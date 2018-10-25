The Bank of Princeton Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results

Earnings Up 17% Over Last Year

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  The Bank reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018, and net income of $3.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2017.

For the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, the Bank reported net income of $10.9 million, or $1.59 per diluted common share, compared to $9.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted common share for the same period in 2017. The diluted earnings per shares calculation in 2018 was impacted by the common stock offering that was completed August 2017.

            Highlights for the quarter-ended September 30, 2018 are as follows:

  • Net-interest income for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 increased $593 thousand, or 6.0%, over the same period in 2017.
  • Total net income for the third quarter of 2018 increased $527 thousand, or 16.6%, when compared to the same period in 2017.
  • Total net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018 increased $1.6 million, or 17.3%, when compared to the same period in 2017.
  • Net loans increased $90.1 million, from $970.0 million at December 31, 2017. This reflects an annualized increase of 9.3%

"The Bank of Princeton third quarter results continued to build on the momentum for 2018.  Year over year 2018 earnings increased 17% due to strong loan and deposit growth along with continued expense management.   The Bank's balance sheet and capital positon remains a source of strength allowing the bank to evaluate future organic and inorganic growth opportunities," stated Edward Dietzler, President/CEO.

Chairman Richard Gillespie states that, "The Bank continues to look for expansion opportunities within our footprint and will be opening three new branch locations within the next several months.  We are also pleased to have announced our first ever cash dividend to shareholders."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.23 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of $34.3 million, or 2.9%, when compared to $1.20 billion at the end of 2017. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was due to an increase in net loans of approximately $90.1 million, primarily consisting of commercial and residential real estate loans, partially offset by a reduction of $50.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, used to fund loan growth.

Total deposits at September 30, 2018 decreased by $2.9 million, or 0.3%, when compared to December 31, 2017. Since December 31, 2017, we experienced deposit increases of $62.6 million in time deposit, $39.9 million in money markets deposits, which were more than offset by a $99.3 million decrease in demand accounts (approximately $50.0 million was related to municipal deposits).  At September 30, 2018, the Bank had borrowings of $25.0 million in short-term advances to fund its loan growth.   

Total stockholders' equity increased $11.2 million, or 6.7% when compared to the end of 2017. This increase was primarily due to earnings reported during the first nine months of 2018.  The ratio of equity to total assets was 14.5%, 0.5% higher than year-end 2017.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2018, non-performing assets were $4.9 million, a decrease of $5.1 million or 51.3% when compared to $10.0 million at December 31, 2017.  This decrease was primarily the result of two large commercial real estate credits totaling $6.4 million that paid-off and partially offset with addition of one commercial real estate property totaling $1.7 million and one construction and development $487 thousand. Total troubled debt restructuring ("TDRs") balance totaled $2.8 million at September 30, 2018, a decline of $3.6 million from year-end 2017. All TDRs are performing to their agreed upon terms.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $10.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2017.  The increase from the previous quarter was a result of an increase in interest income of $672 thousand, or 5.0%, offset by an increase in interest expense of $398 thousand.  The net interest margin for the third quarter 2018 was 3.51%, decreasing six basis points, when compared to the second quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily associated with an increase of 11 basis points paid on cost of funds, partially offset by an increase of three basis points earning on interest earning assets.  When comparing the same three month period ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, net interest income increased $593 thousand, which was primarily due to a higher volume of average earnings assets of approximately $157.0 million. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, net interest income was $30.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 6.6%, over the same period in 2017, which was primarily due to a higher volume of average earning assets of approximately $151.0 million.  Total rate on interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 was 1.22% and 0.92%, respectively. 

The Bank did not record a provision for credit losses this quarter and recorded $665 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $850 thousand for both the three and nine months periods in 2017.  When compared to the prior quarter, the Bank recorded a $410 thousand provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The primary reason for the provision in the second quarter of 2018 was due to an increase in the outstanding loans balance.  The Bank realized net recoveries of $93 thousand in this quarter compared to net charges-offs of $213 thousand in the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.15% at September 30, 2018, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2017 and 1.19% at September 30, 2017, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2018 decreased $498 thousand, to $649 thousand, when compared to the same period in 2017. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in income from fees and service charges, primarily due to a lower level of fees generated on loans earned between the two periods.  The increase in non-interest income from the previous quarter was $22 thousand primarily due to loan fees collected, partially offset by a reduction in service charges collected during the current quarter.  For the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, non-interest income increased $32 thousand, or 1.6%, primarily due to increases in bank-owned life insurance, partially offset due to a lower level of fees generated on loans.

Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2018 increased $813 thousand, or 13.9%, when compared to the same period in 2017.  This increase was primarily due a one-time charge the Bank recorded against an OREO property, along with increases in salaries and employee benefit expense and advertising expense, partially offset by a reduction in professional fees, FDIC deposit insurance and occupancy expense.  When comparing September 30, 2018 to the prior linked quarter, non-interest expense increased $385 thousand, or 6.1%, primarily due a one-time charge the Bank recorded against an OREO property, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits expense. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, non-operating expense was $19.0 million, compared to $17.8 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was attributed to an increase of salaries and benefits expense and a one-time charge against an OREO property, partially offset by a reduction in professional fees and FDIC deposit insurance expense.

For the three month period ended September 30, 2018, the Bank incurred income tax expense of $830 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.3%, compared to $579 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 13.7%, for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, and compared to $1.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 27.8%, for the three month period ended September 30, 2017. The current effective tax yield for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, were reduced, in part, as a result of the new corporate tax rate of 21.0% from the prior rate of 34.0%.  In addition, both three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and three months ended June 30, 2018 were positively impacted by recording a tax benefit related to the exercise of warrants and stock options.  The Bank is continuing to evaluate the impact of recent New Jersey tax legislation, which increases Corporation Business Tax rate and the Bank does not anticipate having a material impact. 

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007.  The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with ten branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, and New Brunswick.  There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area, operating as MoreBank, a division of The Bank of Princeton. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The Bank of Princeton

Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sept 30,
2018 
vs 
Dec 31,
2017

Sept 30,
2018 
vs 
Dec 31,
2017

Sept 30,
2018 
vs 
Sept 30,
2017

Sept 30,
2018 
vs 
Sept 30,
2017

Sept 30, 
2018

Dec 31, 
2017

Sept 30, 
2017

$
Change

%
 Change

$
Change

%
 Change

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$     31,918

$     82,822

$     27,182

$     (50,904)

(61.46)

%

$        4,736

17.42

%

Securities available for sale taxable

48,558

53,770

57,472

(5,212)

(9.69)

(8,914)

(15.51)

Securities available for sale tax exempt

46,249

47,974

43,465

(1,725)

(3.60)

2,784

6.41

Securities held to maturity

230

264

265

(34)

(12.88)

(35)

(13.21)

Loans receivable, net of deferred

1,060,025

969,947

945,549

90,078

9.29

114,476

12.11

Allowance for loan losses

(12,139)

(11,591)

(11,260)

(548)

4.73

(879)

7.81

Other assets

60,071

57,405

56,278

2,666

4.64

3,793

6.74

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,234,912

$ 1,200,591

$ 1,118,951

$      34,321

2.86

%

$     115,961

10.36

%

LIABILITIES

Non interest checking

$     98,538

$   100,633

$   111,885

$       (2,095)

(2.08)

%

$     (13,347)

(11.93)

%

Interest checking

184,915

282,076

195,070

(97,161)

(34.44)

(10,155)

(5.21)

Savings

99,391

105,475

110,932

(6,084)

(5.77)

(11,541)

(10.40)

Money market

286,751

246,898

259,078

39,853

16.14

27,673

10.68

Time deposits over $250,000 

161,423

102,586

89,943

58,837

57.35

71,480

79.47

Other time deposits

194,752

191,000

181,168

3,752

1.96

13,584

7.50

Total Deposits

1,025,770

1,028,668

948,076

(2,898)

(0.28)

77,694

8.19

Borrowings

25,000

-

-

25,000

-

25,000

-

Other liabilities

4,633

3,628

4,111

1,005

27.70

522

12.70

    TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,055,403

1,032,296

952,187

23,107

2.24

%

103,216

10.84

%

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 Common stock 

33,236

32,756

32,740

480

1.47

496

1.51

 Paid-in capital 

77,664

76,350

76,301

1,314

1.72

1,363

1.79

 Retained earnings 

70,042

59,122

57,415

10,920

18.47

12,627

21.99

 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(1,433)

67

308

(1,500)

(2,238.81)

(1,741)

(565.26)

     TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

179,509

168,295

166,764

11,214

6.66

%

12,745

7.64

%

TOTAL LIABILITIES 

     AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,234,912

$ 1,200,591

$ 1,118,951

$      34,321

2.86

%

$     115,961

10.36

%

Book value per common share

$      27.01

$      25.69

$      25.47

$          1.32

5.12

%

$          1.54

6.04

%

Tangible book value per common share1

$      27.01

$      25.69

$      25.46

$          1.32

5.12

%

$          1.54

6.05

%

1Reconciliation of non-GAAP tangible 

     book value per common share:

Total stockholders' equity

$   179,509

$   168,295

$   166,764

Intangible assets

-

-

(23)

Tangible stockholders' equity

$   179,509

$   168,295

$   166,741

Common shares outstanding

6,647,209

6,551,229

6,548,045

Tangible book value per common share

$      27.01

$      25.69

$      25.46

The Bank of Princeton

Loan/Deposit Tables

September 30, 2018

Loan receivable, net at September 30, 2018 were comprised of the following:

September 30,

December 31,

2018

2017

(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial real estate

$        706,131

$        634,768

Commercial and industrial

64,163

59,636

Construction

227,943

283,051

Residential first-lien mortgages

104,587

73,505

Home equity

17,737

20,551

Consumer

385

447

     Total loans

1,120,946

1,071,958

Undisbursed portion of loans-in-process

(58,691)

(99,676)

Deferred fees and costs

(2,230)

(2,335)

Allowance for loan losses

(12,139)

(11,591)

     Loans, net

$     1,047,886

$        958,356

The components of deposits at June 30, 2018 were as follows:

September 30,

December 31,

2018

2017

(Dollars in thousands)

Demand, non-interest-bearing checking

$          98,538

$        100,633

Demand, interest-bearing 

184,915

282,076

Savings

99,391

105,475

Money Markets

286,751

246,898

Time deposits

356,175

293,586

     Total Deposits

$     1,025,770

$     1,028,668

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ending

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

2018

2018

$ Change

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest and Dividend Income

Loans and fees

$    13,314

$ 12,684

$        630

5.0%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

Taxable

297

300

(3)

-1.0%

Tax-exempt

323

334

(11)

-3.3%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities

3

3

-

0.0%

Other interest and dividend income

192

136

56

41.2%

Total Interest and Dividends

14,129

13,457

672

5.0%

Interest expense

Deposits

3,476

3,074

402

13.1%

Borrowings

112

116

(4)

-3.4%

Total Interest Expense

3,588

3,190

398

12.5%

Net Interest Income

10,541

10,267

274

2.7%

Provision for Loan Losses

-

410

(410)

-100.0%

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

10,541

9,857

684

6.9%

Non-Interest income

Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net

-

1

(1)

-100.0%

Income from bank-owned life insurance

304

306

(2)

-0.7%

Fees and service charges

145

158

(13)

-8.2%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities

179

149

30

20.1%

Other 

20

13

7

53.8%

Total Non-Interest Income

648

627

21

3.3%

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

3,507

3,682

(175)

-4.8%

Occupancy and equipment

839

832

7

0.8%

Professional fees

485

508

(23)

-4.5%

Data processing and communications

534

524

10

1.9%

Federal deposit insurance

84

88

(4)

-4.5%

Advertising and promotion

128

98

30

30.6%

Office expense

72

68

4

5.9%

OREO Expense  

1

1

-

0.0%

Loss on sale of other real estate owned

540

-

540

0.0%

Other 

465

469

(4)

-0.9%

Total Non-Interest Expense

6,655

6,270

385

6.1%

Income before income tax expense/(benefit)

4,534

4,214

320

7.6%

Income tax expense/(benefit)

830

579

251

43.4%

Net Income

$     3,704

$  3,635

$          69

1.9%

Net income per common share - basic

0.56

0.55

0.01

1.8%

Net income per common share - diluted

0.54

0.53

0.01

1.9%

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,644

6,640

4

0.1%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,903

6,905

(2)

