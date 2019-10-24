The Bank of Princeton Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ – BPRN) today reported unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The Bank reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019, and net income of $3.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in net income, when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2019, was primarily due to an increase in net-interest income of approximately $402 thousand, a $225 thousand reduction in the provision for loan losses, an increase of $292,000 in loan fees collected and a $627 thousand one-time expense in the three months ended June 30, 2019 related to the acquisition of five branches that closed during the second quarter. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, the Bank recorded net income of $6.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, compared to $10.9 million, or $1.59 per diluted common share for the same period in 2018. The decline in earnings was primarily due to an increase in the Bank's provision for loan losses of $4.0 million of which $3.9 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2019. 

Highlights for the quarter-ended September 30, 2019 are as follows:

  • Total deposits increased $143.7 million, or 14.3% from the $1.01 billion at December 31, 2018.
  • Net loans increased $71.1 million (excluding $4.3 million in charge-offs) from the $1.07 billion at December 31, 2018. This reflects an annualized increase of 8.9%.
  • Non-performing assets decreased $3.3 million, or 57.6%, from $5.7 million at December 31, 2018 and decreased $280 thousand from the previous quarter.
  • Interest income for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 increased $1.1 million, or 7.9%, over the same period in 2018.
  • Non-interest income for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 increased $428 thousand, or 65.9%, over the same period in 2018.

"We are pleased with the strong earnings recorded this quarter, which was aided by our growth in loans and the 7 bps improvement in our net interest margin versus the linked quarter," stated Edward Dietzler, President/CEO.

Chairman Richard Gillespie noted that, "Our plan to build a substantial and valuable footprint along the I95 corridor continues with the opening of a new branch during the third quarter, another branch expected in the fourth quarter and 3 more branches planed for the first half of 2020."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.38 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $128.0 million or 10.2% when compared to $1.25 billion at the end of 2018. The primary reason for the increase in total assets was a result of the Bank's branch acquisition from Beneficial Bank and WSFS Bank in which the Bank received $159.9 million in cash and recorded $15.7 in intangible and other assets. The Bank also recorded a $15.0 million right-of-use asset resulting from the adoption of FASB Update No. 2016-02 ("Leases"). Net loans also increased $71.1 million (excluding $4.3 million in net charge-offs) from the $1.07 billion at December 31, 2018. Investment securities classified available-for-sale increased $17.3 million from the $91.7 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total deposits at June 30, 2019 increased by $143.7 million, or 14.3%, when compared to December 31, 2018, primarily due to acquiring $177.9 million in deposits in the Beneficial branch acquisition, partially offset by not renewing $39.1 million of brokered deposits which carry a higher cost.  When comparing September 30, 2019 to balances at December 31, 2018, interest checking increased $46.7 million, savings accounts increased $61.2 million, time deposits increased $35.5 million and non-interest deposits increased $44.5 million, partially offset by a $44.1 million decrease in money markets. In addition, during the quarter, the Bank borrowed $13.4 million in overnight FHLB short-term advances down from the $55.4 million level at December 31, 2018.    

Total stockholders' equity increased $8.8 million or 4.77% when compared to the end of 2018. This increase was primarily due to earnings recorded during the first nine months of 2019, exercises of stock options from the Bank's equity incentive plans and an increase of $1.4 million in the fair-value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio.   The ratio of equity to total assets was 14.0% compared to 14.7% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2019, non-performing assets were $2.4 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 57.6%, when compared to $5.7 million at December 31, 2018, and a decrease of $280 thousand when compared to the previous quarter.  This decrease at September 30, 2019 from December 31, 2018 was primarily due to $2.6 million in charge-offs recorded in the first quarter consisting of a $1.9 million commercial and industrial loan and a $750 thousand partial charge-off of a commercial real estate loan.  Total troubled debt restructurings ("TDR") totaled $9.8 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $8.6 million from year-end 2018 resulting from the restructure of three commercial real estate loans to two separate borrowers. All TDR's are performing to their agreed upon terms.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $10.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2018.  The increase from the previous quarter was a result of an increase in interest and dividend income of $253 thousand, or 1.7%, and a decrease in interest expense of $149 thousand.  The net interest margin for the third quarter 2019 was 3.37%, increasing 7 basis points, when compared to the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily associated with an increase of 1 basis point of yield on earning assets and a reduction of 5 basis points in total cost of funds.   When comparing the three month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, net interest income increased $224 thousand, which was primarily due to a higher volume of average earnings assets of approximately $76.4 million.  Interest and dividend income increased by $1.1 million, offset by an increase in interest expense of $898 thousand. The total rate on interest-bearing liabilities, which includes non-interest-bearing deposits, for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 1.55% and 1.32%, respectively. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, net interest income was $31.0 million, an increase of $336 thousand, or 1.1%, over the same period in 2018.  This slight increase was primarily due to a higher volume of average earning assets of approximately $83.0 million, partially offset by a 20 basis points reduction in net interest margin. 

