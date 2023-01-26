The Bank of Princeton Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank"), the wholly owned subsidiary of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPRN), today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations at and for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The Bank reported net income of $7.2 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $1.09 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $6.2 million, or $0.92 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2022, when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, was primarily due to an increase of $550 thousand in net interest income and a $454 thousand decrease in non-interest expenses, partially offset by a $710 thousand decrease in non-interest income and a $98 thousand increase in income tax expense. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended December 31, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $2.2 million and a $100 thousand decrease in the provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $708 thousand increase in non-interest expenses, a $470 thousand decrease in non-interest income and a $180 thousand increase in income tax expense. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Bank recorded net income of $26.5 million, or $4.11 per diluted common share, compared to $22.5 million, or $3.30 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to a $5.5 million increase in net interest income, a $3.2 million decrease in the Bank's provision for loan losses, and a $196 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $4.0 million increase in non-interest expenses and an increase in income taxes of $856 thousand.

Highlights for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022 are as follows:

During the year ended December 31, 2022 , the Bank completed the purchase of 324,017 shares of common stock from the 5% stock buyback program that commenced in 2022 at a weighted average price of $29.07 .

, the Bank completed the purchase of 324,017 shares of common stock from the 5% stock buyback program that commenced in 2022 at a weighted average price of . Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $988 thousand or 16.0% over the same period in 2021.

or 16.0% over the same period in 2021. The Bank improved its net interest margin by 86 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.02% as of December 31, 2022 , compared to 0.09% at December 31, 2021 .

President/CEO Edward Dietzler noted that, "The Bank's earnings performance far exceeds the prior year, up 17.8% year-over-year, driven by a strong net interest margin of 4.82% for the quarter and excellent credit quality."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.60 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $85.9 million, or 5.1% when compared to $1.69 billion at the end of 2021. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $105.4 million and a $17.8 million decrease in available-for-sale securities, partially offset by an increase of $35.2 million in net loans. The increase in net loans primarily consisted of a $102.5 million increase in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease of $77.3 million in Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans which are no longer being offered by the SBA.

Total deposits at December 31, 2022 decreased $98.4 million, or 6.8%, when compared to December 31, 2021. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, money market deposits decreased $89.4 million, savings decreased $34.9 million and non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $21.2 million. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in certificates of deposit of $36.4 million and interest-bearing demand deposits of $10.7 million. In addition, the Bank had $10 million in outstanding borrowings at December 31, 2022 and none at December 31, 2021.

Total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2022 increased $3.0 million or 1.4% when compared to the end of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the $20.0 million increase in retained earnings consisting of $26.5 million in income less $6.5 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. Partially offsetting this increase was $9.4 million of common stock repurchased pursuant to the 2022 buyback program, and a $9.1 million change in the accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the available-for-sale investment portfolio associated with an increase in unrealized losses due to the increase in interest rates. The ratio of equity to total assets at December 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, was 13.7% and 12.8%, respectively.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2022, non-performing assets were $266 thousand, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 81.0%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the sale of an other real estate owned property in the amount of $226 thousand and a $757 thousand write-down of a non-performing loan. Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $5.9 million at December 31, 2022 and $6.9 million at December 31, 2021. All three TDR loans totaling $5.9 million are performing in accordance with the agreed-upon terms as of December 31, 2022.

Review of Quarterly and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Net interest income was $18.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $16.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest income of $1.4 million, or 7.2%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $817 thousand. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2022 was 4.82%, increasing 18 basis points when compared to the third quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily associated with an increase of 39 basis points in the yield on earning assets. When comparing the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net interest income increased $2.2 million, which was primarily due to an increase of 109 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income was $68.1 million compared to $62.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase from the previous year was the result of an increase in interest income of $4.8 million, or 6.9% and a decrease in interest expense of $674 thousand, or 10.1%. The rate on total deposits, for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was 0.64% and 0.38%, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the rate on total deposits was 0.43% and 0.47%, respectively.

