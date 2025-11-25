These Beetles Gel Polish Winter Picks are the Perfect Gifts This Holiday Season

Bring Holiday Sparkle to Beauty Enthusiasts, Family, Friends, or Anyone Who Loves a Touch of Glam

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays mark the start of gifting season, and Beetles Gel Polish makes an ideal present. With festive touches and heartfelt appeal, its holiday sets continue to delight users. Whether gifting a loved one or treating yourself, these curated collections bring joy and warmth to every celebration.

The Go-To Gift for the Holiday Season

Beetles Gel Polish aims to make holiday gifting easier by offering what shoppers value most: joyful energy, sentimental meaning, and trend-forward style. With aesthetically pleasing, ready-to-gift packaging, its beauty sets feel personal, thoughtful, and immediately useful, which helps address the annual challenge of choosing a holiday present that feels both meaningful and broadly appealing.

This winter release includes 58 holiday sets featuring a wide range of shades, styles, and tools designed for different types of beauty lovers. From surprise-driven gifts to practical picks and versatile crowd-pleasers, the collection highlights three representative sets below：

Merry Glitzmas Advent Calendar — the surprise pick

Crystal Christmas Gel Nail Kit — the practical pick

Christmas Lash Cluster Gift Kit — the universal pick

Beetles Merry Glitzmas Advent Calendar : Sparkle at Your Fingertips

This Christmas-exclusive advent calendar unveils 24 moments of curated luxury, each designed to make the holiday countdown feel truly special. Inside, you'll find everything from radiant gel polishes to premium nail-care essentials, which are thoughtfully arranged to elevate every step of the journey. A mini lamp is also included, ensuring effortless, salon-quality curing anytime and anywhere.

A refined gift for beauty lovers, surprise seekers, and anyone dear to your heart, this 24-day celebration of color and glow delivers a sense of warmth, elegance, and heartfelt appreciation throughout the festive season.

Beetles Crystal Christmas 12 Colors Gel Nail Kit : A Christmas Tree of Creativity

This all-in-one kit includes a full set of tools and a nail lamp, making it ideal for any first-time gel users. Its Christmas-tree display stand turns DIY into part of the holiday décor, while each finished press-on becomes a personalized ornament. The set adds creativity, fun, and festive charm to every nail art session, whether you're building your own "Mani Christmas Tree" or enjoying a small holiday moment at your desk.

Beetles Christmas Lash Cluster Gift Kit : A Portable Lash Wardrobe

This kit blends charming holiday-themed accessories with practical lash essentials, making it easy to use, store, carry, and personalize, like a portable "lash wardrobe." Presented in an elegant Christmas gift box and paired with a greeting card, it offers a beautifully thoughtful gifting experience. With its refined packaging and travel-friendly design, it becomes a touch of eye-enhancing magic for anyone who loves beauty.

Beauty as Connection

Beetles fits naturally into every occasion: Christmas parties, family gatherings, Secret Santa, winter travel, or a year-end self-treat. The kits are as enjoyable to give as they are to receive. If you're seeking a gift that transcends the ordinary, one that becomes a heartfelt exchange, a cherished shared moment, or a luminous memory, these gel polish kits turn that feeling into something beautifully tangible.

About Beetles

Founded in the U.S. in 2017, Beetles Gel Polish has grown from a cult favorite into one of the world's most trusted nail brands. With a vision to make beauty a mindful ritual, Beetles transforms nail art into an immersive experience of creativity, confidence, and connection.

From salon-quality gel formulas to DIY-friendly innovations, Beetles Gel Polish empowers every user — from beginners to pros — to express themselves through the nail journey.