The provision for credit losses was $125 thousand and $4.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to no provision recorded and $665 thousand for the same periods in 2018, respectively.  When compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, the provision for credit losses decreased by $225 thousand. The primary reason behind the reduction in the amount of provision required in the third quarter of 2019 was a decrease in the qualitative factors, specifically in the delinquency risk factor component, of the Bank's methodology used in determining the overall allowance. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to period end loans was 1.09% at September 30, 2019, 1.10% at December 31, 2018 and 1.15% at September 30, 2018, which reflects management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio.

Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019 increased $428 thousand to $1.1 million, or 65.9%, when compared to the same period in 2018. This increase was primarily due to an increase in service charges on deposits and loan fees collected.  Total non-interest income, comparing the three month periods ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, reflected an increase of $348 thousand, or 47.7%, primarily due to a higher level of fees generated on loans recorded between the two periods.  For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, non-interest income increased $530 thousand, or 25.7%, primarily due to increases in service charges on deposits and loan fees collected.  

Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 increased $544 thousand, or 8.2%, when compared to the same period in 2018.  This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment expenses, data processing communications expenses and core deposit intangible expense, all related to the Beneficial branch acquisition, partially offset by a $540 thousand loss from the sale of an OREO property recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Also, during the third quarter of 2019, the Bank received notification from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), that the Deposit Insurance Fund exceeded the reserve ratio of 1.38%.  The FDIC issued a Small Bank Assessment Credit which allowed the Bank to reverse any expenses that were recorded during the period covered which included the second, third and fourth quarter of 2019.  For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, non-interest expense was $20.9 million, compared to $19.0 million for the same period in 2018. The $1.9 million increase was attributed to expenses recorded relating to the Beneficial branch acquisition and its impact on other operating expenses.

For the three month period ended September 30, 2019, the Bank recorded income tax expense of $801 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 17.7%, compared to $618 thousand income tax expense, resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.0%, for the three month period ended June 30, 2019, and compared to an income tax expense of $830 thousand, resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.3%, for the three month period ended September 30, 2018. The current effective tax yields for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, were reduced, in part, by the level of non-taxable income the Bank earns and the impact by recording a tax benefit related to the exercise of warrants and stock options. 

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007.  The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 18 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville.  There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the heading "Risk Factors" and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The Bank of Princeton

        

Summary Statements of Financial Condition Data

        

(unaudited)

        

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

        
                                   
                 

Sep 30, 2019 
vs 
Dec 31, 2018

  

Sep 30, 2019 
vs 
Dec 31, 2018

    

Sep 30, 2019 
vs 
Sep 30, 2018

  

Sep 30, 2019 
vs 
Sep 30, 2018

  
   

Sep 30, 
2019

  

Dec 31, 
2018

  

Sep 30, 
2018

    

$
Change

  


Change

  

$
Change

  

%
 Change
                                   

ASSETS

            

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$       38,516

  

$       26,384

  

$      31,918

    

$        12,132

  

45.98

%

  

$           6,598

  

20.67

%

Securities available for sale taxable

  

52,288

  

46,472

  

46,249

    

5,816

  

12.52

    

6,039

  

13.06

  

Securities available for sale tax exempt

  

56,680

  

45,209

  

48,558

    

11,471

  

25.37

    

8,122

  

16.73

  

Securities held to maturity

  

224

  

228

  

230

    

(4)

  

(1.75)

    

(6)

  

(2.61)

  

Loans receivable, net of deferred

  