The Bank recorded provisions for loan losses of $200 thousand and $400 thousand during the three-months and year ended December 30, 2022, respectively. The comparable amounts were $300 thousand and $3.6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Net charge-offs for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 were $406 thousand and $560 thousand, respectively. Net charge-offs for the comparable periods in 2021 were $101 thousand and $1.8 million, respectively. The Bank did not make any material changes to the qualitative factors used in determining the level of general reserve needed for management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio. The coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to period end loans was 1.20% (excluding and including PPP loans) at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.24% (excluding PPP loans it was 1.32%) at December 31, 2021.

Total non-interest income of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $710 thousand and $470 thousand, or by 41.6% and 32.0%, when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and the quarter ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The decrease over the prior quarter was primarily due to a $614 thousand decrease in loan fees and a $58 thousand decrease in other fees and service charges. The decrease over the 2021 period was primarily due to a $521 thousand decrease in loan fees, partially offset by a $117 thousand increase in other non-interest income. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income increased $196 thousand, or 4.2%, from the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to a $365 thousand increase in other non-interest income, partially offset by a $273 thousand decrease in loan fees.

Total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $708 thousand, or 7.9%, when compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to a $537 thousand increase in salaries and benefits expenses and a $456 thousand increase in data processing and communications expenses partially offset by decreases in other real estate owned expense of $157 thousand, other non-interest expenses of $115 thousand and occupancy and equipment expenses of $108 thousand. When comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to the immediately preceding quarter, non-interest expense decreased $454 thousand, or 4.5%, primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits costs, professional fees and occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by an increase in data processing and communications expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense was $38.5 million, compared to $34.5 million for the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expenses as a result of additional benefit programs and increases in data processing and communications costs related to technology costs incurred to enhance services.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $2.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.5%, compared to an income tax expense of $2.1 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.2% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, and compared to an income tax expense of $2.0 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.6% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the income tax expenses were $7.6 million (effective tax rate of 22.2%) and $6.7 million (effective tax rate of 23.0%), respectively.

About Princeton Bancorp, Inc. and The Bank of Princeton

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 19 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition



(Unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































December 31,

December 31,





2022 vs 2021

2022 vs 2021







2022

2021





$ Change

% Change





























ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 53,351

$ 158,716





$ (105,365)

-66.4 %



Securities available-for-sale taxable

42,061

51,690





(9,629)

-18.6 %



Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt

41,341

49,468





(8,127)

-16.4 %



Securities held-to-maturity

201

208





(7)

-3.4 %



Loans receivable, net of deferred

1,370,368

1,335,163





35,205

2.6 %



Allowance for loan losses

(16,461)

(16,620)





159

-1.0 %



Goodwill

8,853

8,853





-

0.0 %



Core deposit intangible

1,825

2,393





(568)

-23.7 %



Other assets

100,240

97,811





2,429

2.5 %



TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,601,779

$ 1,687,682





$ (85,903)

-5.1 %























































LIABILITIES























Non-interest checking

$ 265,078

$ 286,247





$ (21,169)

-7.4 %



Interest checking

269,737

259,022





10,715

4.1 %



Savings

190,685

225,579





(34,894)

-15.5 %



Money market

283,652

373,075





(89,423)

-24.0 %



Time deposits over $250

76,150

33,741





42,409

125.7 %



Other time deposits

262,428

268,479





(6,051)

-2.3 %



Total deposits

1,347,730

1,446,143





(98,413)

-6.8 %



Borrowings

10,000

-





10,000

N/A



Other liabilities

24,448

24,961





(513)

-2.1 %



TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,382,178

1,471,104





(88,926)

-6.0 %





























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Common stock

34,547

34,100





447

1.3 %



Paid-in capital

81,291

80,220





1,071

1.3 %



Treasury stock

(19,452)

(10,032)





(9,420)

93.9 %



Retained earnings

131,488

111,451





20,037

18.0 %



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(8,273)

839





(9,112)

-1086.1 %



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

219,601

216,578





3,023

1.4 %





























TOTAL LIABILITIES























AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,601,779

$ 1,687,682





$ (85,903)

-5.1 %





























Book value per common share

$ 35.16

$ 33.42





$ 1.74

5.2 %



Tangible book value per common share1

$ 33.45

$ 31.69





$ 1.76

5.6 %





























1Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.

