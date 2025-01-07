The Beckage Firm One of Only 3 Law Firms in NYS Recognized for Privacy & Data Security in Chambers Spotlight 2025 Guide

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beckage Firm, a women-owned data security and privacy law firm, has been ranked in the New York Chambers Spotlight 2025, for delivering high-quality legal work and exceptional client service in data security and privacy.

The Beckage Firm is the only firm ranked in the Privacy & Data Security category in the Buffalo area and one of just three firms recognized in this category across the entire state of New York.

Chambers and Partners, one of the world's most prestigious legal directories, independently evaluates firms based on in-depth research and feedback from clients and peers. The Chambers Spotlight rankings highlight select firms across New York for their exceptional strengths in key practice areas critical to the state's businesses and residents. The Beckage Firm earned recognition in Privacy & Data Security, standing out for its ability to navigate complex legal challenges while delivering tailored solutions to clients.

Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E, Managing Director of The Beckage Firm, reflected on the honor:

"Being recognized by Chambers and Partners, a benchmark of excellence in the legal industry, is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us. This ranking underscores our commitment to providing innovative, client-focused counsel in Privacy and Data Security—areas that are more critical than ever in today's digital age."

This recognition highlights The Beckage Firm as a key player in New York's legal landscape, offering clients across the state and beyond access to high-quality legal representation that combines global insight with local expertise.

Headquartered in Buffalo, New York and with an office in Austin, Texas, The Beckage Firm is a woman-owned and operated law firm focused on data security and privacy law. In addition to this recent Chambers recognition, the firm has garnered significant accolades. Earlier this year, The Beckage Firm was named 2024 Cyber Law Firm of the Year at the Cyber Insurance Awards USA hosted by Intelligent Insurer, an honor awarded by an independent panel of industry leaders. The firm was also a finalist for Cyber Law Firm of the Year and Jennifer Beckage as Person of the Year (Attorney) at the 2023 and 2024 Zywave Cyber Risk Awards.

The Beckage Firm's robust service offerings include data security, data privacy, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.

