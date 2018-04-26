The Bank of Princeton Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Highlights for the quarter-ended March 31, 2018 are as follows:

Net interest income for the three month period ended March 31, 2018 increased $531 thousand or 5.7% over the same period in 2017.

increased or 5.7% over the same period in 2017. Non-interest income for the three month period ended March 31, 2018 increased $422 thousand , or 115.9% over the same period in 2017.

increased , or 115.9% over the same period in 2017. Total net-income before income taxes for the first quarter of 2018 increased $603 thousand or 16.0% when compared to the same period in 2017.

or 16.0% when compared to the same period in 2017. Net loans increased an additional $28.7 million from $958.4 million at December 31, 2017 .

"We are pleased to report loan growth and positive earnings," stated Edward Dietzler, President/CEO.

Chairman Richard Gillespie noted that, "The Bank began the fiscal 2018 by increasing net loans and recording an earnings level that exceeded the prior year. The Bank is progressing with its growth expectations, along with continuing its efforts to enhance shareholder value."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.18 billion at March 31, 2018, a decline of $16.7 million or 1.4% when compared to $1.20 billion at the end of 2017. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a reduction of $50.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, related to a decline in deposit accounts connected with a cyclical reduction of municipal deposits. Loans increased $28.7 million, primarily in commercial real estate credits.

Total deposits at March 31, 2018 decreased by $50.9 million, or 5.0% when compared to December 31, 2017. The decrease in deposits consists of decreases of $76.3 million in interest checking, partially offset by a $16.8 million increase in money markets, increases of $9.3 million in time deposits and $2.9 million in savings accounts. In addition, during the quarter the Bank borrowed $30.3 million in short-term advances to fund the loan growth.

Total stockholders' equity increased $3.3 million or 2.0% when compared to the end of 2017. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the first three months of 2018. The ratio of equity to total assets was 14.5%, 0.5% higher than year-end 2017.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2018, non-performing assets were $11.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 16.4% when compared to $10.0 million at December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily the result of one large credit placed on non-accrual during the quarter. Total troubled debt restructuring ("TDR's) balance totaled $6.3 million at March 31, 2018, a decline of $88 thousand from year-end 2017. All TDR's are performing to their agreed upon terms.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2017. The decrease from the previous quarter was a result of a decline in interest income of $198 thousand, or 1.5%, along with an increase in interest expense of $250 thousand. The net interest margin for the first quarter 2018 was 3.52%, declining 27 basis points, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. This decrease was primarily associated with the high level of average short-term assets maintained during the quarter. When comparing the same three month period ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, net interest income increased $532 thousand, which was primarily due to a higher volume of average earnings assets of approximately $147.9 million.

The provision for credit losses was $255 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The comparable amounts were $2.9 million and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. The primary reason for the provision in the first quarter of 2018 was due to an increase in the outstanding loans. The rate of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.19% at March 31, 2018, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2017 and 1.20% at March 31, 2017, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 increased $422 thousand, to $786 thousand, or 115.9%, when compared to the same period in 2017. This increase was primarily due to an increase in income from bank-owned life insurance, and loan prepayment penalties. Total non-interest income, compared to the three month periods ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, reflected a small decrease of $14 thousand, primarily due to a lower level of fees generated on loans recorded between the two periods.

Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 increased $95 thousand, or 1.6% when compared to the same period in 2017. This increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employees benefit expense and data processing expense, partially offset by a reduction in professional fees and FDIC deposit insurance. When comparing March 31, 2018 to the prior quarter, non-interest expense increased $562 thousand, or 10.2%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employees benefits' expense and FDIC deposit insurance expense, partially offset by a reduction in professional fees expense and other operating expenses. The increase attributed to salaries and benefits expense was due to the hiring of new employees at the end of 2017 and early 2018 connected with the strategic initiatives, higher benefit cost and salary merit increases.

For the three month period ended March 31, 2018, the Bank recorded income tax expense of $790 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.1%, compared to $1.0 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 37.6% for the three month period ended December 31, 2017 and compared to $678 thousand resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.0% for the three month period ended March 31, 2017. The current effective tax yield for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was reduced as a result of the new corporate tax rate of 21.0% from the prior rate of 34.0%. With respect to the effective tax rate of 37.6% in the fourth quarter of 2017, tax expense included a one-time excise tax related to the Bank's REIT subsidiary and the first quarter of 2017 effective tax rate was impacted by a tax benefit related to the exercise of warrants and stock options.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with ten branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, and New Brunswick. There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, operating as MoreBank, a division of The Bank of Princeton. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The Bank of Princeton Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data (unaudited). (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Mar 31,

