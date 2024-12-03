The Beckage Firm's Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E Represents the U.S. at Prestigious Global AI Conference in Paris

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beckage Firm is proud to announce that our Founder and Managing Director Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E recently represented the United States as a featured speaker at the esteemed Generative Artificial Intelligence for Lawyers and Legal Experts conference, held on November 5, 2024, at Lexing Avocats in Paris, France. This global event, hosted by the Lexing Network, brought together leading legal professionals from 28 countries to discuss the transformative impact of generative AI on the legal field.

The Lexing Network is an international organization comprised of hand-vetted technology-focused law firms from around the globe. Its members share a commitment to innovation and collaboration, making it a leading voice on the intersection of technology and law.

As one of only 21 speakers selected from around the world, Jennifer delivered a compelling presentation on "Alignment with the Law," focusing on how lawyers can effectively integrate AI into their practice. She explored specific tools available to legal professionals, while also addressing critical issues such as data privacy, bias, and compliance. Her role as a representative of the United States underscores the importance of international collaboration in shaping the responsible and ethical use of AI in the legal profession.

"It was an incredible honor to join such a distinguished group of global thought leaders on AI at this event," said Jennifer A. Beckage. "The Lexing Network's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration on emerging legal technologies is unparalleled, and it was a privilege to contribute to these critical discussions."

A Global Platform for Legal Innovation

The conference, organized by the Lexing Network—a coalition of over 40 law firms across five continents—focused on topics such as AI liability, intellectual property rights, compliance, and trust in generative AI systems. The program was designed to equip legal professionals, data protection officers, and chief information officers with the tools to navigate the evolving landscape of generative AI.

Recognizing Excellence

Jennifer's invitation to speak at this prestigious event is one of many recent accolades for The Beckage Firm. The firm was recently named Cyber Law Firm of the Year at the 2024 Cyber Insurance Awards USA. Jennifer herself has been named to the Incident Response 50 list by Cybersecurity Docket for seven consecutive years and has earned recognition as a sought-after international speaker on data security, privacy, and AI.

About The Beckage Firm

Headquartered in Buffalo, New York and with an office in Austin, Texas, The Beckage Firm is a woman-owned and operated law firm focused on data security and privacy law. The Beckage Firm's robust service offerings include data security, data privacy, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.

