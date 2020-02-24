The Banking Sector in Nigeria, 2020 Report - Economic Environment; Operating Costs; IT, R&D & Innovation; Terrorism & Security; Labour; Cybercrime & Fraud

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Banking Sector in Nigeria" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on Nigeria's banking industry covers financial institutions which include banks, other credit granting, lease financing, and loyalty and reward programmes, as well as central banking. The report includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector and factors that influence it.

There are profiles of 34 companies including major banks First Bank of Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa, Access Bank, Polaris Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, and Zenith Bank. TAJ Bank, which was licensed in 2019, is also profiled, as is Unity Bank, which has been trying to raise funds from foreign investors to recapitalise.



Nigeria's banking sector is the second-largest in sub-Saharan Africa behind South Africa. Total assets were worth N39.6-trillion (naira) in August 2019. Some small- and mid-sized Nigerian banks are battling to rebuild capital levels after a slump in oil prices triggered a foreign-currency shortage, and a recession in 2016 made it difficult for businesses to repay loans.

Some commentators said the large banks were guilty of reckless lending to the oil sector while oil prices were high. After the slump, oil prices have recovered and banks have once again extended credit to the sector. High unemployment, subdued economic growth and vulnerability to oil prices are still causes for concern.



Investment Deterrents

Corporate governance is viewed as one of the biggest challenges faced by Nigerian banks, and financial mismanagement or misconduct by executive management has hampered their performance and sustainability. No foreign banks have entered the sector in the last 10 years. Central bank regulations stipulate that the aggregate investment of foreign banks in any of the top 10 local banks must not be more than 10% of their total capital. The United Kingdom's HSBC and Swiss UBS left Nigeria in June 2018.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Country Information



3. Description of the Industry

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position



4. Size of the Industry



5. State of the Industry

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Corporate Actions

5.1.2. Regulations

5.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. Influencing Factors

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Government Initiatives

6.3. Financial Inclusion

6.4. Operating Costs

6.5. Information Technology (IT), Research & Development and Innovation

6.6. Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Factors

6.7. Terrorism and Security

6.8. Labour

6.9. Cybercrime and Fraud



7. Competition

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Outlook



10. Industry Associations



Companies Mentioned



Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc

Access Bank Plc

Aso Savings & Loans Plc

Bank Of Agriculture Ltd

Bank Of Industry Ltd

Central Bank Of Nigeria

Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd

Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd

FCMB Group Plc

Federal Mortgage Bank Of Nigeria

Fidelity Bank Plc

First Bank Of Nigeria Ltd

FSDH Merchant Bank Ltd

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc

Infrastructure Bank Plc (The)

Jaiz Bank Plc

Letshego Mfb Nigeria Ltd

Multivest Microfinance Bank Ltd

National Economic Reconstruction Fund (The)

Nigerian Export-Import Bank

Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc

Polaris Bank Ltd

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Ltd

Stanbic Ibtc Bank Plc

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd

Sterling Bank Plc

Taj Bank Ltd

Union Bank Of Nigeria Plc

United Bank For Africa Plc

Unity Bank Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