0.0%

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Sept 30,

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest and Dividend Income

Loans and fees

$ 13,314

$  11,517

$       1,797

15.6%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

Taxable

297

291

6

2.1%

Tax-exempt

323

292

31

10.6%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities

3

4

-1

-25.0%

Other interest and dividend income

192

125

67

53.6%

Total Interest and Dividends

14,129

12,229

1,900

15.5%

Interest expense

Deposits

3,476

2,210

1,266

57.3%

Borrowings

112

71

41

57.7%

Total Interest Expense

3,588

2,281

1,307

57.3%

Net Interest Income

10,541

9,948

593

6.0%

Provision for Loan Losses

-

850

-850

-100.0%

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

10,541

9,098

1,443

15.9%

Non-Interest income

Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net

-

-

-

-

Income from bank-owned life insurance

305

245

60

24.5%

Fees and service charges

145

160

-15

-9.4%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities

179

735

-556

-75.6%

Other 

20

7

13

185.7%

Total Non-Interest Income

649

1,147

-498

-43.4%

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

3,507

3,178

329

10.4%

Occupancy and equipment

839

874

-35

-4.0%

Professional fees

485

548

-63

-11.5%

Data processing and communications

534

501

33

6.6%

Federal deposit insurance

84

191

-107

-56.0%

Advertising and promotion

128

87

41

47.1%

Office expense

72

72

0

0.0%

OREO Expense  

1

2

-1

-50.0%

Loss on sale of other real estate owned

540

-

540

0.0%

Other 

466

389

77

19.8%

Total Non-Interest Expense

6,656

5,842

814

13.9%

Income before income tax expense/(benefit)

4,534

4,403

131

3.0%

Income tax expense/(benefit)

830

1,225

-395

-32.2%

Net Income

$  3,704

$   3,178

$         526

16.6%

Net income per common share - basic

0.56

0.54

0.02

3.7%

Net income per common share - diluted

0.54

0.51

0.03

5.9%

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,644

5,909

735

12.4%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,903

6,204

699

11.3%

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Sept 30,

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest and Dividend Income

Loans and fees

$ 37,648

$  33,037

$       4,611

14.0%

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

Taxable

891

866

25

2.9%

Tax-exempt

992

946

46

4.9%

Held-to-Maturity debt securities

10

12

(2)

-16.7%

Other interest and dividend income

637

321

316

98.4%

Total Interest and Dividends

40,178

35,182

4,996

14.2%

Interest expense

Deposits

9,233

5,865

3,368

57.4%

Borrowings

242

528

(286)

-54.2%

Total Interest Expense

9,475

6,393

3,082

48.2%

Net Interest Income

30,703

28,789

1,914

6.6%

Provision for Loan Losses

665

850

(185)

-21.8%

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

30,038

27,939

2,099

7.5%

Non-Interest income

Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net

1

14

(13)

-92.9%

Income from bank-owned life insurance

912

598

314

52.5%

Fees and service charges

463

463

-

0.0%

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities

636

928

(292)

-31.5%

Gain on sale of premise and equipment

-

3

(3)

-100.0%

Other 

49

24

25

104.2%

Total Non-Interest Income

2,061

2,030

31

1.5%

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

10,876

9,969

907

9.1%

Occupancy and equipment

2,529

2,587

(58)

-2.2%

Professional fees

1,412

1,653

(241)

-14.6%

Data processing and communications

1,582

1,459

123

8.4%

Federal deposit insurance

260

527

(267)

-50.7%

Advertising and promotion

287

202

85

42.1%

Office expense

206

196

10

5.1%

Other real estate owned expense  

2

6

(4)

-66.7%

Loss on sale of other real estate owned

540

-

540

0.0%

Other 

1,286

1,242

44

3.5%

Total Non-Interest Expense

18,980

17,841

1,139

6.4%

Income before income tax expense/(benefit)

13,119

12,128

991

8.2%

Income tax expense/(benefit)

2,199

2,821

(622)

-22.0%

Net Income

$ 10,920

$   9,307

$       1,613

17.3%

Net income per common share - basic

1.65

1.81

(0.16)

-8.8%

Net income per common share - diluted

1.59

1.71

(0.12)

-7.0%

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,620

5,145

1,475

28.7%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,878

5,431

1,447

26.6%

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

Sept 2018

June 2018

Average 

Yield/

Average 

Yield/

balance

rate 

balance

rate 

$ Change

% Change

Earning assets

  Loans 

$    1,059,316

4.99%

$    1,024,940

4.96%

$       34,376

0.03%

Securities

  Taxable AFS 

50,661

2.34%

53,867

2.23%

(3,206)

