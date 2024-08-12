THE BECKAGE FIRM NAMED CYBER LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR BY THE CYBER INSURANCE AWARDS USA 2024

**Attorney Advertisement: Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beckage Firm, a woman- and veteran-owned data privacy and security law firm, has been named Cyber Law Firm of the Year by the Cyber Insurance Awards USA. This award, decided by an esteemed panel of industry professionals, recognizes individuals and organizations that have significantly elevated the standards in managing and insuring cyber risks.

The judges selected The Beckage Firm for their "cutting-edge approach with technologists and lawyers and its service offering, in addition to the traditional law firm/breach coach approach." The Beckage Firm is also a NetDiligence® Certified Breach Coach, a distinction given only to firms meeting criteria for competency, thought leadership, industry engagement, and experience.

The Beckage Firm was further recognized for its strength in AI and emerging technologies. "Our firm aims to disrupt this industry with the use of AI and by having diverse teams," said Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E, Managing Director and owner of The Beckage Firm.

Owner and U.S. Army Veteran, Scott M. Lupiani, Esq., further explained what this award means to the firm: "This honor confirms our dedication to service and our commitment to a client first approach." Jennifer Beckage continued his sentiment. "Being distinguished by this panel of experts in our field is truly amazing. We are honored and blown away by this award," Jennifer acknowledged the significance of being singled out among other firms. "This award will motivate us to set even higher goals and continue striving for excellence."

"We work to bring technology to our approach to help clients through data security and cyber incidents," states Scott Morris, CISM, CISSP, SVP of Technology and Security at The Beckage Firm.

Lee Merreot, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E, a data privacy, and security attorney in Colorado, has experience with the recently passed Colorado AI Act, "The Beckage Firm is excited to be recognized for our AI and incident response experience." The firm's focus on future technologies, including AI, space, and crypto, helps it stand out from the crowd.

"As a firm with vast experience in both law and technology, we are unique due to the number of technologists who collaborate with our lawyers," said Kevin Johnson, CISO at The Beckage Firm. He emphasized that The Beckage Firm's proficiency in the technology realm is distinguished by possessing more tech certifications than some tech companies.

Members of The Beckage Firm have been recognized by Best Lawyers© and SuperLawyers© multiple years in a row. The firm also has three attorneys admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court. Jennifer Beckage was recently named in the Cybersecurity Docket Incident Response 50 for the seventh year in a row. In June, The Beckage Firm was a finalist for Cyber Law Firm of the Year and Jennifer Beckage was a finalist for Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year in the attorney category at The Zywave Cyber Risk Awards.

The Beckage Firm is headquartered in Buffalo, NY., and its services include data security, data privacy, incident response, ADA accessibility, crypto fraud, AI, litigation, and regulatory matters.