The Bank of Princeton Loan and Deposit Tables (Unaudited)











The components of loans receivable, net at December 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:



























December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021





(In thousands)

Commercial real estate

$ 873,573

$ 771,028

Commercial and industrial

28,859

29,677

Construction

417,538

403,680

Residential first-lien mortgages

43,125

48,638

Home equity / consumer

7,260

7,685

PPP I (SBA loans)

1,307

6,641

PPP II (SBA loans)

1,162

73,099

Total loans

1,372,824

1,340,448

Deferred fees and costs

(2,456)

(5,285)

Allowance for loan losses

(16,461)

(16,620)

Loans, net

$ 1,353,907

$ 1,318,543

























The components of deposits at December 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows:

















December 31,

December 31,





2022

2021





(In thousands)

Demand, non-interest-bearing

$ 265,078

$ 286,247

Demand, interest-bearing

269,737

259,022

Savings

190,685

225,579

Money markets

283,652

373,075

Time deposits

338,578

302,220

Total deposits

$ 1,347,730

$ 1,446,143





The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





























Three Months Ended December 31,















2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

Interest and dividend income

















Loans and fees $ 19,400

$ 16,861

$ 2,539

15.1 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:



















Taxable 288

194

94

48.5 %





Tax-exempt 285

295

(10)

-3.4 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities 3

3

0

0.0 %



Other interest and dividend income 482

58

424

731.0 %





Total interest and dividends 20,458

17,411

3,047

17.5 %























Interest expense























Deposits 2,210

1,411

799

56.6 %





Borrowing 2

-

2

N/A





Total interest expense 2,212

1,411

801

56.8 %























Net interest income

18,246

16,000

2,246

14.0 %

Provision for loan losses 200

300

(100)

-33.3 %

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,046

15,700

2,346

14.9 %























Non-interest income

















Income from bank-owned life insurance 286

290

(4)

-1.4 %



Fees and service charges 411

473

(62)

-13.1 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 236

757

(521)

-68.8 %



Other 64

(53)

117

-220.8 %





Total non-interest income 997

1,467

(470)

-32.0 %























Non-interest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 5,204

4,667

537

11.5 %



Occupancy and equipment 1,413

1,521

(108)

-7.1 %



Professional fees 541

511

30

5.9 %



Data processing and communications 1,354

898

456

50.8 %



Federal deposit insurance 222

206

16

7.8 %



Advertising and promotion 105

42

63

150.0 %



Office expense 71

66

5

7.6 %



Other real estate owned (6)

151

(157)

-104.0 %



Core deposit intangible 135

154

(19)

-12.3 %



Other 632

747

(115)

-15.4 %





Total non-interest expense 9,671

8,963

708

7.9 %























Income before income tax expense 9,372

8,204

1,168

14.2 %

Income tax expense 2,201

2,021

180

8.9 %

Net income $ 7,171

$ 6,183

988

16.0 %























Net income per common share - basic $ 1.14

$ 0.94

$ 0.20

21.1 %

Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.13

$ 0.92

$ 0.21

22.3 %























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,246

6,538

(292)

-4.5 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,371

6,694

(323)

-4.8 %



The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended















December 31,

September 30,















2022

2022

$ Change

% Change

Interest and dividend income

















Loans and fees $ 19,400

$ 18,336

$ 1,064

5.8 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:



















Taxable 288

241

47

19.5 %





Tax-exempt 285

286

(1)

-0.3 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities 3

2

1

50.0 %



Other interest and dividend income 482

226

256

113.3 %





Total interest and dividends 20,458

19,091

1,367

7.2 %























Interest expense























Deposits 2,210

1,392

818

58.8 %





Borrowing 2

3

(1)

-33.3 %





Total interest expense 2,212

1,395

817

58.6 %























Net interest income

18,246

17,696

550

3.1 %

Provision for loan losses 200

200

0

0.0 %

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,046

17,496

550

3.1 %























Non-interest income

















Income from bank-owned life insurance 286

287

(1)

-0.3 %



Fees and service charges 411

469

(58)

-12.4 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 236

850

(614)

-72.2 %



Other 64

101

(37)

-36.6 %





Total non-interest income 997

1,707

(710)

-41.6 %























Non-interest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 5,204

5,442

(238)

