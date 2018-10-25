The Bank of Princeton Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The Bank reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018, and net income of $3.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2017.

For the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, the Bank reported net income of $10.9 million, or $1.59 per diluted common share, compared to $9.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted common share for the same period in 2017. The diluted earnings per shares calculation in 2018 was impacted by the common stock offering that was completed August 2017.

Highlights for the quarter-ended September 30, 2018 are as follows:

Net-interest income for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 increased $593 thousand , or 6.0%, over the same period in 2017.

increased , or 6.0%, over the same period in 2017. Total net income for the third quarter of 2018 increased $527 thousand , or 16.6%, when compared to the same period in 2017.

, or 16.6%, when compared to the same period in 2017. Total net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 increased $1.6 million , or 17.3%, when compared to the same period in 2017.

increased , or 17.3%, when compared to the same period in 2017. Net loans increased $90.1 million , from $970.0 million at December 31, 2017 . This reflects an annualized increase of 9.3%

"The Bank of Princeton third quarter results continued to build on the momentum for 2018. Year over year 2018 earnings increased 17% due to strong loan and deposit growth along with continued expense management. The Bank's balance sheet and capital positon remains a source of strength allowing the bank to evaluate future organic and inorganic growth opportunities," stated Edward Dietzler, President/CEO.

Chairman Richard Gillespie states that, "The Bank continues to look for expansion opportunities within our footprint and will be opening three new branch locations within the next several months. We are also pleased to have announced our first ever cash dividend to shareholders."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.23 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $34.3 million, or 2.9%, when compared to $1.20 billion at the end of 2017. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was due to an increase in net loans of approximately $90.1 million, primarily consisting of commercial and residential real estate loans, partially offset by a reduction of $50.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, used to fund loan growth.

Total deposits at September 30, 2018 decreased by $2.9 million, or 0.3%, when compared to December 31, 2017. Since December 31, 2017, we experienced deposit increases of $62.6 million in time deposit, $39.9 million in money markets deposits, which were more than offset by a $99.3 million decrease in demand accounts (approximately $50.0 million was related to municipal deposits). At September 30, 2018, the Bank had borrowings of $25.0 million in short-term advances to fund its loan growth.

Total stockholders' equity increased $11.2 million, or 6.7% when compared to the end of 2017. This increase was primarily due to earnings reported during the first nine months of 2018. The ratio of equity to total assets was 14.5%, 0.5% higher than year-end 2017.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2018, non-performing assets were $4.9 million, a decrease of $5.1 million or 51.3% when compared to $10.0 million at December 31, 2017. This decrease was primarily the result of two large commercial real estate credits totaling $6.4 million that paid-off and partially offset with addition of one commercial real estate property totaling $1.7 million and one construction and development $487 thousand. Total troubled debt restructuring ("TDRs") balance totaled $2.8 million at September 30, 2018, a decline of $3.6 million from year-end 2017. All TDRs are performing to their agreed upon terms.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $10.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2017. The increase from the previous quarter was a result of an increase in interest income of $672 thousand, or 5.0%, offset by an increase in interest expense of $398 thousand. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2018 was 3.51%, decreasing six basis points, when compared to the second quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily associated with an increase of 11 basis points paid on cost of funds, partially offset by an increase of three basis points earning on interest earning assets. When comparing the same three month period ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, net interest income increased $593 thousand, which was primarily due to a higher volume of average earnings assets of approximately $157.0 million. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, net interest income was $30.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 6.6%, over the same period in 2017, which was primarily due to a higher volume of average earning assets of approximately $151.0 million. Total rate on interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 was 1.22% and 0.92%, respectively.

The Bank did not record a provision for credit losses this quarter and recorded $665 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $850 thousand for both the three and nine months periods in 2017. When compared to the prior quarter, the Bank recorded a $410 thousand provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The primary reason for the provision in the second quarter of 2018 was due to an increase in the outstanding loans balance. The Bank realized net recoveries of $93 thousand in this quarter compared to net charges-offs of $213 thousand in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.15% at September 30, 2018, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2017 and 1.19% at September 30, 2017, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2018 decreased $498 thousand, to $649 thousand, when compared to the same period in 2017. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in income from fees and service charges, primarily due to a lower level of fees generated on loans earned between the two periods. The increase in non-interest income from the previous quarter was $22 thousand primarily due to loan fees collected, partially offset by a reduction in service charges collected during the current quarter. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, non-interest income increased $32 thousand, or 1.6%, primarily due to increases in bank-owned life insurance, partially offset due to a lower level of fees generated on loans.

Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2018 increased $813 thousand, or 13.9%, when compared to the same period in 2017. This increase was primarily due a one-time charge the Bank recorded against an OREO property, along with increases in salaries and employee benefit expense and advertising expense, partially offset by a reduction in professional fees, FDIC deposit insurance and occupancy expense. When comparing September 30, 2018 to the prior linked quarter, non-interest expense increased $385 thousand, or 6.1%, primarily due a one-time charge the Bank recorded against an OREO property, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits expense. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, non-operating expense was $19.0 million, compared to $17.8 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was attributed to an increase of salaries and benefits expense and a one-time charge against an OREO property, partially offset by a reduction in professional fees and FDIC deposit insurance expense.

For the three month period ended September 30, 2018, the Bank incurred income tax expense of $830 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.3%, compared to $579 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 13.7%, for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, and compared to $1.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 27.8%, for the three month period ended September 30, 2017. The current effective tax yield for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, were reduced, in part, as a result of the new corporate tax rate of 21.0% from the prior rate of 34.0%. In addition, both three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and three months ended June 30, 2018 were positively impacted by recording a tax benefit related to the exercise of warrants and stock options. The Bank is continuing to evaluate the impact of recent New Jersey tax legislation, which increases Corporation Business Tax rate and the Bank does not anticipate having a material impact.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with ten branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, and New Brunswick. There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, operating as MoreBank, a division of The Bank of Princeton. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The Bank of Princeton Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sept 30,

2018

vs

Dec 31,

2017 Sept 30,

2018

vs

Dec 31,

2017 Sept 30,

2018

vs

Sept 30,

2017 Sept 30,

2018

vs

Sept 30,

2017 Sept 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Sept 30,

2017 $

Change %

Change $

Change %

Change ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,918 $ 82,822 $ 27,182 $ (50,904) (61.46) % $ 4,736 17.42 % Securities available for sale taxable 48,558 53,770 57,472 (5,212) (9.69) (8,914) (15.51) Securities available for sale tax exempt 46,249 47,974 43,465 (1,725) (3.60) 2,784 6.41 Securities held to maturity 230 264 265 (34) (12.88) (35) (13.21) Loans receivable, net of deferred 1,060,025 969,947 945,549 90,078 9.29 114,476 12.11 Allowance for loan losses (12,139) (11,591) (11,260) (548) 4.73 (879) 7.81 Other assets 60,071 57,405 56,278 2,666 4.64 3,793 6.74 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,234,912 $ 1,200,591 $ 1,118,951 $ 34,321 2.86 % $ 115,961 10.36 % LIABILITIES Non interest checking $ 98,538 $ 100,633 $ 111,885 $ (2,095) (2.08) % $ (13,347) (11.93) % Interest checking 184,915 282,076 195,070 (97,161) (34.44) (10,155) (5.21) Savings 99,391 105,475 110,932 (6,084) (5.77) (11,541) (10.40) Money market 286,751 246,898 259,078 39,853 16.14 27,673 10.68 Time deposits over $250,000 161,423 102,586 89,943 58,837 57.35 71,480 79.47 Other time deposits 194,752 191,000 181,168 3,752 1.96 13,584 7.50 Total Deposits 1,025,770 1,028,668 948,076 (2,898) (0.28) 77,694 8.19 Borrowings 25,000 - - 25,000 - 25,000 - Other liabilities 4,633 3,628 4,111 1,005 27.70 522 12.70 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,055,403 1,032,296 952,187 23,107 2.24 % 103,216 10.84 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 33,236 32,756 32,740 480 1.47 496 1.51 Paid-in capital 77,664 76,350 76,301 1,314 1.72 1,363 1.79 Retained earnings 70,042 59,122 57,415 10,920 18.47 12,627 21.99 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,433) 67 308 (1,500) (2,238.81) (1,741) (565.26) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 179,509 168,295 166,764 11,214 6.66 % 12,745 7.64 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,234,912 $ 1,200,591 $ 1,118,951 $ 34,321 2.86 % $ 115,961 10.36 % Book value per common share $ 27.01 $ 25.69 $ 25.47 $ 1.32 5.12 % $ 1.54 6.04 % Tangible book value per common share1 $ 27.01 $ 25.69 $ 25.46 $ 1.32 5.12 % $ 1.54 6.05 % 1Reconciliation of non-GAAP tangible book value per common share: Total stockholders' equity $ 179,509 $ 168,295 $ 166,764 Intangible assets - - (23) Tangible stockholders' equity $ 179,509 $ 168,295 $ 166,741 Common shares outstanding 6,647,209 6,551,229 6,548,045 Tangible book value per common share $ 27.01 $ 25.69 $ 25.46

