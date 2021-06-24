The Beatles™ LOVE™ By Cirque Du Soleil Returns To The Mirage Hotel & Casino, Aug. 26

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beatles™ LOVE™ by Cirque du Soleil will make its grand return to The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2021. The iconic show is also celebrating its 15th anniversary. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/love.

A Cirque du Soleil creation and co-production with Apple Corps Ltd. and MGM Resorts International, LOVE celebrates the musical legacy of The Beatles. The world-renowned show brings a burst of color to the Las Vegas Strip as a cast of 70 artists showcase aerial acrobatics, vibrant visuals and high energy choreography on a 360-degree stage. Since opening to rave reviews on June 30, 2006, LOVE has performed to more than 10 million audience members and has been honored with three GRAMMY Awards.

The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil performs Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. through October 2, and Tuesday – Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. beginning October 5. On sale now, tickets start at $79.

SHOW SCHEDULE Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. thru 10/2 Tuesday – Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from 10/5 7 P.M. SHOWS ONLY 8/26, 8/29, 8/30, 9/2, 9/5, 9/6, 9/9, 9/13, 9/16, 9/20 DARK DAYS Tuesday and Wednesday through 9/29 Sunday and Monday from 10/3-12/26 ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS 11/2 and 11/30-12/4 Additional Performances 12/27 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Performance times on 12/31 TBD TICKET PRICES Tickets starting at $79 *Note: Prices do not include tax and fees ADDITIONAL INFO TO BOOK TICKETS: Call 888-488-7111 or 702-693-8866. Go to cirquedusoleil.com.

*Please note that show schedules are subject to change.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com .