2018

vs

Dec 31,

2017

Mar 31,

2018

vs

Dec 31,

2017

Mar 31,

2018

vs

Mar 31,

2017

Mar 31,

2018

vs

Mar 31,

2017



March 31, 2018

Dec 31,

2017

March 31,

2017

$

Change

%

Change

$

Change

%

Change





























ASSETS



























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32,871

$ 82,822

$ 22,785

$ (49,951)

(60.31)%

$ 10,086

44.27% Securities available for sale taxable

54,539

53,770

56,187

769

1.43

(1,648)

(2.93) Securities available for sale tax exempt

49,142

47,974

48,444

1,168

2.43

698

1.44 Securities held to maturity

263

264

339

(1)

(0.38)

(76)

(22.42) Loans receivable, net of deferred

998,923

969,947

880,573

28,976

2.99

118,350

13.44 Allowance for loan losses

(11,849)

(11,591)

(10,649)

(258)

2.23

(1,200)

11.27 Other assets

59,991

57,405

46,729

2,586

4.50

13,262

28.38 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,183,880

$ 1,200,591

$ 1,044,408

$ (16,711)

(1.39)%

$ 139,472

13.35%



























































LIABILITIES



























Non interest checking

$ 97,282

$ 100,633

$ 97,307

$ (3,351)

(3.33)%

$ (25)

(0.03)% Interest checking

205,743

282,076

139,676

(76,333)

(27.06)

66,067

47.30 Savings

108,146

105,475

102,852

2,671

2.53

5,294

5.15 Money market

263,702

246,898

277,404

16,804

6.81

(13,702)

(4.94) Time deposits over $250,000

118,097

102,586

39,490

15,511

15.12

78,607

199.06 Other time deposits

184,758

191,000

157,826

(6,242)

(3.27)

26,932

17.06 Total Deposits

977,728

1,028,668

814,555

(50,940)

(4.95)

163,173

20.03 Borrowings

30,300

-

117,500

30,300

-

(87,200)

(74.21) Other liabilities

4,241

3,628

4,982

613

16.90

(741)

(14.87) TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,012,269

1,032,296

937,037

(20,027)

(2.14)%

75,232

8.03%





























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock

33,000

32,756

23,766

244

0.74

9,234

38.85 Paid-in capital

76,864

76,350

32,386

514

0.67

44,478

137.34 Retained earnings

62,702

59,122

51,198

3,580

6.06

11,504

22.47 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(955)

67

21

(1,022)

(1,525.37)

(976)

(4,647.62) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

171,611

168,295

107,371

3,316

1.97%

64,240

59.83%





























TOTAL LIABILITIES



























AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,183,880

$ 1,200,591

$ 1,044,408

$ (16,711)

(1.39)%

$ 139,472

13.35%





























Book value per common share

$ 26.00

$ 25.69

$ 22.84

$ 0.31

1.22%

$ 3.16

13.83% Tangible book value per common share1

$ 26.00

$ 25.69

$ 22.84

$ 0.31

1.22%

$ 3.16

13.86%





























1Reconciliation of non-GAAP tangible



























book value per common share:



























Total stockholders' equity

$ 171,611

$ 168,295

$ 107,371















Intangible assets

-

-

(28)















Tangible stockholders' equity

$ 171,611

$ 168,295

$ 107,343













































Common shares outstanding

6,599,929

6,551,229

4,700,395













































Tangible book value per common share

$ 26.00

$ 25.69

$ 22.84

















The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended









March 31,









2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)







Interest and Dividend Income





























Loans and fees $ 11,650

$ 10,589

1,061

10.0% Available-for-Sale debt securities:













Taxable 294

292

2

0.7 Tax-exempt 335

349

(14)

(4.0) Held-to-Maturity debt securities 4

4

-

- Other interest and dividend income 309

88

221

251.1















Total Interest and Dividends 12,592

11,322

1,270

11.2















Interest expense





























Deposits 2,683

1,796

887

49.4 Borrowings 14

162

(148)

(91.4)















Total Interest Expense 2,697

1,958

739

37.7















Net Interest Income 9,895

9,364

531

5.7















Provision for Loan Losses 255

-

255

-















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 9,640

9,364

276

2.9















Non-Interest income





























Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net -

4

(4)

(100.0) Income from bank-owned life insurance 302

174

128

73.6 Fees and service charges 160

144

16

11.1 Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 308

32

276

862.5 Other 16

10

6

60.0















Total Non-Interest Income 786

364

422

115.9















Non-Interest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits 3,687

3,460

227

6.6 Occupancy and equipment 858

840

18

2.1 Professional fees 419

560

(141)

(25.2) Data processing and communications 524

460

64

13.9 Federal deposit insurance 88

158

(70)

(44.3) Advertising and promotion 61

47

14

29.8 Office expense 66

51

15

29.4 Other 352

384

(32)

(8.3)