The Bank of Princeton Loan/Deposit Tables September 30, 2018 Loan receivable, net at September 30, 2018 were comprised of the following: September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 706,131 $ 634,768 Commercial and industrial 64,163 59,636 Construction 227,943 283,051 Residential first-lien mortgages 104,587 73,505 Home equity 17,737 20,551 Consumer 385 447 Total loans 1,120,946 1,071,958 Undisbursed portion of loans-in-process (58,691) (99,676) Deferred fees and costs (2,230) (2,335) Allowance for loan losses (12,139) (11,591) Loans, net $ 1,047,886 $ 958,356 The components of deposits at June 30, 2018 were as follows: September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Demand, non-interest-bearing checking $ 98,538 $ 100,633 Demand, interest-bearing 184,915 282,076 Savings 99,391 105,475 Money Markets 286,751 246,898 Time deposits 356,175 293,586 Total Deposits $ 1,025,770 $ 1,028,668

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter) (unaudited) Quarter Ending Sep 30, Jun 30, 2018 2018 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Interest and Dividend Income Loans and fees $ 13,314 $ 12,684 $ 630 5.0% Available-for-Sale debt securities: Taxable 297 300 (3) -1.0% Tax-exempt 323 334 (11) -3.3% Held-to-Maturity debt securities 3 3 - 0.0% Other interest and dividend income 192 136 56 41.2% Total Interest and Dividends 14,129 13,457 672 5.0% Interest expense Deposits 3,476 3,074 402 13.1% Borrowings 112 116 (4) -3.4% Total Interest Expense 3,588 3,190 398 12.5% Net Interest Income 10,541 10,267 274 2.7% Provision for Loan Losses - 410 (410) -100.0% Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 10,541 9,857 684 6.9% Non-Interest income Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net - 1 (1) -100.0% Income from bank-owned life insurance 304 306 (2) -0.7% Fees and service charges 145 158 (13) -8.2% Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 179 149 30 20.1% Other 20 13 7 53.8% Total Non-Interest Income 648 627 21 3.3% Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,507 3,682 (175) -4.8% Occupancy and equipment 839 832 7 0.8% Professional fees 485 508 (23) -4.5% Data processing and communications 534 524 10 1.9% Federal deposit insurance 84 88 (4) -4.5% Advertising and promotion 128 98 30 30.6% Office expense 72 68 4 5.9% OREO Expense 1 1 - 0.0% Loss on sale of other real estate owned 540 - 540 0.0% Other 465 469 (4) -0.9% Total Non-Interest Expense 6,655 6,270 385 6.1% Income before income tax expense/(benefit) 4,534 4,214 320 7.6% Income tax expense/(benefit) 830 579 251 43.4% Net Income $ 3,704 $ 3,635 $ 69 1.9% Net income per common share - basic 0.56 0.55 0.01 1.8% Net income per common share - diluted 0.54 0.53 0.01 1.9% Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,644 6,640 4 0.1% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,903 6,905 (2) 0.0%