-4.4 %



Occupancy and equipment 1,413

1,539

(126)

-8.2 %



Professional fees 541

786

(245)

-31.2 %



Data processing and communications 1,354

1,043

311

29.8 %



Federal deposit insurance 222

249

(27)

-10.8 %



Advertising and promotion 105

140

(35)

-25.0 %



Office expense 71

52

19

36.5 %



Other real estate owned (6)

-

(6)

N/A



Core deposit intangible 135

135

0

0.0 %



Other 632

739

(107)

-14.5 %





Total non-interest expense 9,671

10,125

(454)

-4.5 %























Income before income tax expense 9,372

9,078

294

3.2 %

Income tax expense 2,201

2,103

98

4.7 %

Net income $ 7,171

$ 6,975

$ 196

2.8 %























Net income per common share - basic $ 1.14

$ 1.12

$ 0.02

1.6 %

Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.13

$ 1.09

$ 0.04

3.3 %























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,246

6,269

(23)

-0.4 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,371

6,378

(7)

-0.1 %



The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





























Year Ended















December 31,















2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

Interest and dividend income

















Loans and fees $ 70,996

$ 67,348

$ 3,648

5.4 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:



















Taxable 986

547

439

80.3 %





Tax-exempt 1,167

1,172

(5)

-0.4 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities 11

11

-

0.0 %



Other interest and dividend income 923

197

726

368.5 %





Total interest and dividends 74,083

69,275

4,808

6.9 %























Interest expense























Deposits 5,995

6,673

(678)

-10.2 %





Borrowings 5

1

4

400.0 %





Total interest expense 6,000

6,674

(674)

-10.1 %























Net interest income

68,083

62,601

5,482

8.8 %

Provision for loan losses 400

3,625

(3,225)

-89.0 %

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 67,683

58,976

8,707

14.8 %























Non-Interest income

















Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net 2

7

(5)

-71.4 %



Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,138

1,117

21

1.9 %



Fees and service charges 1,852

1,764

88

5.0 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 1,484

1,757

(273)

-15.5 %



Other 386

21

365

1738.1 %





Total non-interest income 4,862

4,666

196

4.2 %























Non-interest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 20,455

17,483

2,972

17.0 %



Occupancy and equipment 5,859

6,055

(196)

-3.2 %



Professional fees 2,470

2,431

39

1.6 %



Data processing and communications 4,488

3,562

926

26.0 %



Federal deposit insurance 1,010

792

218

27.5 %



Advertising and promotion 484

214

270

126.2 %



Office expense 239

219

20

9.1 %



Other real estate owned 106

241

(135)

-56.0 %



Core deposit intangible 569

643

(74)

-11.5 %



Other 2,812

2,813

(1)

0.0 %





Total non-interest expense 38,492

34,453

4,039

11.7 %























Income before income tax expense 34,053

29,189

4,864

16.7 %

Income tax expense 7,559

6,703

856

12.8 %

Net income $ 26,494

$ 22,486

$ 4,008

17.8 %























Net income per common share - basic $ 4.19

$ 3.37

$ 0.82

24.4 %

Net income per common share - diluted $ 4.11

$ 3.30

$ 0.81

24.5 %























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,320

6,667

(347)

-5.2 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,449

6,814

(365)

-5.4 %

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended December 31,









2022

2021









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,375,191

5.60 %

$ 1,347,511

4.96 %

$ 27,680

0.64 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 42,458

2.69 %

50,124

1.56 %

(7,666)

1.13 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 39,743

2.85 %

47,562

2.47 %

(7,819)

0.38 % Held-to-maturity 202

5.24 %

209

5.27 %

(7)

-0.03 % Securities 82,403

2.77 %

97,895

2.01 %

(15,492)

0.76 %























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 44,410

4.09 %

157,550

0.11 %

(113,140)

3.98 % Equities 1,303

7.40 %

1,338

3.99 %

(35)

3.41 % Other interest-earning assets 45,713

4.19 %

158,888

0.15 %

(113,175)

4.04 % Total interest-earning assets 1,503,307

5.40 %

1,604,294

4.31 %

(100,987)

