Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
|
The Bank of Princeton
|
Quarterly Financial Highlights
|
(unaudited)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Return on average assets
|
1.21%
|
0.59%
|
1.17%
|
1.17%
|
1.22%
|
Return on average equity
|
8.54%
|
4.02%
|
8.60%
|
11.10%
|
11.91%
|
Return on average tangible equity (1)
|
8.54%
|
4.02%
|
8.60%
|
11.10%
|
11.91%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.52%
|
3.79%
|
3.82%
|
3.78%
|
3.83%
|
Net interest margin (FTE)*
|
3.58%
|
3.92%
|
3.96%
|
3.91%
|
3.96%
|
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP
|
56.70%
|
49.40%
|
52.67%
|
60.43%
|
61.28%
|
Common Stock Data
|
Market value at period end
|
$ 34.50
|
$ 34.34
|
$ 31.99
|
-
|
-
|
Market range:
|
High
|
$ 34.69
|
$ 34.95
|
$ 33.49
|
-
|
-
|
Low
|
$ 31.50
|
$ 31.10
|
$ 29.43
|
-
|
-
|
Book value per common share at period end
|
$ 26.00
|
$ 25.69
|
$ 25.47
|
$ 23.15
|
$ 22.84
|
Tangible book value per common share at period end (1)
|
$ 26.00
|
$ 25.69
|
$ 25.46
|
$ 23.14
|
$ 22.84
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
17.04%
|
17.12%
|
17.15%
|
12.34%
|
12.25%
|
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|
15.94%
|
16.01%
|
16.06%
|
11.25%
|
11.14%
|
Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)
|
14.30%
|
14.64%
|
15.29%
|
10.55%
|
10.32%
|
Period-end equity to assets
|
14.50%
|
14.02%
|
14.90%
|
10.58%
|
10.28%
|
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
|
14.50%
|
14.02%
|
14.90%
|
10.58%
|
10.28%
|
CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
Net charge-offs and (recoveries)
|
$ (3)
|
$ 2,584
|
$ 235
|
$ 5
|
$ 172
|
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|
-0.001%
|
1.08%
|
0.10%
|
0.002%
|
0.08%
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
10,832
|
9,199
|
11,240
|
7,258
|
3,282
|
Other real estate owned
|
802
|
802
|
179
|
179
|
179
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
11,634
|
10,001
|
11,419
|
7,437
|
3,461
|
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
|
4,721
|
4,796
|
4,846
|
4,775
|
4,896
|
Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
|
$ 16,355
|
$ 14,797
|
$ 16,265
|
$ 12,212
|
$ 8,357
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
|
Period-end loans
|
1.19%
|
1.20%
|
1.19%
|
1.20%
|
1.21%
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
91.42%
|
79.36%
|
99.82%
|
68.18%
|
30.82%
|
Nonperforming assets
|
98.19%
|
86.28%
|
101.41%
|
69.86%
|
32.50%
|
As a percent of total loans:
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
1.08%
|
0.95%
|
1.19%
|
0.82%
|
0.37%
|
Accruing TDRs
|
0.47%
|
0.49%
|
0.51%
|
0.54%
|
0.56%
|
Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs
|
1.64%
|
1.53%
|
1.72%
|
1.37%
|
0.95%
|
*Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans (21.0% was used for March 2018 and 34.0 was used for prior quarters).
Contact George Rapp
609.454.0718
grapp@thebankofprinceton.com
SOURCE The Bank of Princeton