1,148,601

  

1,081,179

  

1,060,025

    

67,422

  

6.24

    

88,576

  

8.36

  

Allowance for loan losses

  

(12,543)

  

(11,944)

  

(12,139)

    

(599)

  

5.02

    

(404)

  

3.33

  

Other assets

  

95,832

  

64,036

  

60,071

    

31,796

  

49.65

    

35,761

  

59.53

  

TOTAL ASSETS

  

$  1,379,598

  

$  1,251,564

  

$ 1,234,912

    

$      128,034

  

10.23

%

  

$       144,686

  

11.72

%
                                   
                                   

LIABILITIES

                                  

Non interest checking

  

$    147,222

  

$     102,678

  

$      98,538

    

$        44,544

  

43.38

%

  

$         48,684

  

49.41

%

Interest checking

  

197,699

  

151,042

  

184,915

    

46,657

  

30.89

    

12,784

  

6.91

  

Savings

  

155,944

  

94,789

  

99,391

    

61,155

  

64.52

    

56,553

  

56.90

  

Money market

  

242,320

  

286,457

  

286,751

    

(44,137)

  

(15.41)

    

(44,431)

  

(15.49)

  

Time deposits over $250,000

 

104,880

  

167,032

  

161,423

    

(62,152)

  

(37.21)

    

(56,543)

  

(35.03)

  

Other time deposits

  

302,856

  

205,249

  

194,752

    

97,607

  

47.56

    

108,104

  

55.51

  

Total Deposits

  

1,150,921

  

1,007,247

  

1,025,770

    

143,674

  

14.26

    

125,151

  

12.20

  

Borrowings

  

13,400

  

55,400

  

25,000

    

(42,000)

  

(75.81)

    

(11,600)

  

(46.40)

  

Other liabilities

  

22,160

  

4,599

  

4,633

    

17,561

  

381.84

    

17,527

  

378.31

  

    TOTAL LIABILITIES

  

1,186,481

  

1,067,246

  

1,055,403

    

119,235

  

11.17

%

  

131,078

  

12.42

%
                                   

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

                                  

 Common stock

 

33,754

  

33,278

  

33,236

    

476

  

1.43

    

518

  

1.56

  

 Paid-in capital

 

79,022

  

77,895

  

77,664

    

1,127

  

1.45

    

1,358

  

1.75

  

 Retained earnings

 

79,560

  

73,630

  

70,042

    

5,930

  

8.05

    

9,518

  

13.59

  

 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

781

  

(485)

  

(1,433)

    

1,266

  

(261.03)

    

2,214

  

(154.50)

  

     TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

193,117

  

184,318

  

179,509

    

8,799

  

4.77

%

  

13,608

  

7.58

%
                                   

TOTAL LIABILITIES

                                 

     AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

  

$ 1,379,598

  

$  1,251,564

  

$ 1,234,912

    

$      128,034

  

17.02

%

  

$      144,686

  

11.72

%
                                   

Book value per common share

  

$        28.61

  

$         27.69

  

$        27.01

    

$             0.92

  

3.32

%

  

$             1.60

  

5.92

%

Tangible book value per common share1

  

$        26.71

  

$         27.69

  

$        27.01

    

$           (0.98)

  

(3.54)

%

  

$           (0.30)

  

(1.11)

%
                                   

1Refer to non-gaap disclosure for explanation. 

                                 

The Bank of Princeton

            

Loan/Deposit Tables

            
             
             

Loan receivable, net at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 were comprised of the following:
             
             
   

September 30,

  

December 31,

    
   

2019

  

2018

    
   

(Dollars in thousands)

    

Commercial real estate

  

$        794,279

  

$        729,336

    

Commercial and industrial

  

79,512

  

71,838

    

Construction

  

168,737

  

161,275

    

Residential first-lien mortgages

  

94,682

  

102,008

    

Home equity

  

14,197

  

17,048

    

Consumer

  

281

  

1,987

    

     Total loans

  

1,151,688

  

1,083,492

    

Deferred fees and costs

  

(3,087)

  

(2,313)

    

Allowance for loan losses

  

(12,543)

  

(11,944)

    

     Loans, net

  

$     1,136,058

  

$     1,069,235

    
             