0.11%

  Tax exempt AFS

46,788

2.76%

48,443

2.75%

(1,655)

0.01%

  Held-to-maturity

250

5.03%

263

5.22%

(13)

-0.19%

Securities

97,699

2.55%

102,573

2.48%

(4,874)

0.07%

Other interest earning assets

  Interest-bearing bank accounts

30,938

2.05%

23,936

1.74%

7,002

0.31%

  Equities

1,986

6.41%

2,048

6.22%

(62)

0.19%

Other interest earning assets

32,924

2.31%

25,984

2.10%

6,940

0.21%

Total interest-earning assets

1,189,939

4.71%

1,153,497

4.68%

36,442

0.03%

Total non earning assets

54,916

57,581

Total Assets

$    1,244,855

$    1,211,078

Interest-bearing liabilities

Checking

$      200,635

0.85%

$      203,771

0.83%

(3,136)

0.02%

Savings

100,496

1.22%

105,212

1.16%

(4,716)

0.06%

Money Market

284,651

1.48%

273,888

1.37%

10,763

0.11%

Certificate of Deposit

354,563

1.87%

327,284

1.73%

27,279

0.14%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

940,345

1.47%

910,155

1.35%

30,190

0.12%

Non interest bearing deposits

101,923

101,043

    Total  deposits

1,042,268

1.32%

1,011,198

1.22%

31,070

0.10%

Borrowings

20,128

2.22%

21,635

2.15%

(1,507)

0.07%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities 

960,473

1.48%

931,790

1.37%

28,683

0.11%

       (excluding non interest deposits)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

101,923

101,043

Total Cost of Funds

1,062,396

1.34%

1,032,833

1.24%

29,563

0.10%

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,543

4,418

Stockholders' equity

177,916

173,827

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,244,855

$    1,211,078

Net interest spread

3.23%

3.31%

Net interest margin

3.51%

3.57%

Net interest margin (FTE)*

3.67%

3.70%

  *Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt

    securities and loans

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

Sept 30,

2018

2017

Average 

Yield/

Average 

Yield/

balance

rate 

balance

rate 

$ Change

% Change

Earning assets

  Loans 

$    1,059,316

4.99%

$      903,622

5.06%

$      155,694

-0.07%

Securities

  Taxable AFS 

50,661

2.34%

57,871

2.02%

(7,210)

0.32%

  Tax exempt AFS

46,788

2.76%

43,990

2.65%

2,798

0.11%

  Held-to-maturity

250

5.03%

292

5.02%

(42)

0.01%

Securities

97,699

2.55%

102,153

2.30%

(4,454)

0.25%

Other interest earning assets

  Interest-bearing bank accounts

30,938

2.05%

25,143

1.31%

5,795

0.74%

  Equities

1,986

6.41%

1,991

8.32%

(5)

-1.91%

Other interest earning assets

32,924

2.31%

27,134

1.83%

5,790

0.48%

Total interest-earning assets

1,189,939

4.71%

1,032,909

4.70%

157,030

0.01%

Total non earning assets

54,916

50,032

Total Assets

$    1,244,855

$    1,082,941

Interest-bearing liabilities

Checking

$      200,635

0.85%

$      179,382

0.74%

21,253

0.11%

Savings

100,496

1.22%

111,489

0.89%

(10,993)

0.33%

Money Market

284,651

1.48%

261,240

1.04%

23,411

0.44%

Certificate of Deposit

354,563

1.87%

250,499

1.48%

104,064

0.39%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

940,345

1.47%

802,610

1.09%

137,735

0.38%

Non interest bearing deposits

101,923

108,839

    Total  deposits

1,042,268

1.32%

911,449

0.96%

130,819

0.36%

Borrowings

20,128

2.22%

21,217

1.34%

(1,089)

0.88%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities 

       (excluding non interest deposits)

960,473

1.48%

823,827

1.10%

136,646

0.38%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

101,923

108,839

Total Cost of Funds

1,062,396

1.34%

932,666

0.97%

129,730

0.37%

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,543

3,597

Stockholders' equity

177,916

146,678

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    1,244,855

$    1,082,941

Net interest spread

3.23%

3.60%

Net interest margin

3.51%

3.82%

Net interest margin (FTE)*

3.67%

3.99%

  *Includes federal and state tax effect of tax exempt

       securities and loans

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets