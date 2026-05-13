The Bellettini Begins Transformative Renovation Ushering in a New Era of Refined Senior Living in Bellevue

Design-forward update inspired by European boutique hotels slated for completion Summer 2026

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MBK Senior Living today announced that construction has officially begun on a comprehensive renovation of The Bellettini, a well-established senior living community in the heart of downtown Bellevue, Washington. The thoughtfully designed transformation is expected to be completed in Summer 2026.

Marking an exciting new chapter, the renovation introduces a design vision inspired by the intimacy and elegance of a European boutique hotel. The refreshed aesthetic will bring together refined finishes, warm textures, and a lighter, more contemporary expression of luxury, creating spaces that feel sophisticated yet inviting.

Guided by the spirit of Dolce Far Niente—the Italian philosophy of embracing life's simple pleasures—the reimagined Bellettini will elevate everyday living while preserving the vibrant, welcoming culture that has defined the community for more than two decades.

"This renovation reflects a deep respect for what The Bellettini has always been, while thoughtfully enhancing how it feels to live here each day," said Brian Prouty, Executive Director of The Bellettini. "We're creating an environment that feels both elevated and comfortable—where residents can continue to enjoy the connections, experiences, and sense of ease they value, now within beautifully refreshed surroundings."

Designed to elevate both first impressions and daily experiences, the transformation will bring enhancements to key shared spaces throughout the community, including the lobby, concierge and valet areas, and signature dining venues. Residents will continue to enjoy exceptional culinary experiences at Toscano, known for its refined dining, and Ashwood, a more relaxed bistro setting, both of which will be thoughtfully updated as part of the project.

The renovation reflects MBK Senior Living's continued investment in creating environments that support connection, purpose, and elevated living experiences for older adults.

About The Bellettini

Set in one of Bellevue's most sought-after neighborhoods, The Bellettini offers an elevated senior living experience rooted in connection, comfort, and thoughtful design. Offering Independent Living and Assisted Living, the community is known for its socially vibrant atmosphere, personalized approach, and enduring reputation for quality. For more information about The Bellettini or to schedule a tour, visit http://thebellettini.com/.

About MBK Senior Living

MBK Senior Living is a leading provider of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the Western United States. For more than 30 years, MBK has set the standard for quality care and innovative programming, creating vibrant environments where seniors thrive. Guided by its core values—Ageless Exploration, Better Together, and Reason for Being—MBK empowers residents to live with meaning, fulfillment, and joy. To learn more about MBK Senior Living and its communities, visit www.mbkseniorliving.com.

SOURCE MBK Senior Living LLC, a California Limited Liability Company