             

The components of deposits at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 were as follows:

  
             
   

September 30,

  

December 31,

    
   

2019

  

2018

    
   

(Dollars in thousands)

    

Demand, non-interest-bearing checking

  

$        147,222

  

$        102,678

    

Demand, interest-bearing

 

197,699

  

151,042

    

Savings

  

155,944

  

94,789

    

Money Markets

  

242,320

  

286,457

    

Time deposits

  

407,736

  

372,281

    

     Total Deposits

  

$     1,150,921

  

$     1,007,247

    

The Bank of Princeton

              

Consolidated Statements of Operations

              

(unaudited)

              
     

Three Months Ended

        
     

Sep 30,

        
     

2019

  

2018

  

$ Change

  

% Change
     

(Dollars in thousands)

        

Interest and Dividend Income

              
                   
 

Loans and fees

$ 14,412

  

$  13,314

  

$       1,098

  

8.2%
 

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

              
   

Taxable

276

  

297

  

-21

  

-7.1%
   

Tax-exempt

341

  

323

  

18

  

5.6%
 

Held-to-Maturity debt securities

3

  

3

  

0

  

0.0%
 

Other interest and dividend income

219

  

192

  

27

  

14.1%
                   
   

Total Interest and Dividends

15,251

  

14,129

  

1,122

  

7.9%
                   
 

Interest expense

              
                   
   

Deposits

4,468

  

3,476

  

992

  

28.5%
   

Borrowings

18

  

112

  

-94

  

-83.9%
                   
   

Total Interest Expense

4,486

  

3,588

  

898

  

25.0%
                   
   

Net Interest Income

10,765

  

10,541

  

224

  

2.1%
                   

Provision for Loan Losses

125

  

-

  

125

  

-
                   

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

10,640

  

10,541

  

99

  

0.9%
                   

Non-Interest income

              
                   
 

Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net

3

  

-

  

-

  

-
 

Income from bank-owned life insurance

308

  

305

  

3

  

1.0%
 

Fees and service charges

339

  

145

  

194

  

133.8%
 

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities

417

  

179

  

238

  

133.0%
 

Other

10

  

20

  

-10

  

-50.0%
                   
   

Total Non-Interest Income

1,077

  

649

  

428

  

65.9%
                   

Non-Interest Expense

              
                   
 

Salaries and employee benefits

4,060

  

3,507

  

553

  

15.8%
 

Occupancy and equipment

1,189

  

839

  

350

  

41.7%
 

Professional fees

518

  

485

  

33

  

6.8%
 

Data processing and communications

708

  

534

  

174

  

32.6%
 

Federal deposit insurance

(87)

  

84

  

-171

  

-203.6%
 

Advertising and promotion

123

  

128

  

-5

  

-3.9%
 

Office expense

106

  

72

  

34

  

47.2%
 

OREO Expense 

5

  

1

  

4

  

400.0%
 

Core deposit intangible

193

  

-

  

193

  

-
 

Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-

  

540

  

-540

  

-100.0%
 

Other

385

  

466

  

-81

  

-17.4%
                   
   

Total Non-Interest Expense

7,200

  

6,656

  

544

  

8.2%
                   

Income before income tax expense

4,517

  

4,534

  

-17

  

-0.4%
                   

Income tax expense

801

  

830

  

-29

  

-3.5%
                   

Net Income

$  3,716

  

$   3,704

  

$           12

  

0.3%
                   

Net income per common share - basic

0.55

  

0.56

  

-0.01

  

-1.8%

Net income per common share - diluted

0.54

  

0.54

  

0.00

  

0.0%
                   

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,749

  

6,644

  

105

  

1.6%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,903

  

6,903

  

0

  

0.0%

The Bank of Princeton

              

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)

        

(unaudited)

              
     

Quarter Ending

        
     

Sep 30,

  

Jun 30,

        
     

2019

  

2019

  

$ Change

  

% Change
     

(Dollars in thousands)

        

Interest and Dividend Income

              
                   
 

Loans and fees

$      14,412

  

$   14,058

  

$        354

  

2.5%
 

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

              
   

Taxable

276

  

260

  

16

  

6.2%
   

Tax-exempt

341

  

329

  

12

  