1.09 % Total non-earning assets 109,554





102,987











Total assets $ 1,612,861





$ 1,707,281



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 275,797

0.45 %

$ 274,944

0.26 %

$ 853

0.19 % Savings 201,498

0.53 %

223,590

0.23 %

(22,092)

0.30 % Money market 294,246

0.91 %

367,493

0.27 %

(73,247)

0.64 % Certificates of deposit 316,689

1.19 %

312,634

1.09 %

4,055

0.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,088,230

0.81 %

1,178,661

0.48 %

(90,431)

0.33 % Non-interest bearing deposits 280,626





288,292











Total deposits 1,368,856

0.64 %

1,466,953

0.38 %

(98,097)

0.26 % Borrowings 217

4.67 %

-

0.00 %

217

4.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,088,447

0.81 %

1,178,661

0.48 %

(90,214)

0.33 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 280,626





288,292











Total cost of funds 1,369,073

0.64 %

1,466,953

0.38 %

(97,880)

0.26 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,215





24,056











Stockholders' equity 215,573





216,272











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,612,861





$ 1,707,281



































Net interest spread



4.59 %





3.83 %







Net interest margin



4.82 %





3.96 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.89 %





4.02 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended









December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,375,191

5.60 %

$ 1,386,589

5.25 %

$ (11,398)

0.35 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 42,458

2.69 %

46,281

2.06 %

(3,823)

0.63 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 39,743

2.85 %

42,220

2.68 %

(2,477)

0.17 % Held-to-maturity 202

5.24 %

204

5.24 %

(2)

0.00 % Securities 82,403

2.77 %

88,705

2.37 %

(6,302)

0.40 %























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 44,410

4.09 %

35,081

2.28 %

9,329

1.81 % Equities 1,303

7.40 %

1,322

5.85 %

(19)

1.55 % Other interest-earning assets 45,713

4.19 %

36,403

2.41 %

9,310

1.78 % Total interest-earning assets 1,503,307

5.40 %

1,511,697

5.01 %

(8,390)

0.39 % Total non-earning assets 109,554





115,159











Total assets $ 1,612,861





$ 1,626,856



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 275,797

0.45 %

$ 240,948

0.29 %

$ 34,849

0.16 % Savings 201,498

0.53 %

217,133

0.32 %

(15,635)

0.21 % Money market 294,246

0.91 %

350,901

0.43 %

(56,655)

0.48 % Certificates of deposit 316,689

1.19 %

289,274

0.86 %

27,415

0.33 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,088,230

0.81 %

1,098,256

0.51 %

(10,026)

0.30 % Non-interest bearing deposits 280,626





285,665











Total deposits 1,368,856

0.64 %

1,383,921

0.40 %

(15,065)

0.24 % Borrowings 217

4.67 %

391

2.65 %

(174)

2.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,088,447

0.81 %

1,098,647

0.51 %

(10,200)

0.30 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 280,626





285,665











Total cost of funds 1,369,073

0.64 %

1,384,312

0.40 %

(15,239)

0.24 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,215





28,136











Stockholders' equity 215,573





214,408











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,612,861





$ 1,626,856



































Net interest spread



4.59 %





4.50 %







Net interest margin



4.82 %





4.64 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.89 %





4.71 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.























The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Year Ended December 31,









2022

2021









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,375,501

5.16 %

$ 1,381,626

4.87 %

$ (6,125)

0.29 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 47,626

2.07 %

33,805

1.62 %

13,821

0.45 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 44,832

2.60 %

47,294

2.48 %

(2,462)

0.12 % Held-to-maturity 205

5.25 %

212

5.27 %

(7)

-0.02 % Securities 92,664

2.34 %

81,311

2.13 %

11,353

0.21 %























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 75,583

1.12 %

93,031

0.15 %

(17,448)

0.97 % Equities 1,321

5.57 %

1,366

4.21 %

(45)

1.36 % Other interest-earning assets 76,904

0.44 %

94,397

0.21 %

(17,493)

0.23 % Total interest-earning assets 1,545,069

4.79 %

1,557,334

4.45 %

(12,265)

0.34 % Total non-earning assets 101,940





101,479











Total assets $ 1,647,008





$ 1,658,813



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 261,951

0.31 %

$ 263,715

0.27 %

$ (1,764)

0.04 % Savings 220,222

0.32 %

205,788

0.25 %

14,434

0.07 % Money market 353,224

0.44 %

339,903

0.30 %

13,321

0.14 % Certificates of deposit 293,627

0.99 %

336,488

1.32 %

(42,861)

-0.33 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,129,024

0.42 %

1,145,894

0.58 %

(16,870)

-0.16 % Non-interest bearing deposits 280,729





273,260











Total deposits 1,409,753

0.43 %

1,419,154

0.47 %

(9,401)

-0.04 %























Borrowings 153

3.37 %

270

0.32 %

(117)

3.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,129,177

0.53 %

1,146,164

0.58 %

(16,987)

-0.05 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 280,729





273,260











Total cost of funds 1,409,906

0.43 %

1,419,424

0.47 %

(9,518)

-0.04 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,307





25,470











Stockholders' equity 214,795





213,919











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,647,008





$ 1,658,813



































Net interest spread



4.26 %





3.87 %







Net interest margin



4.41 %





4.02 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.47 %





4.12 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.



















The Bank of Princeton Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited)























2022

2022

2022

2022

2021



December

September

June

March

December























Return on average assets 1.76 %

1.70 %

1.52 %

1.45 %

1.44 %

Return on average equity 13.20 %

12.91 %

11.90 %

11.25 %

11.34 %

Return on average tangible equity1 13.89 %

13.59 %

12.54 %

11.86 %

11.97 %

Net interest margin 4.82 %

4.64 %

4.19 %

4.09 %

3.96 %

Net interest margin (FTE)2 4.89 %

4.71 %

4.24 %

4.14 %

4.02 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP3 49.56 %

51.49 %

53.36 %

53.93 %

50.43 %























COMMON STOCK DATA



















Market value at period end $ 31.72

$ 28.35

$ 27.46

$ 28.85

$ 29.33

Market range:



















High $ 32.80

$ 29.95

$ 30.55

$ 32.05

$ 30.89

Low $ 28.57

$ 27.16

$ 26.57

$ 28.67

$ 28.71

Book value per common share at period end $ 35.16

$ 34.00

$ 33.74

$ 33.49

$ 33.42

Tangible book value per common share at period end4 $ 33.45

$ 32.27

$ 32.00

$ 31.75

$ 31.96

Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 6,245

6,251

6,263

6,366

6,480























CAPITAL RATIOS



















Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.12 %

14.71 %

14.13 %

14.16 %

15.10 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.06 %

13.63 %

13.08 %

13.10 %

13.97 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 13.47 %

13.10 %

12.46 %

12.36 %

12.06 %

Period-end equity to assets 13.71 %

13.26 %

13.00 %

12.71 %

12.84 %

Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 1,5 13.13 %

12.67 %

12.42 %

12.13 %

12.26 %























CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 406

$ 200

$ (12)

$ (34)

$ 101

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.118 %

0.058 %

-0.003 %

-0.010 %

0.030 %























Nonperforming loans (excluding TDRs) $ 266

$ 370

$ 402

$ 406

$ 409

Other real estate owned -

-

-

226

226

Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)



















-Performing 5,882

5,943

6,001

6,066

6,122

-Non-performing -

359

563

766

766

Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs $ 6,148

$ 6,672

$ 6,966

$ 7,464

$ 7,523























Allowance for loan losses as a percent of:



















Period-end loans 1.20 %

1.21 %

1.19 %

1.19 %

1.24 %

Nonaccrual loans 6188.35 %

2286.15 %

1727.05 %

1420.99 %

1398.99 %

Nonperforming assets 6188.35 %

2286.15 %

1727.05 %

1191.27 %

1175.39 %























As a percent of total loans:



















Nonaccrual loans 0.02 %

0.05 %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

Accruing TDRs 0.43 %

0.43 %

0.43 %

0.43 %

0.46 %

Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 0.45 %

0.48 %

0.50 %

0.52 %

0.55 %





1Tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents equity excluding goodwill and core deposit intangible. 2Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans. 3The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (excluding amortization of core deposit intangible) divided by net interest income and non-interest income. 4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible. 5Tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure that represents assets excluding goodwill and core deposit intangible.