Total Non-Interest Expense 6,055

5,960

95

1.6















Income before income tax expense/(benefit) 4,371

3,768

603

16.0















Income tax expense/(benefit) 790

678

112

16.5















Net Income $ 3,581

$ 3,090

491

15.9%















Net income per common share - basic 0.55

0.66

(0.11)

(16.7)% Net income per common share - diluted 0.52

0.61

(0.09)

(14.8)%















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,576

4,716

1,860

39.4% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,855

5,036

1,819

36.1%

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter) (unaudited)

Quarter Ending









Mar 31,

Dec 31,









2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)







Interest and Dividend Income





























Loans and fees $ 11,650

$ 12,082

$ (432)

(3.6)% Available-for-Sale debt securities:













Taxable 294

289

5

1.7 Tax-exempt 335

295

40

13.6 Held-to-Maturity debt securities 4

3

1

33.3 Other interest and dividend income 309

121

188

155.4















Total Interest and Dividends 12,592

12,790

(198)

(1.5)















Interest expense





























Deposits 2,683

2,432

251

10.3 Borrowings 14

15

(1)

(6.7)















Total Interest Expense 2,697

2,447

250

10.2















Net Interest Income 9,895

10,343

(448)

(4.3)















Provision for Loan Losses 255

2,915

(2,660)

(91.3)















Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 9,640

7,428

2,212

29.8















Non-Interest income





























Income from bank-owned life insurance 302

298

4

1.3 Fees and service charges 160

160

-

- Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 308

327

(19)

(5.8) Other 16

15

1

6.7















Total Non-Interest Income 786

800

(14)

(1.8)















Non-Interest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits 3,687

3,073

614

20.0 Occupancy and equipment 858

874

(16)

(1.8) Professional fees 419

481

(62)

(12.9) Data processing and communications 524

511

13

2.5 Federal deposit insurance 88

(19)

107

(563.2) Advertising and promotion 61

58

3

5.2 Office expense 66

70

(4)

(5.7) OREO Expense -

2

(2)

(100.0) Other 352

443

(91)

(20.5)















Total Non-Interest Expense 6,055

5,493

562

10.2















Income before income tax expense/(benefit) 4,371

2,734

1,637

59.9















Income tax expense/(benefit) 790

1,028

(238)

(23.2)















Net Income $ 3,581

$ 1,707

$ 1,874

109.8%















Net income per common share - basic 0.55

0.26

0.29

110.1% Net income per common share - diluted 0.52

0.25

0.27

109.6%















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,576

6,550

26

0.4% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,855

6,859

(4)

(0.1)%

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









balance

rate

balance

rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 962,378

4.91%

$ 863,692

4.97%

98,686

-0.06%























Securities













































Taxable AFS 53,974

2.18%

58,173

2.01%

(4,199)

0.17% Tax exempt AFS 48,792

2.75%

50,599

2.76%

(1,807)

-0.01% Held-to-maturity 264

5.22%

339

5.15%

(75)

0.07%























Securities 103,030

2.46%

109,111

2.37%

(6,081)

0.09%























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 74,013

1.66%

15,304

0.88%

58,709

0.78% Equities 1,133

7.27%

4,549

4.84%

(3,416)

2.43%























Other interest earning assets 75,146

1.67%

19,853

1.79%

55,293

-0.12%























Total interest-earning assets 1,140,554

4.48%

992,656

4.63%

147,898

-0.15%























Total non earning assets 60,778





37,512



































Total Assets $ 1,201,332





$ 1,030,168



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 281,166

0.81%

$ 161,292

0.66%

119,874

0.15% Savings 106,993

1.02%

104,957

0.78%

2,036

0.24% Money Market 248,741

1.19%

279,741

0.88%

(31,000)

0.31% Certificate of Deposit 291,990

1.55%

205,504

1.43%

86,486

0.12%























Total interest-bearing deposits 928,890

1.17%

751,494

0.97%

177,396

0.20%























Non interest bearing deposits 95,417





93,439











Total deposits 1,024,307

1.06%

844,933

0.86%

179,374

0.20%























Borrowings 3,438

1.64%

76,131

0.86%

(72,693)

0.78%























Total interest-bearing liabilities 932,328

1.17%

827,625

0.96%

104,703

0.21% (excluding non interest deposits)













































Noninterest-bearing deposits 95,417





93,440











Total Cost of Funds 1,027,745

1.06%

921,066

0.86%

106,679

0.20%























Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,445





3,865











Stockholders' equity 170,142





105,238











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,201,332





$ 1,030,168



































Net interest spread



3.31%





3.67%







Net interest margin



3.52%





3.83%































Net interest margin (FTE)*



3.58%





3.83%









*Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans.