3.6%
 

Held-to-Maturity debt securities

3

  

3

  

-

  

0.0%
 

Other interest and dividend income

219

  

348

  

(129)

  

-37.1%
                   
   

Total Interest and Dividends

15,251

  

14,998

  

253

  

1.7%
                   
 

Interest expense

              
                   
   

Deposits

4,468

  

4,399

  

69

  

1.6%
   

Borrowings

18

  

236

  

(218)

  

-92.4%
                   
   

Total Interest Expense

4,486

  

4,635

  

(149)

  

-3.2%
                   
   

Net Interest Income

10,765

  

10,363

  

402

  

3.9%
                   

Provision for Loan Losses

125

  

350

  

(225)

  

-64.3%
                   

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

10,640

  

10,013

  

627

  

6.3%
                   

Non-Interest income

              
                   
 

Gain on sale of securities available for sale,net

3

  

1

  

2

  

200.0%
 

Income from bank-owned life insurance

308

  

312

  

(4)

  

-1.3%
 

Fees and service charges

339

  

251

  

88

  

35.1%
 

Loan fees, including prepayment penalities

417

  

125

  

292

  

233.6%
 

Other

10

  

40

  

(30)

  

-75.0%
                   
   

Total Non-Interest Income

1,077

  

729

  

348

  

47.7%
                   

Non-Interest Expense

              
                   
 

Salaries and employee benefits

4,060

  

3,875

  

185

  

4.8%
 

Occupancy and equipment

1,189

  

914

  

275

  

30.1%
 

Professional fees

518

  

484

  

34

  

7.0%
 

Data processing and communications

708

  

470

  

238

  

50.6%
 

Federal deposit insurance

(87)

  

83

  

(170)

  

-204.8%
 

Advertising and promotion

123

  

90

  

33

  

36.7%
 

Office expense

106

  

119

  

(13)

  

-10.9%
 

OREO Expense 

5

  

1

  

4

  

400.0%
 

Acquistion Expense

-

  

(627)

  

(96)

  

-100.0%
 

Core deposit intangible

193

  

97

  

(434)

  

101.0%
 

Other

385

  

557

  

(172)

  

-30.9%
   

Total Non-Interest Expense

              
     

7,200

  

7,316

  

(116)

  

-1.6%

Income before income tax expense

              
     

4,517

  

3,426

  

1,091

  

31.8%

Income tax expense

              
     

801

  

618

  

183

  

29.6%

Net Income

              
     

$        3,716

  

$     2,808

  

$        908

  

32.3%
                   

Net income per common share - basic

0.55

  

0.42

  

0.01

  

2.4%

Net income per common share - diluted

0.54

  

0.41

  

0.01

  

2.4%
                   

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

6,749

  

6,679

  

70

  

1.0%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

6,903

  

6,874

  

29

  

0.4%

The Bank of Princeton

              

Consolidated Statements of Operations

              

(unaudited)

              
     

Nine  Months Ended

        
     

Sep 30,

        
     

2019

  

2018

  

$ Change

  

% Change
     

(Dollars in thousands)

        

Interest and Dividend Income

              
                   
 

Loans and fees

$   41,988

  

$    37,648

  

$       4,340

  

11.5%
 

Available-for-Sale debt securities:

              
   

Taxable

811

  

891

  

(80)

  

-9.0%
   

Tax-exempt

979

  

992

  

(13)

  

-1.3%
 

Held-to-Maturity debt securities

9

  

10

  

(1)

  

-10.0%
 

Other interest and dividend income

737

  

637

  

100

  

15.7%
                   
   

Total Interest and Dividends

44,524

  

40,178

  

4,346

  

10.8%
                   
 

Interest expense

              
                   
   

Deposits

13,022

  

9,233

  

3,789

  

41.0%
   

Borrowings

463

  

242

  

221

  

91.3%
                   
   

Total Interest Expense

13,485

  

9,475

  

4,010

  

42.3%
                   
   

Net Interest Income

31,039

  

30,703

  

336

  

1.1%
                   

Provision for Loan Losses

4,675

  

665

  

4,010

  

603.0%
                   

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

26,364

  

30,038

  

(3,674)

  

-12.2%
                   

Non-Interest income

              
               