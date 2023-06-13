The Barton Companies to Hire 100+ New Grads Between June and August

Barton Associates Plans to Hire 100+ New Entry-Level Healthcare Recruiters and Account Executives Before September

PEABODY, Mass., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, a leading healthcare staffing company, along with sister companies Barton Healthcare Staffing and Wellhart, collectively known as The Barton Companies, is delighted to announce plans to expand its combined workforce by more than 100 between June and September. This expansion reflects a strong commitment to meeting the growing demand for physicians, psychologists, psychiatrists, NPs, PAs, dentists, nurses, and allied health clinicians in the U.S.

According to Jonathan Retchin, Barton's Senior Director of Talent Acquisition & Learning, the company is in the midst of substantial growth in order to support our healthcare client needs given the massive shortage of providers, nurses and clinicians across the United States now and into the foreseeable future. "We have about 100 open positions on our sales and recruiting teams right now," says Retchin. The addition of these talented sales and recruitment specialists will bolster The Barton Companies' ability to effectively and efficiently fill openings at hospitals, urgent cares, private practices, schools, at IHS facilities, and at local, state, and federal facilities.

The Barton Companies' hopes to attract top-tier entry-level talent who support the mission of The Barton Companies, in each of their 9 offices. "We're committed to providing excellent jobs and investing in the local economies in Austin, TX, Tempe, AZ, West Palm Beach, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Windsor, CT, Keene, NH, Worcester, MA, Hardwick, MA and at our corporate headquarters in Peabody, MA," says Retchin. According to Robert Indresano, CEO of the Barton Companies, "Our growth and success means patients in need of healthcare at our client's facilities are able to be seen by medical providers and clinicians."

For more information about The Barton Companies, please visit bartoncareers.com.