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2018 2017 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Interest and Dividend Income Loans and fees $ 13,314 $ 11,517 $ 1,797 15.6% Available-for-Sale debt securities: Taxable 297 291 6 2.1% Tax-exempt 323 292 31 10.6% Held-to-Maturity debt securities 3 4 -1 -25.0% Other interest and dividend income 192 125 67 53.6% Total Interest and Dividends 14,129 12,229 1,900 15.5% Interest expense Deposits 3,476 2,210 1,266 57.3% Borrowings 112 71 41 57.7% Total Interest Expense 3,588 2,281 1,307 57.3% Net Interest Income 10,541 9,948 593 6.0% Provision for Loan Losses - 850 -850 -100.0% Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 10,541 9,098 1,443 15.9% Non-Interest income Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net - - - - Income from bank-owned life insurance 305 245 60 24.5% Fees and service charges 145 160 -15 -9.4% Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 179 735 -556 -75.6% Other 20 7 13 185.7% Total Non-Interest Income 649 1,147 -498 -43.4% Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,507 3,178 329 10.4% Occupancy and equipment 839 874 -35 -4.0% Professional fees 485 548 -63 -11.5% Data processing and communications 534 501 33 6.6% Federal deposit insurance 84 191 -107 -56.0% Advertising and promotion 128 87 41 47.1% Office expense 72 72 0 0.0% OREO Expense 1 2 -1 -50.0% Loss on sale of other real estate owned 540 - 540 0.0% Other 466 389 77 19.8% Total Non-Interest Expense 6,656 5,842 814 13.9% Income before income tax expense/(benefit) 4,534 4,403 131 3.0% Income tax expense/(benefit) 830 1,225 -395 -32.2% Net Income $ 3,704 $ 3,178 $ 526 16.6% Net income per common share - basic 0.56 0.54 0.02 3.7% Net income per common share - diluted 0.54 0.51 0.03 5.9% Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,644 5,909 735 12.4% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,903 6,204 699 11.3%

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2018 2017 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Interest and Dividend Income Loans and fees $ 37,648 $ 33,037 $ 4,611 14.0% Available-for-Sale debt securities: Taxable 891 866 25 2.9% Tax-exempt 992 946 46 4.9% Held-to-Maturity debt securities 10 12 (2) -16.7% Other interest and dividend income 637 321 316 98.4% Total Interest and Dividends 40,178 35,182 4,996 14.2% Interest expense Deposits 9,233 5,865 3,368 57.4% Borrowings 242 528 (286) -54.2% Total Interest Expense 9,475 6,393 3,082 48.2% Net Interest Income 30,703 28,789 1,914 6.6% Provision for Loan Losses 665 850 (185) -21.8% Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 30,038 27,939 2,099 7.5% Non-Interest income Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net 1 14 (13) -92.9% Income from bank-owned life insurance 912 598 314 52.5% Fees and service charges 463 463 - 0.0% Loan fees, including prepayment penalities 636 928 (292) -31.5% Gain on sale of premise and equipment - 3 (3) -100.0% Other 49 24 25 104.2% Total Non-Interest Income 2,061 2,030 31 1.5% Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,876 9,969 907 9.1% Occupancy and equipment 2,529 2,587 (58) -2.2% Professional fees 1,412 1,653 (241) -14.6% Data processing and communications 1,582 1,459 123 8.4% Federal deposit insurance 260 527 (267) -50.7% Advertising and promotion 287 202 85 42.1% Office expense 206 196 10 5.1% Other real estate owned expense 2 6 (4) -66.7% Loss on sale of other real estate owned 540 - 540 0.0% Other 1,286 1,242 44 3.5% Total Non-Interest Expense 18,980 17,841 1,139 6.4% Income before income tax expense/(benefit) 13,119 12,128 991 8.2% Income tax expense/(benefit) 2,199 2,821 (622) -22.0% Net Income $ 10,920 $ 9,307 $ 1,613 17.3% Net income per common share - basic 1.65 1.81 (0.16) -8.8% Net income per common share - diluted 1.59 1.71 (0.12) -7.0% Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,620 5,145 1,475 28.7% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,878 5,431 1,447 26.6%

