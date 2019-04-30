The Bank of Princeton Has Received All Bank Regulatory Approvals to Acquire Five WSFS Bank Branches

PRINCETON, N.J., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (Nasdaq: BPRN) has received all bank regulatory approvals to acquire the five WSFS Bank branches located in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Deptford and Sicklerville. The closing of the purchase of the five locations is scheduled for May 17, 2019, with a conversion date of May 20, 2019, at which time the five WSFS Bank branches will begin operating as The Bank of Princeton branches.

The proposed acquisition would expand the footprint of The Bank of Princeton into Burlington, Gloucester and Camden Counties. "All five WSFS Bank branches fit nicely into the strategic plan of The Bank of Princeton, filling in the geography between Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA," stated Edward Dietzler, President & CEO of The Bank of Princeton. "We are delighted with this opportunity and excited to bring our friendly, caring and personalized banking experience to these new markets. It truly is an exciting time in the evolution of The Bank of Princeton," declared Richard Gillespie, Chairman of the Board.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank of Princeton is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with eleven branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Cream Ridge, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe, Lambertville, Lawrenceville and New Brunswick. There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