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (unaudited)



For the Quarter Ended





March 2018

December 2017



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



balance

rate

balance

rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 962,378

4.91%

$ 948,724

5.05%

13,654

-0.14%























Securities













































Taxable AFS 53,974

2.18%

55,831

2.07%

(1,857)

0.11% Tax exempt AFS 48,792

2.75%

44,404

2.66%

4,388

0.09% Held-to-maturity 264

5.15%

265

5.21%

(1)

-0.06%























Securities 103,030

2.46%

100,500

2.34%

2,530

0.12%























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 74,013

1.66%

33,379

1.18%

40,634

0.48% Equities 1,133

7.27%

1,179

7.35%

(46)

-0.08%























Other interest earning assets 75,146

1.67%

34,558

1.39%

40,588

0.28%























Total interest-earning assets 1,140,554

4.48%

1,083,782

4.68%

56,772

-0.20%























Total non earning assets 60,778





57,756



































Total Assets $ 1,201,332





$ 1,141,538



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 281,166

0.81%

$ 209,337

0.75%

71,829

0.06% Savings 106,993

1.02%

$ 108,988

0.92%

(1,995)

0.10% Money Market 248,741

1.19%

253,908

1.06%

(5,167)

0.13% Certificate of Deposit 291,990

1.55%

287,497

1.53%

4,493

0.02%





















0.00% Total interest-bearing deposits 928,890

1.17%

859,730

1.12%

69,160

0.05%





















0.00% Non interest bearing deposits 95,417





105,586





(10,169)

0.00%























Total deposits 1,024,307

1.06%

965,316

1.00%

58,991

0.06%























Borrowings 3,438

1.64%

4,450

1.36%

(1,012)

0.28%























Total interest-bearing liabilities 932,328

1.17%

864,180

1.12%

68,148

0.05% (excluding non interest deposits)













































Noninterest-bearing deposits 95,417





105,586











Total Cost of Funds 1,027,745

1.06%

969,766

1.01%

57,979

0.05%























Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,445





3,390











Stockholders' equity 170,142





168,382











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,201,332





$ 1,141,538



























































Net interest spread



3.31%





3.56%







Net interest margin



3.52%





3.79%































Net interest margin (FTE)*



3.58%





3.97%









*Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans.

The Bank of Princeton Quarterly Financial Highlights (unaudited)



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar





















Return on average assets 1.21%

0.59%

1.17%

1.17%

1.22% Return on average equity 8.54%

4.02%

8.60%

11.10%

11.91% Return on average tangible equity (1) 8.54%

4.02%

8.60%

11.10%

11.91% Net interest margin 3.52%

3.79%

3.82%

3.78%

3.83% Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.58%

3.92%

3.96%

3.91%

3.96% Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 56.70%

49.40%

52.67%

60.43%

61.28%



















Common Stock Data

















Market value at period end $ 34.50

$ 34.34

$ 31.99

-

- Market range:

















High $ 34.69

$ 34.95

$ 33.49

-

- Low $ 31.50

$ 31.10

$ 29.43

-

- Book value per common share at period end $ 26.00

$ 25.69

$ 25.47

$ 23.15

$ 22.84 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 26.00

$ 25.69

$ 25.46

$ 23.14

$ 22.84



















CAPITAL RATIOS

















Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.04%

17.12%

17.15%

12.34%

12.25% Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.94%

16.01%

16.06%

11.25%

11.14% Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 14.30%

14.64%

15.29%

10.55%

10.32% Period-end equity to assets 14.50%

14.02%

14.90%

10.58%

10.28% Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 14.50%

14.02%

14.90%

10.58%

10.28%



















CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END

















(Dollars in Thousands)

















Net charge-offs and (recoveries) $ (3)

$ 2,584

$ 235

$ 5

$ 172



















Annualized net charge-offs to average loans -0.001%

1.08%

0.10%

0.002%

0.08%



















Nonaccrual loans 10,832

9,199

11,240

7,258

3,282 Other real estate owned 802

802

179

179

179 Total nonperforming assets 11,634

10,001

11,419

7,437

3,461



















Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 4,721

4,796

4,846

4,775

4,896



















Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs $ 16,355

$ 14,797

$ 16,265

$ 12,212

$ 8,357



















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:

















Period-end loans 1.19%

1.20%

1.19%

1.20%

1.21% Nonaccrual loans 91.42%

79.36%

99.82%

68.18%

30.82% Nonperforming assets 98.19%

86.28%

101.41%

69.86%

32.50%



















As a percent of total loans:

















Nonaccrual loans 1.08%

0.95%

1.19%

0.82%

0.37% Accruing TDRs 0.47%

0.49%

0.51%

0.54%

0.56% Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 1.64%

1.53%

1.72%

1.37%

0.95%





*Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans (21.0% was used for March 2018 and 34.0 was used for prior quarters).