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Sept 2018 June 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ balance rate balance rate $ Change % Change Earning assets Loans $ 1,059,316 4.99% $ 1,024,940 4.96% $ 34,376 0.03% Securities Taxable AFS 50,661 2.34% 53,867 2.23% (3,206) 0.11% Tax exempt AFS 46,788 2.76% 48,443 2.75% (1,655) 0.01% Held-to-maturity 250 5.03% 263 5.22% (13) -0.19% Securities 97,699 2.55% 102,573 2.48% (4,874) 0.07% Other interest earning assets Interest-bearing bank accounts 30,938 2.05% 23,936 1.74% 7,002 0.31% Equities 1,986 6.41% 2,048 6.22% (62) 0.19% Other interest earning assets 32,924 2.31% 25,984 2.10% 6,940 0.21% Total interest-earning assets 1,189,939 4.71% 1,153,497 4.68% 36,442 0.03% Total non earning assets 54,916 57,581 Total Assets $ 1,244,855 $ 1,211,078 Interest-bearing liabilities Checking $ 200,635 0.85% $ 203,771 0.83% (3,136) 0.02% Savings 100,496 1.22% 105,212 1.16% (4,716) 0.06% Money Market 284,651 1.48% 273,888 1.37% 10,763 0.11% Certificate of Deposit 354,563 1.87% 327,284 1.73% 27,279 0.14% Total interest-bearing deposits 940,345 1.47% 910,155 1.35% 30,190 0.12% Non interest bearing deposits 101,923 101,043 Total deposits 1,042,268 1.32% 1,011,198 1.22% 31,070 0.10% Borrowings 20,128 2.22% 21,635 2.15% (1,507) 0.07% Total interest-bearing liabilities 960,473 1.48% 931,790 1.37% 28,683 0.11% (excluding non interest deposits) Noninterest-bearing deposits 101,923 101,043 Total Cost of Funds 1,062,396 1.34% 1,032,833 1.24% 29,563 0.10% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,543 4,418 Stockholders' equity 177,916 173,827 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,244,855 $ 1,211,078 Net interest spread 3.23% 3.31% Net interest margin 3.51% 3.57% Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.67% 3.70% *Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans

The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Sept 30, 2018 2017 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ balance rate balance rate $ Change % Change Earning assets Loans $ 1,059,316 4.99% $ 903,622 5.06% $ 155,694 -0.07% Securities Taxable AFS 50,661 2.34% 57,871 2.02% (7,210) 0.32% Tax exempt AFS 46,788 2.76% 43,990 2.65% 2,798 0.11% Held-to-maturity 250 5.03% 292 5.02% (42) 0.01% Securities 97,699 2.55% 102,153 2.30% (4,454) 0.25% Other interest earning assets Interest-bearing bank accounts 30,938 2.05% 25,143 1.31% 5,795 0.74% Equities 1,986 6.41% 1,991 8.32% (5) -1.91% Other interest earning assets 32,924 2.31% 27,134 1.83% 5,790 0.48% Total interest-earning assets 1,189,939 4.71% 1,032,909 4.70% 157,030 0.01% Total non earning assets 54,916 50,032 Total Assets $ 1,244,855 $ 1,082,941 Interest-bearing liabilities Checking $ 200,635 0.85% $ 179,382 0.74% 21,253 0.11% Savings 100,496 1.22% 111,489 0.89% (10,993) 0.33% Money Market 284,651 1.48% 261,240 1.04% 23,411 0.44% Certificate of Deposit 354,563 1.87% 250,499 1.48% 104,064 0.39% Total interest-bearing deposits 940,345 1.47% 802,610 1.09% 137,735 0.38% Non interest bearing deposits 101,923 108,839 Total deposits 1,042,268 1.32% 911,449 0.96% 130,819 0.36% Borrowings 20,128 2.22% 21,217 1.34% (1,089) 0.88% Total interest-bearing liabilities (excluding non interest deposits) 960,473 1.48% 823,827 1.10% 136,646 0.38% Noninterest-bearing deposits 101,923 108,839 Total Cost of Funds 1,062,396 1.34% 932,666 0.97% 129,730 0.37% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,543 3,597 Stockholders' equity 177,916 146,678 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,244,855 $ 1,082,941 Net interest spread 3.23% 3.60% Net interest margin 3.51% 3.82% Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.67% 3.99% *Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt securities and loans