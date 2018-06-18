The Bellona Foundation and Carnival Corporation & plc sign agreement to continue improving sustainable cruise tourism

The recently adopted International Maritime Organization (IMO) strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, together with an increasing focus on continuing to improve the cruise industry's environmental impact in local communities and destinations, will provide an important framework for joint cooperation. Setting an aspirational goal of zero emissions in port and during operations in pristine areas will help to force breakthrough approaches in technology and operations to reach that goal.

"Sustainable operations is a top priority for our business, and as the world's largest cruise company, our global cruise line brands have taken and continue to take a leadership role for sustainable tourism," says Michael Thamm, Group CEO, Costa Group & Carnival Asia for Carnival Corporation. "We are deeply committed to protecting the environment, and that includes the oceans and seas in which our vessels sail and the communities in which we operate. Working together with leading environmental NGOs such as The Bellona Foundation will help us to achieve our vision to provide our guests with extraordinary vacation experiences while meeting and often exceeding our environmental commitments."

"We are grateful and highly motivated to be able to work together with a leading industry player like Carnival Corporation & plc," says Frederic Hauge, founder of The Bellona Foundation. "Bellona is committed to meet and fight the climate challenges through identifying and implementing sustainable environmental solutions in close cooperation with the industry. Our cooperation with Carnival Corporation will enable us to increase our impact in developing and promoting sustainable solutions for the rapidly growing cruise sector as well as international shipping."

The agreement's overall purpose is to contribute to and promote sustainable operations in the shipping industry. The arrangement will focus on solutions, regulations and legislation favoring the use of environmentally friendly vessels for the benefit of the environment, local destinations and the travelers.

The Bellona Foundation

The Bellona Foundation is a highly acknowledged international NGO. Founded in 1986, Bellona is today involved in extensive national and international environmental work, with offices in Oslo, Brussels and St. Petersburg/Murmansk.

Bellona holds professional competence across a wide range of sectors and has gained international attention within several disciplines. The foundation is one of few NGOs worldwide that has systematically attended all UN Climate Change Conferences (COP) meetings from the accredited inside, since the start in 1987.

Norway holds a strong position in shipping and maritime technology, hence the maritime sector is a core focus area for Bellona. Bellona's work in the maritime sector spans across technologies, infrastructure, policies and regulations and bilateral dialogues with leading industry players.

Bellona has also over the last years been heavily engaged in the public debate on sustainable tourism. Zero emissions in the fjords, in port and at the destinations is an integral part of Bellona's vision.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of 10 dynamic brands that include nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard, as well as Fathom, the corporation's immersion and enrichment experience brand.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 103 ships with 234,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 18 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2018 and 2023. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

In 2017, Fast Company recognized Carnival Corporation as being among the "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies" in both the design and travel categories. Fast Company specifically recognized Carnival Corporation for its work in developing OceanMedallion™, a high-tech wearable device that enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform capable of transforming vacation travel into a highly personalized and elevated level of customized service.

